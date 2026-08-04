Netskope Named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Service Edge for 5th Year in a Row

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netskope (NASDAQ: NTSK), a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era, today announced that Gartner, Inc. has recognized the company for the fifth consecutive year as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge (SSE). Netskope has been named a Leader in every year this report has been published since its inception, consistently recognized both for its vision and its ability to execute.

This recognition follows Netskope’s being named as a Leader in the related Gartner Magic Quadrant for SASE Platforms , where Netskope is cited as highest in ability to execute. Additionally, in the companion Critical Capabilities report for Security Service Edge, a comparative research report that scores competing technology products or services against a specific set of critical differentiators, Netskope is ranked among the two highest scoring vendors for all four category Use Cases.

Netskope helps organizations modernize by converging critical security, network, analytics, and AI products into a powerful, unified platform, Netskope One. The architecture of Netskope One applies zero trust principles and AI innovations to optimize access, protect data wherever it moves, adopt AI securely, stop threats, and enable secure, work-from-anywhere connectivity. Netskope One is powered by NewEdge, the private cloud infrastructure that underpins Netskope’s delivery of security, networking, analytics, and AI services with fast inference and proven low latency for AI use and agentic workflows , preventing traditional trade-offs between security and performance.

We believe Netskope's continued recognition as an SSE Leader reflects both the durability of its architecture and the pace of its innovation in AI security, agentic operations to automate SSE workflows, and unified data protection: capabilities that are increasingly central to how enterprises secure a workforce that now includes AI agents alongside people.

“Five years running, Gartner has recognized Netskope as a Leader in Security Service Edge, and I feel that consistency matters as much as this year’s recognition itself,” said Sanjay Beri, CEO and co-founder, Netskope. “Our customers are rearchitecting security and networking for a world where non-human identities such as AI agents, not just people, need secure access to data and applications. We built Netskope One so organizations don’t have to trade security for performance, and this continued recognition tells us we’re executing on that vision at speed and scale.”



For more on today’s announcement, download a complimentary copy of the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge from Netskope.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge, John Watts, Thomas Lintemuth, Theo de Feligonde, Jonathan Forest, 29 July 2026.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for SASE Platforms, Jonathan Forest, Andrew Lerner, John Watts, 28 July 2026.

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Security Service Edge, Thomas Lintemuth, Theo de Feligonde, John Watts, Jonathan Forest, 3 August 2026.

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About Netskope

Netskope (NASDAQ: NTSK), a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era, addresses the needs of both security and networking teams by providing optimized access and real-time, context-based security for the AI ecosystem inclusive of agents, applications, tools, LLMs, people, devices, and data. Thousands of customers, including more than 30% of the Fortune 100, trust the Netskope One platform, its Zero Trust Engine, and its powerful NewEdge network to reduce risk and gain full visibility and control over cloud, AI, SaaS, web, and private applications — providing security and accelerating performance without trade-offs. Learn more at netskope.com , on LinkedIn , and on Instagram .

Media Relations Contacts:

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