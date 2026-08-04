FixMold Miami Named South Florida's #1 Mold Assessment and Mold Remediation Company After Surpassing 6,500 Annual Mold Assessments and 2,000 Remediation Projects

Miami, FLORIDA, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FixMold Miami, the family-owned mold inspection, mold testing, mold remediation, and indoor air quality restoration company built on the Katz family's three decades of environmental leadership, today announced it now completes more than 6,500 mold assessments and 2,000 mold remediation projects each year — establishing the firm as South Florida's #1 provider of mold assessment and remediation services across residential, commercial, and marine properties.

FixMold winning a Top Rated Customer Service Award after achieving 1,000+ 5 star reviews

The milestone caps a period of rapid expansion in which FixMold added a dedicated HVAC restoration division, a marine and yacht division, a humidity and condensation division, an organic Zero-VOC product line, and FaceTime Mold Solutions — the company's exclusive virtual licensed mold assessment service.

"These numbers represent thousands of families, business owners, and vessel owners who trusted us with the air they breathe," said Moty Katz, founder of FixMold Miami. "We built this over three decades one honest inspection at a time. We tell people what we actually find, we back it with independent lab results, and we only remediate what truly needs remediating. That's how you earn the number one spot — you don't claim it, you're given it, one property at a time."

A Family Legacy Since 1988

The Katz family has served South Florida and New York for more than three decades, founding companies and technologies that shaped the modern mold remediation industry. Moty Katz is the founder of Five Boro Mold Specialist (est. 1988, New York), Miami Mold Specialist (est. 1995), the Florida Association of Mold Professionals, FaceTime Mold Solutions, Signature Marine Mold Removal, and Z. Tak Mold Specialist.

He is also the architect of much of the technology his crews use in the field: the FixMold 16-Step Signature Process, the Dry Ice Chamber — which he founded and manufactures — FixMold CO2 Carbonix Dry Ice Cold Fusion, and the patented Solar Air Flow attic and crawlspace prevention system, in continuous use since 2012.

More Than 100,000 Assessments and Remediations Across a Career

Across nearly four decades and every operating company he has founded or led — Five Boro Mold Specialist in New York, Miami Mold Specialist, FixMold Miami, Signature Marine Mold Removal, Z. Tak Mold Specialist, and FaceTime Mold Solutions — Moty Katz and his teams have completed more than 100,000 mold assessments and remediation projects. The body of work spans two states, four decades, and virtually every property type in the built environment: walk-up apartments and waterfront estates, hospitals and hotels, warehouses and retail centers, vehicles, boats, and superyachts.

He has also shaped the profession itself as founder of the Florida Association of Mold Professionals, the industry body whose standard — Raising the standard. Leading the industry. — has become a benchmark for licensed mold assessors and remediators across the state.

"Our mission is to protect homes, improve indoor air quality, and deliver trusted results with integrity and innovation." — Moty Katz

Why South Florida Chooses FixMold

FixMold holds more than 1,000 verified five-star reviews across Google, Yelp, Facebook, BBB, Angi, and Thumbtack — a perfect rating maintained over three decades of work. The company is state licensed, certified, insured and bonded under Florida DBPR licenses #MRSR2709 and #MRSA2521, IICRC certified, and accredited by FAMP, NAMP, NORMI, IAQA, AIHA, NAERMC, AARC, Certified Green, and the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating.

Every sample the company collects is analyzed by independent third-party laboratories, including Hayes Microbial Consulting. Findings are never self-graded — a distinction that matters in an industry where the company diagnosing the problem is often the one selling the cure.

The remediation platform is 100% organic, Zero-VOC, and residue-free, using biodegradable disinfectants safe for families, pets, infants, and immune-sensitive occupants. That focus on occupant health is why FixMold is recommended by Miami physicians treating mold-related illness, and why the company built Dr. Detox Mold to complete the recovery pathway after remediation ends.

Clients are backed by a price match and lowest price guarantee, financing and insurance claim support, and a 12-month warranty on remediation work. A 24/7 live concierge answers around the clock, with free consultation for immune-compromised clients, and every job is live-streamed between the office and the client for full transparency from containment through clearance.

FixMold is a proud sponsor of Hatzalah Emergency Medical Services of South Florida, and extends additional discounts to senior citizens, veterans, expectant mothers, and immune-compromised clients.

Comprehensive Mold and Indoor Air Quality Services

FixMold's inspection practice covers residential, commercial, luxury, and marine properties, from routine home mold inspection through pre-purchase due diligence, black mold testing for Stachybotrys and other harmful species, post-remediation clearance certificates, and sick building syndrome reporting for commercial clients. Same-day and emergency inspections are available across all four counties.

On the remediation side, the company handles everything from targeted residential removal to full commercial abatement, attic and crawlspace restoration, contaminated contents cleaning, and vehicle and vessel remediation. Because mold is almost always a water problem first, FixMold also performs leak detection, water intrusion and waterproofing, hurricane damage restoration, and general contracting to close out repairs.

Indoor air quality is treated as its own discipline rather than an afterthought. The company performs air quality testing and assessment, HVAC vent and duct mold cleaning, AC system decontamination, particle counting, odor removal, and humidity and condensation diagnostics.

The marine division serves boat and yacht owners throughout South Florida's marinas with vessel-specific inspection, testing, assessment, and remediation protocols. And a dedicated health-focused practice supports clients facing asthma triggers, mold allergy and immunology referrals, chemotherapy and remission recovery, mold toxicity, and dermatological conditions tied to exposure.

For tenants, landlords, and attorneys, FixMold provides Florida mold law guidance, tenant rights and landlord responsibility consulting, insurance claim and Assignment of Benefits support, and expert witness testimony for mold litigation.

Exclusive Technology Available Nowhere Else in South Florida

Every inspection deploys infrared thermal imaging to reveal hidden leaks, moisture mapping to locate trapped water behind walls and flooring, real-time air quality monitoring, particle counters, HEPA air scrubbers, negative-pressure containment, and laboratory air, surface, tape lift, and bulk sampling.

Beyond standard diagnostics, FixMold operates a proprietary technology platform unavailable from conventional contractors: dry ice blasting, a mobile CO2 deep-freeze removal and cleaning chamber, CO2 hydrogenation, electrostatic organic disinfecting, the Airbiotics cleaning solution, Wi-Fi integrated monitoring equipment, patented Solar Airflow prevention, signature inspection devices, Naturganics anti-mold treatment, high-capacity moisture absorption, and advanced anti-fungal prevention coatings.

FaceTime Mold Solutions: See It. Share It. Solve It.

Developed by the Katz family during the COVID-19 pandemic, FaceTime Mold Solutions has become one of FixMold's most requested services. Property owners connect directly with a state-certified technician by live video to evaluate visible growth, moisture intrusion, water damage, HVAC contamination, musty odors, and humidity concerns — before committing to an onsite visit.

The process runs in four steps: upload information and photos, book the virtual assessment, connect by video with a certified technician, and receive step-by-step consultation and guidance. The service is complimentary, and it has proven especially valuable for vacation properties, luxury residences, property managers, real estate transactions, and post-hurricane moisture concerns.

The FixMold Process

Clients contact the company by call, text, or online scheduling. A technician inspects the key areas using advanced diagnostic tools, then collects air, surface, or material samples for independent lab analysis where needed. Findings are explained in clear, plain language — not jargon — and the company remediates the source rather than treating the symptom. Inspection, removal, and remediation pricing is published openly on the FixMold website before any client commits.

Serving All of South Florida

FixMold serves homes, businesses, vessels, and organizations across Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and Monroe Counties — including Miami, Miami Beach, South Beach, Brickell, Coral Gables, Coconut Grove, Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Kendall, Cutler Bay, Homestead, Doral, Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Bal Harbour, Key Biscayne, North Miami Beach, Miami Springs, Miami Lakes, Miami Gardens, and Fisher Island; Fort Lauderdale, Davie, Hollywood, Hallandale Beach, Dania Beach, Pembroke Pines, Coral Springs, Plantation, Sunrise, Weston, Coconut Creek, Deerfield Beach, and Pompano Beach; and Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, West Palm Beach, and surrounding communities.

"Doing this year after year as a family-owned company means everything to us," Katz added. "The plan going forward is exactly what it was in 1988: advanced technology, superior results, and the kind of honest service you only get from a team that answers to its neighbors."

FixMold Service Directory

Inspection, Testing & Assessment Mold Inspection · Mold Testing · Mold Assessments & Detection · Residential Mold Inspection · Commercial Mold Inspection · Certified Mold Inspection · Licensed Mold Inspector · Black Mold Testing · Mold Clearance Certificates · Mold Sampling · Same-Day Mold Inspection · Emergency Mold Inspection · Pre-Purchase Mold Inspection · UV Light Mold Inspection · Sick Building Syndrome Inspections

Remediation, Removal & Restoration Mold Remediation Miami · Mold Removal · Residential Mold Remediation · Commercial Mold Remediation · Mold Mitigation · Mold Abatement · Attic & Crawlspace Mold Cleaning · Contaminated Contents Cleaning · Vehicle Mold Remediation · Water Damage Services · Water Leak Detection · Water Intrusion & Waterproofing · Hurricane Mold Damage · General Contractor Services

Indoor Air Quality & HVAC Indoor Air Quality Testing · Indoor Air Quality Assessment · Air Quality & Deep Cleaning · HVAC Vent & Duct Mold Cleaning · Mold in AC & HVAC Systems · Air Scrubbers & HEPA Filters · Indoor Air Particle Counters · Professional Odor Removal · Humidity & Condensation Inspections

Marine & Yacht Division Marine Mold Inspection · Boat Mold Inspection · Yacht Mold Removal · Yacht, Boat & Vessel Mold Remediation · Boat Mold Testing · Yacht Mold Assessment

Health-Focused Services Asthma Trigger Inspections · Mold Allergy & Immunology · Chemotherapy & Remission Patients · Mold Toxicity Symptoms · Black Mold Exposure Symptoms · Neurological Symptoms of Mold Exposure · Mold & Immune System · Mold, Eczema & Psoriasis

Tenant, Landlord & Legal Support Mold Tenants & Landlords · Tenant Rights Mold Florida · Landlord Responsibilities · Florida Mold Laws Guide · Expert Witness Testimony · Mold Insurance Claims · Mold Attorneys Florida

Exclusive Technology Dry Ice Blasting Mold Removal · Mobile CO2 Deep Freeze Chamber · CO2 Hydrogenation · Electrostatic Organic Disinfecting · Airbiotics Cleaning Solution · Wi-Fi Integrated Equipment · HEPA Filtration Systems · Solar Airflow (Patented) · Signature Inspection Devices · Naturganics Anti-Mold Sticker · High-Capacity Moisture Absorber · Advanced Anti-Fungal Prevention · Restorator Odor Eliminator · Organic Zero-VOC Product Line

Client Resources Mold Inspection Cost in Florida · Mold Removal Cost · Mold Remediation Cost Miami · Mitigation vs. Remediation · DIY vs. Professional · How to Win a Mold Case · 24/7 Client Hotline · Real-Time Service Updates · Schedule Online

About FixMold Miami

FixMold Miami is a state-licensed, certified, insured and bonded, family-owned and operated mold inspection, mold testing, mold remediation, and indoor air quality restoration company based in Miami, Florida. Founded on the Katz family's environmental legacy dating to 1988, FixMold provides detailed reporting, independent laboratory analysis, and science-backed solutions for residential, commercial, luxury, and marine clients across Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and Monroe Counties. With more than 1,000 verified five-star reviews, IICRC certification, BBB accreditation, and a 100% organic Zero-VOC remediation platform, FixMold delivers cleaner, safer, and healthier indoor environments.

Florida DBPR License #MRSR2709 · #MRSA2521

Learn more at fixmold.com · About Us · FAQs · Blog · Careers · Contact

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Media Contact: FixMold Miami Phone: (305) 465-6653 Email: info@fixmold.com Address: 10750 NW 6th Ct, Miami, FL 33168 Web: https://fixmold.com/

Founder Moty Katz brings over three decades of leadership experience in the mold remediation and restoration industry.

Press Inquiries

Abraham Katz

info [at] fixmold.com

(305) 465-6653

https://fixmold.com/

10750 NW 6th Ct, Miami, FL 33168

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=esZHhxov89w