7th Avenue Opens its First Northern Virginia Showroom at Tysons Corner Center

TYSONS, Va., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 7th Avenue , the Los Angeles-based furniture brand known for its functionally designed modular sofas and contemporary aesthetics, today announced the opening of a new 1,215-square-foot showroom at Tysons Corner Center in Tysons, Virginia, at 1961 Chain Bridge Rd #O012U, Tysons, Virginia 22102. The appointment-first showroom welcomes customers starting Friday, August 7, with walk-ins also welcome during Tysons Corner Center's regular hours: Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.





The Tysons Corner Center location is 7th Avenue's first showroom in Northern Virginia and its first in the greater Washington, D.C. metro market, bringing the brand's experiential model to one of the country's most affluent suburban corridors. Tysons Corner Center draws shoppers from across Northern Virginia communities including McLean, Vienna, Falls Church, Great Falls, Arlington, and Fairfax, among others, and sits just minutes from Washington, D.C. with direct Metro access.

“The D.C. metro has been one of our strongest online markets on the East Coast, and until now those customers had no place to sit on our sofas before they bought,” said Billy Shaw, Co-Founder and CEO of 7th Avenue. “Tysons Corner Center lets us meet Northern Virginia shoppers where they already come for the brands they trust.”

7th Avenue: Deepening Its Partnership with Macerich

The Tysons Corner Center opening marks 7th Avenue's second showroom to debut in partnership with Macerich , one of the nation's leading owners and operators of premier shopping destinations, following the brand's recent Walnut Creek debut at Broadway Plaza in July. Tysons Corner Center hails as Virginia's premier shopping destination and one of the largest shopping centers in the country. A Scottsdale, Arizona showroom at Kierland Commons is slated to follow later this year as the Macerich partnership continues to grow.

7th Avenue: The Experiential Showroom Model

Unlike a traditional furniture store, every 7th Avenue showroom is built as an experiential space. Customers style their own modular layouts in real living-room vignettes, surrounded by the brand's signature European white oak flooring, custom travertine tables, aged-brass lighting, and its now-iconic “Come Spill On Me” neon sign. Each customer is paired with a dedicated sales and design consultant to walk through fabrics, configurations, and how a layout could work in their own home, whether that is a high-rise condo in Tysons or a family house farther out in Fairfax County.

“Every showroom we open is designed to feel like a warm, elevated living room rather than a furniture floor, and our first location in Northern Virginia is no different,” said Josh Stinson, Co-Founder and COO of 7th Avenue. “Customers can walk in with their kids and dogs, experience a real spill test on the fabrics, rearrange the modular pieces, and see for themselves how one of the biggest purchases for their home holds up to everyday life.”

7th Avenue: Modular Sofa Features and Performance Fabric Technology

Every 7th Avenue sofa is engineered with proprietary performance materials designed for durability and everyday life:

Water-Repellent, Stain-Resistant Fabrics: PFAS-free coating technology withstands spills including water, wine, coffee, pet accidents, and ketchup

PFAS-free coating technology withstands spills including water, wine, coffee, pet accidents, and ketchup Removable, Machine-Washable Covers: All seat and side covers unzip and go directly into the washing machine

All seat and side covers unzip and go directly into the washing machine Endless Modularity: Each seat and side can be rearranged into any sofa configuration and size, from a 2-seat loveseat to a 10-seat pit sectional.

Each seat and side can be rearranged into any sofa configuration and size, from a 2-seat loveseat to a 10-seat pit sectional. Memory-Foam Blend Seats, Down-Alternative Backs: Memory-foam blend seat cushions and down-alternative back cushions with adjustable firmness

Memory-foam blend seat cushions and down-alternative back cushions with adjustable firmness Hidden Optional Storage: Built-in storage compartments within modular sections

Built-in storage compartments within modular sections OEKO-TEX and GreenGuard Gold Certified: Non-toxic fabrics free of flame retardants and formaldehyde

Non-toxic fabrics free of flame retardants and formaldehyde Lifetime Frame Warranty: Lifetime warranty on frame and construction





7th Avenue: Continued National Showroom Expansion

The Tysons Corner Center opening brings 7th Avenue's national showroom count to 23 locations across the United States, with additional openings planned throughout summer and fall 2026. Tysons’ debut extends the brand's East Coast presence into the mid-Atlantic, and arrives close behind its recent openings at Walnut Creek's Broadway Plaza and its first Long Island showroom at Walt Whitman Shops .

7th Avenue showrooms can be found in major markets across the country, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, Las Vegas, Denver, Sacramento, Austin, Dallas, Nashville, Miami, Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, and Portland with more opening later this year. Customers can also shop the full collection online at 7thavenue.co .

About 7th Avenue

7th Avenue is a Los Angeles-based modern furniture brand that combines elevated, contemporary aesthetics with functional day-to-day features. Its flagship product, “The World's Greatest Modular Sofa ,” features endless modularity, water-repellent and stain-resistant fabrics, removable and machine-washable and replaceable covers , adjustable back cushion firmness, memory-foam blend seat cushions, down-alternative back cushions, soft-close hidden storage, and more. All products are sustainably built and free from harmful chemicals via OEKO-TEX and GreenGuard Gold certified fabrics, and carry a Limited Lifetime Warranty covering frame and construction. Learn more at 7thavenue.co .

FAQ About 7th Avenue

Q: Where is the new 7th Avenue showroom in Northern Virginia?

A: The new 7th Avenue showroom is located at Tysons Corner Center, 1961 Chain Bridge Rd #O012U, Tysons, Virginia 22102. Tysons Corner Center is Virginia's premier shopping destination, anchored by Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, and Macy's, and just minutes from Washington, D.C. with direct Metro access.

Q: What makes 7th Avenue sofas different from other modular furniture brands?

A: 7th Avenue sofas feature proprietary water-repellent, stain-resistant fabric that is PFAS-free, along with fully removable and machine-washable covers. Every sofa offers endless modularity, allowing customers to rearrange seats and sides into any configuration, plus memory-foam blend seat cushions, down-alternative back cushions, hidden storage, and OEKO-TEX and GreenGuard Gold certified non-toxic materials. All frames carry a Limited Lifetime Warranty covering construction.

Q: Can I visit the 7th Avenue Tysons showroom without an appointment?

A: Yes, the 7th Avenue showroom at Tysons Corner Center is appointment-first, and walk-in visitors are also welcome. Customers can browse the full sofa collection, test the performance fabrics, and configure modular layouts with the help of in-store team members. To schedule a personalized appointment, visit 7thavenue.co/pages/find-a-showroom.

Q: Does 7th Avenue offer delivery to the Washington, D.C. metro area?

A: Yes, 7th Avenue offers direct-to-consumer delivery across the Washington, D.C. metro, including Northern Virginia, D.C., and surrounding Maryland communities. Customers can order in-store or online at 7thavenue.co.

Q: How many 7th Avenue showroom locations are there?

A: 7th Avenue operates more than 20 experiential showrooms across the United States, with locations in major markets including Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, Las Vegas, Denver, Sacramento, Austin, Dallas, Nashville, Miami, Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, and Portland. Visit 7thavenue.co/pages/find-a-showroom for a complete list of showroom locations and hours.

Q: Can you bring dogs into the showroom?

A: Yes. 7th Avenue was made with families and furbabies in mind. Your four-legged friends are welcome to stop by, test out the sofa, and give it their official paw of approval.

Media Contact:

Sarah Karger

Karger and Co

Sarah@kargerandco.com

Photos:

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1fce100a-4c77-4a92-9eef-17fea3825eff

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f35bb123-862f-4d0d-a5cf-edd301046c7b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6edd4a91-37b3-405d-9c12-9817b8bb8afc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ffcb542-2ab7-4e83-80d9-36d0d9666ac7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65ab4edc-8df5-4038-947e-72347d40c5ed

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0eff3db9-01bb-462e-86ff-4558354f8258