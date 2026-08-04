Thunder Gold Corp. to Present at the OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference on August 6th

THUNDER BAY, Ontario, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thunder Gold Corp. (OTCQB:TGOLF) (TSXV: TGOL) (FRA:Z25), based in Thunder Bay, Ontario, focused on the Tower Mountain Gold Deposit today announced that Wes Hanson P.Geo., President and CEO, will present live at the OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on August 6th, 2026.

DATE: August 6th

TIME: 12:00 PM Eastern Standard Time

REGISTER HERE

Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Highlights

Large tonnage, low-grade open pit opportunity;

Estimated Mineral Resource 500,000 ounces (Indicated) and 3,000,000 ounces (Inferred);

Resource is drill constrained not geologically constrained;

Un-tested targets offer rapid resource growth potential;

Located 40 kilometres (25 miles) west of port of Thunder Bay, Ontario (pop. 120,000);

All required infrastructure (highway, rail, power) is located within 3.0 kilometres of the property boundary.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Wes Hanson, P.Geo., President and CEO of Thunder Gold Corp., who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by NI 43-101.

About the Tower Mountain Gold Property

The 7,625 hectare, 100%-owned Tower Mountain Property is beside the Trans-Canada highway, 40-km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario (pop. 110,000). Gold mineralization occurs in variably brecciated and altered rocks surrounding the calc-alkalic Tower Mountain Intrusive Complex. Drilling to date has established an initial mineral resource of 500,000 ozs (Indicated) with an additional 3,000,000 ozs (Inferred), parallel to the western contact of the intrusion. The remaining 75% of the contact demonstrates similar geology, alteration, and geophysical signatures and is untested by drilling. A second gold trend, identified at surface in 2026, outcrops at surface and is continuously mineralized over 100 metre width. The gold mineralization occurs within Timiskaming-type conglomerates that can be traced along a southwest trend for over 5.0 kilometres. Both targets offer opportunity to materially increase the total resource through systematic drilling.

About Thunder Gold Corp.

Thunder Gold is advancing the Tower Mountain project in Thunder Bay, Ont. -- an emerging gold system with the scale, consistency and quality to support a long-life, open-pit operation. Results from the disciplined drill programs have consistently reinforced confidence in the continuity and predictability of the discovery while highlighting significant potential for expansion across multiple zones of the Tower Mountain intrusive complex. With industry-leading drilling costs, existing infrastructure and a skilled local work force, Tower Mountain represents a rare combination of size, scalability and cost-effective growth.

At Thunder Gold, our vision is clear: to unlock a discovery that has the potential to become a transformational gold project, delivering long-term value for shareholders while contributing to the future of Canada's mining industry.

For more information about the Company please visit: www.thundergoldcorp.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Wes Hanson, CEO

(647) 202-7686

whanson@thundergoldcorp.com

Bryan Baritot, Investor Relations

IR@thundergoldcorp.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com