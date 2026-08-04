BPCE: Q2 and H1 2026 results

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, August 4, 2026

Q2 and H1 2026 results

Sharp increase in net income1, up by 38% in Q2-26

novobanco fully integrated since April 30, 2026

KEY FIGURES2

Q2-26

Net banking income up 13% vs. Q2-25 to €7.2bn, record quarter

Sharp increase in gross operating income, up +33% YoY, thanks to very tight cost control

Cost/income ratio3 at 60.9%, -5.5pp YoY

Net income1 of €1.3bn, +38% YoY

H1-26

Net revenues up 10% over the year to stand at €13.9bn driven by all the businesses

Strong growth in gross operating income, up 25%

Cost/income ratio3 at 62.9%, -4.4pp YoY

Net income of €2.4bn, +30% YoY





Very high level of solvency: CET1 ratio of 15.5%4 at end-June 2026, including the acquisition of novobanco

BUSINESS LINES

RETAIL BANKING IN FRANCE

Net banking income up 13% in Q2-26 and in H1-26, driven by business momentum and net interest income

415,000 new clients won YTD for the Banques Populaires and Caisses d’Epargne

+€24bn off-balance sheet savings year on year for the two retail banking networks, and loan outstandings up 2% year on year

RETAIL BANKING IN EUROPE

Net banking income grew by 94% in H1 2026, at €687m, including novobanco since April 30, 2026

Credit 5 outstandings up 6% YTD at end-June 2026 for novobanco

outstandings up 6% YTD at end-June 2026 for novobanco New loan production up 18% year on year in H1-26 for BPCE Equipment Solutions

INSURANCE AND ASSET MANAGEMENT

Net banking income up 9% in Q2-26 YoY, including +33% for Insurance and +4% for Asset Management at constant exchange rates

€10bn in life insurance gross inflows in H1-26 for BPCE Assurances, +13% year on year

+€67bn6 in assets under management in H1-26 YTD in Asset Management, of which €18bn in net inflows

CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING

Net banking income increased by 8% in Q2-26 YoY at constant exchange rates

Revenues up 16% for Global Markets in Q2-26 YoY at constant exchange rates, including +59% for Equity

in Q2-26 YoY at constant exchange rates, including +59% for Net banking income up 2% for Global Banking in Q2-26 YoY at constant exchange rates

INCOME STATEMENT & CAPITAL

Cost/income ratio of 60.9% in Q2-26 and 62.9% in H1-26, showing a marked improvement of 5.5pp and 4.4pp respectively year on year thanks to tight control over expenses that include a sustained investment program

Stage 3 cost of risk of €671m in Q2-26, or 29bps, stable vs. Q1-26. Prudent provisioning policy including 4bps for future risks in Q2-26

Financial strength: CET1 ratio of 15.5%3 at end-June 2026, including the acquisition of novobanco in Q2-26; liquidity reserves of €332bn and LCR of 141% at end-June 2026

The quarterly financial statements of Groupe BPCE for the period ended June 30, 2026, approved by the Management Board on August 3, 2026, were verified and reviewed by the Supervisory Board at a meeting convened on August 4, 2026, chaired by Éric Fougère.

The presentation of the Group’s business line was revised in the second quarter of 2026 to reflect the integration of novobanco and the roll-out of Vision 2030.

The Group’s presentation is now structured around four business lines:

The Retail Banking in France (RBF) business line, comprising: The Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne retail banking networks, Financial Solutions & Expertise in France (FSE France), including specialized financing (factoring, leasing, consumer credit), real estate activities (Socfim, BPCE Solutions Immobilières) and the retail securities business, The Payments business, which aims to optimize the Group’s payment chain, Palatine, the bank for mid-sized companies and their senior managers, and a Private Banking institution.

The Retail Banking in Europe (RBE) business line brings together the activities dedicated to retail banking in Europe, comprising: Financial Solutions & Expertise in Europe (FSE Europe), bringing together BPCE Equipment Solutions, which finances capital goods, Oney, which specializes in payment and financing solutions for retailers, and Pramex International, novobanco, Portugal’s fourth-largest retail bank.

The Insurance and Asset Management (IAM) business line, comprising: Insurance, serving Groupe BPCE’s retail banking networks and their clients, with a focus on two main activities: personal insurance (life insurance, personal protection and creditor insurance) and non-life insurance (chiefly motor, comprehensive home insurance, accident, legal protection and health), together with guarantees and financial sureties, Asset and Wealth Management, with two activities:

Asset Management, under the Natixis Investment Managers brand, present across international markets, brings together the expertise of asset management and distribution companies as well as employee savings schemes (Natixis Interépargne, the leading employee savings account-keeper in France),

Wealth Management, under the Natixis Wealth Management brand, offers wealth-management and financial solutions tailored to the needs of company directors, senior executives, high-net-worth private investors and family capital holders.

The Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) business line, which provides corporate customers, financial institutions, investment funds, sovereign and supranational agencies with a range of advisory, investment banking, financing, commercial banking and capital markets services.

The Corporate center brings together cross-functional activities and those under specific management, chiefly: the contribution of the central institution and the Group’s holding companies; run-off activities and cross-functional activities.

The 2025 and Q1-26 historical data have been restated on a pro forma basis (see the appendix for the transition from published data to pro forma data).

Unless stated otherwise, the financial data and related comments refer to the published results of the Group and its business lines, and changes are expressed for Q2-26 versus Q2-25 and for H1-26 versus H1-25.

Groupe BPCE

€m Q2-26 Q2-25 % Change H1-26 H1-25 % Change Net banking income 7,162 6,315 13% 13,919 12,619 10% Operating expenses (4,483) (4,304) 4% (8,973) (8,662) 4% Gross operating income 2,679 2,011 33% 4,946 3,957 25% Cost of risk (848) (559) 52% (1,502) (1,210) 24% Income before tax 1,865 1,468 27% 3,495 2,786 25% Income tax (490) (472) 4% (1,097) (939) 17% Net income – Group share 1,349 976 38% 2,357 1,811 30% Underlying cost to income ratio​7 60.9% 66.3% (5.5)pp 62.9% 67.2% (4.4)pp

Groupe BPCE’s net banking income, at 7,162 million euros, was up 13% in Q2-26 and up 10% to stand at 13,919 million euros in H1-26, thanks to buoyant commercial activity across all the business lines.

Revenues posted by Retail Banking in France (RBF) rose 13% in Q2-26 and in H1-26, reaching 4,253 million euros and 8,441 million euros respectively.

The Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne retail banking networks have won 415,000 new clients across all markets since the beginning of the year.

Off-balance sheet deposits & savings inflows amounted to 24 billion euros at end-June 2026, on a year-on-year basis.

Revenues generated by Retail Banking in Europe (RBE) reached 466 million euros, up 121% in Q2-26, and stood at 687 million euros, up 94% in H1-26.

novobanco recorded a 6% increase in its loan outstandings 8 at end-June 2026, YTD..

at end-June 2026, YTD.. BPCE ES new loan production rose 18% in H1-26.

Revenues from the Insurance and Asset Management (IAM) business line reached 1,194 million euros in Q2-26, up 9%, and rose 3% to stand at 2,264 million euros in H1-26.

Life insurance gross inflows rose 13% year-on-year to 10 billion euros in H1-26.

Assets under management in the Asset Management business have enjoyed 67 billion euros growth in H1-26 since the beginning of the year, with 18 billion euros in net inflows.

Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) revenues rose 7% in Q2-26 to stand at 1,310 million euros and increased by 5% in H1-26 to 2,560 million euros.

Global Markets revenues rose 16% in Q2-26 at constant exchange rates.

Revenues from the Americas and Asia-Pacific Middle East international platforms rose 19% and 7% respectively in Q2-26.

Net interest income rose by 25% in Q2-26 to reach a total of 3.1 billion euros.

Fees and commissions remained virtually stable at 2.8 billion euros in Q2-26.

Operating expenses rose 4% in Q2-26 and H1-26, reaching 4,483 million euros and 8,973 million euros respectively.

The underlying cost/income ratio9 saw a 5.5pp improvement in Q2-26, to stand at 60.9%, and a 4.4pp improvement in H1-26 to reach 62.9%.

Gross operating income came to 2,679 million euros in Q2-26, up 33%, and stood at 4,946 million euros in H1-26, up 25%.

Cost of risk:

Performing loans are deemed to be classified in Stage 1 or Stage 2, and credit-impaired exposures are classified in Stage 3.

The cost of risk expressed in bps is annualized on gross customer loan outstandings at the beginning of the period.





​ Q2-25​ Q3-25​ Q4-25​ Q1-26​ Q2-26​ Groupe BPCE ​ Cost of risk in €m ​ 559 587 669 654 75310 Cost of risk in bps 25 27 30 29 322 Stage 3 cost of risk in bps 27 31 31 29 292 Retail Banking in France ​ Cost of risk in bps ​ 24 26 31 26 34 Retail Banking in Europe Cost of risk in bps ​ 91 117 99 113 28 Corporate and Investment Banking Cost of risk in bps ​ 30 28 29 30 28

Groupe BPCE’s cost of risk amounted to -848 million euros in Q2-26, up 35%, if exceptional reclassification is excluded.

The cost of risk on credit-impaired exposures (Stage 3) amounted to 670 million euros in Q2-26.

When expressed in basis points, it stood at 29bps2 in Q2-26 and was stable versus Q1-26.

The cost of risk on performing loans classified in Stage 1 and Stage 2, at 4bps2, reflects the Group’s prudent provisioning policy.

For the business lines, in Q2-26, the cost of risk on credit-impaired exposures (Stage 3) came to:

32bps for Retail Banking in France,

44bps for Retail Banking in Europe,

-7bps for Corporate and Investment Banking.





In Q2-26 for Groupe BPCE, total provisioning (provisions and non-performing loan ratios calculated on gross loan outstandings granted to customers and credit institutions) amounted to 17.2 billion euros and broke down as follows:

Performing loans classified in Stage 1: 1.3 billion euros

Performing loans classified in Stage 2: 4 billion euros

Credit-impaired exposures classified in Stage 3: 11.9 billion euros.





The non-performing loan ratio on gross loan outstandings stood at 2.8% at June 30, 2026, +0.1pp versus end-December 2025.

Reported net income – Group share came to 1,349 million euros in Q2-26, up 38%, and includes an exceptional tax contribution of 35 million euros.

Acceleration of AI and the digital transformation for Groupe BPCE and its clients

1.4 Multiplication of AI use cases

Rapid growth in the use of AI in mobile apps (>900K conversations, +40% vs. Q1-26) and in transaction areas used by our clients,

Development of AI in our sales tools (client relationship management, interview reports, financial analysis). >20 million AI-driven business opportunities,

65% of the Group’s employees were users at end-June 2026 (+15 pts vs. H1-25) and 90 thematic assistants deployed in MAIA at end-June 2026.

1.4 Our clients at the heart of digital technology

78% of clients were using their mobile apps at end-June 2026 (+3 pts vs. H1-25) with a high level of satisfaction (4.6 / 4.7),

More than 400,000 digital-related sales in the first half of 2026,

VSEs / professionals: new B2B space and roll-out of the IPaidThat offer,

More than 85% of our clients’ most frequent operations available in self-care (out of the top 20 most requested self-care operations).

Groupe BPCE committed to its clients in order to speed up the pace of transitions, and mobilized to provide emergency support to clients hit by disasters

1.4 Speeding up the ecological transition for professionals and corporate clients





En France :

Launch of a new long-term leasing offer for second-hand vehicles for professionals and corporates (circular economy),

Publication of the 3rd Caisse d’Epargne Barometer survey devoted to the ecological transition, which reveals that this topic remains a structural concern, and launch of the Impact loan to support professional clients by indexing their interest rate to non-financial performance targets

En Europe :

EIB and BPCE Equipment Solutions Polska: signature of a first agreement under a 200 million euros program to strengthen SME financing in Poland,

With at least 80 million euros of support for projects transitioning toward greener, more energy-efficient business models: energy efficiency equipment, low-emission transport (electric vehicles and charging points), renewable energies, waste treatment, etc.

1.5 Wildfires in France: Groupe BPCE rolls out an emergency response plan to support Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne clients hit by the disaster

Simplified insurance procedures for clients insured with BPCE Assurances

Activation of the Eole plan, BPCE Assurances’ response mechanism for large-scale events,

Suspension of claim reporting deadlines until August 31, 2026.

Immediate assistance to deal with the first emergencies

Coverage of emergency accommodation where this is not provided by the local municipal authorities, including in the absence of material damage to the insured property, for the duration of the evacuation of the main or second home

Coverage of essential items up to €150 per policyholder

Financing solutions to help individuals, professionals and corporates get back on their feet

A zero-interest consumer loan 11 for individuals, in the form of an express loan, of up to €10,000 over a term of 3 to 5 years, with no arrangement fees and a deferred payment period of between 6 and 24 months

for individuals, in the form of an express loan, of up to €10,000 over a term of 3 to 5 years, with no arrangement fees and a deferred payment period of between 6 and 24 months A professional1 and corporate1 emergency recovery loan, in the form of an express loan, of up to €15,000 at a rate of 0% over a term of 3 to 5 years

1.6 Awards and successes

Natixis is the world’s No.1 in sustainable finance coordination (Q1-26 – Environmental Finance)

Success of the inaugural European Green Bond issue for an amount of 1.5 billion euros.

Groupe BPCE is the first private banking group in France to issue bonds under this new European standard, the most demanding in terms of green finance.

Capital, loss-absorbing capacity, liquidity and funding

1.4 CET1 ratio





Groupe BPCE’s CET1 ratio at end-June 2026 reached an estimated level of 15.5%. This change can be explained by the impact of:

Retained earnings: +28bps,

Change in risk-weighted assets: -4bps,

Other Comprehensive Income items and other adjustments: +4bps,

Regulatory adjustments, goodwill and a change in the allocation under the prudential Backstop: +4bps,

The acquisition of novobanco: -121bps.





Groupe BPCE generated organic capital of 24bps over the quarter.

1.7 TLAC ratio

Total Loss-Absorbing Capacity (TLAC) estimated at end-June 2026 amounted to 137.1 billion euros. The TLAC ratio, expressed as a percentage of risk-weighted assets, is estimated at 27.8%12 at end-June 2026 (without taking account of senior preferred debt in the calculation of this ratio), well above the requirements set by the Financial Stability Board, which stood at 22.40% at July 1, 2026.

1.8 MREL ratio

Expressed as a percentage of risk-weighted assets at June 30, 2026, Groupe BPCE’s subordinated MREL ratio (without taking account of senior preferred debt in the calculation of this ratio) and total MREL ratio stood at 27.8%1 and 33.2% respectively, well above the minimum requirements set by the SRB at July 1, 2026 of 24.44%13 and 27.77%2 respectively.

1.9 Leverage ratio

At June 30, 2026, the estimated leverage ratio stood at 4.8%.

1.10 Liquidity reserves at a high level

The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) for Groupe BPCE stood at an average of 141% of end-of-month LCRs for the second quarter of 2026, a level well above the regulatory requirement of 100%.

Liquidity reserves amounted to 332 billion euros at end-June 2026.

1.11 MLT funding program: 84% of the 2026 program already completed at July 2, 2026

For 2026, the size of the MLT funding program – excluding structured private placements and Asset-Backed Securities (ABS) – is set at 22 billion euros, and the breakdown by debt class is as follows:

11 billion euros contributing to TLAC: 2.0 billion euros of Tier 2 and 9 billion euros of senior non-preferred debt,

2.5 billion euros of senior preferred debt,

8.5 billion euros of covered bonds.





The target for ABS is 9 billion euros.

At July 2, 2026, Groupe BPCE had raised 18.6 billion euros (excluding structured private placements and excluding ABS), representing 84% of the 22 billion euros program:

11.3 billion euros contributing to TLAC: 2.1 billion euros of Tier 2 (106% of requirements) and 9.2 billion euros of senior non-preferred debt (102% of requirements),

1.4 billion euros of senior preferred debt (55% of requirements),

5.9 billion euros of covered bonds (69% of requirements).





ABS issuance amounted to 6.3 billion euros at July 2, 2026, or 70% of the overall target.

Results of the business lines

Unless specified to the contrary, the following financial data and related comments refer to the reported results of the Group and its business lines. Changes express differences between Q2-26 and Q2-25.

1.4 Retail Banking in France





€m Q2-26 % Change H1-26 % Change Net banking income 4,253 13% 8,441 13% Operating expenses (2,455) 1% (5,035) 2% Gross operating income 1,799 36% 3,406 32% Cost of risk (637) 44% (1,123) 19% Income before tax 1,175 31% 2,304 39% Exceptional items (45) 28% (91) 36% Underlying income before tax14 ​ 1,220 31% 2,395 39% Underlying cost/income ratio​15 56.7% (7.0)pp 58.7% (6.1)pp

The net banking income of the Retail Banking in France business line rose 13% year-on-year to 4,253 million euros in Q2-26 and increased by 13% in H1-26 to stand at 8,441 million euros.

At end-June 2026, loan outstandings rose 2% year-on-year to 738 billion euros.

On-balance sheet deposits & savings also rose 2% year-on-year to 715 billion euros at end-June 2026. Off-balance sheet deposits & savings rose 9% year-on-year to 302 billion euros at end-June 2026.

Financial Solutions & Expertise in France activities were buoyant, particularly in leasing and consumer credit, with revenues rising by 3% and 4% respectively in H1-26.

Net interest income generated by the retail banking networks rose 27% in H1-26.

Commissions generated by the retail banking networks rose 4% in H1-26.

Operating expenses remained under tight control, +1% in Q2-26, at 2,455 million euros, and +2% in H1-26 at 5,035 million euros.

The underlying cost/income ratio1 improved by 7.0pp in Q2-26, to 56.7%, and by 6.1pp in H1-26 to 58.7%.

The gross operating income of the business line rose 36% in Q2-26 to 1,799 million euros and 32% in H1-26 to 3,406 million euros, benefiting from significant jaws effects.

The cost of risk amounted to -637 million euros in Q2-26, up 44%, and -1,123 million euros in H1-26, representing an increase of 19%.

For the business line, income before tax amounted to 1,175 million euros in Q2-26, up 31%, and 2,304 million euros in H1-26, up 39%.

Underlying income before tax2 stood at 1,220 million euros in Q2-26, up 31%, and came to 2,395 million euros in H1-26, up 39%.

1.11.1 Banque Populaire retail banking network

The Banque Populaire retail banking network is comprised of 14 cooperative banks (12 regional Banques Populaires along with CASDEN Banque Populaire and Crédit Coopératif) and their subsidiaries, Crédit Maritime Mutuel, and the Mutual Guarantee Companies.

€m Q2-26 % Change H1-26 % Change Net banking income 1,804 11% 3,626 12% Operating expenses (1,092) 3% (2,217) 4% Gross operating income 713 27% 1,409 28% Cost of risk (315) 42% (548) 25% Income before tax 414 21% 887 32% Exceptional items (14) 79% (29) 41% Underlying income before tax16​ 428 22% 916 32% Underlying cost/income ratio17 59.7% (5.2)pp 60.4% (5.0)pp

Loan outstandings rose 1% year-on-year to 306 billion euros at end-June 2026.

On-balance sheet deposits & savings rose 9 billion euros year-on-year at end-June 2026, with a 2% year-on-year increase in regulated and non-regulated passbook savings accounts. Off-balance sheet deposits & savings rose by 10 billion euros year-on-year at end-June 2026.

In Q2-26, net banking income came to 1,804 million euros, representing growth of 11%.

In H1-26, net banking income came to 3,626 million euros, up 12%. This total includes the following:

2,123 million euros of net interest income 18 ,4 up 20%,

up 20%, 1,514 million euros of commissions19, up 5%.

Operating expenses, which remained under tight control, came to 1,092 million euros in Q2-26, up slightly by 3%, and 2,217 million euros in H1-26, up 4%.

This resulted in a significant 5.2pp improvement in the underlying cost/income ratio2 in Q2-26, which stood at 59.7%, and a 5.0pp improvement in H1-26 to 60.4%.

Gross operating income, at 713 million euros in Q2-26, rose 27%; it stood at 1,409 million euros in H1-26, equal to growth of 28%, benefiting from a significant jaws effect.

The cost of risk came to -315 million euros in Q2-26, up 42%, and -548 million euros in H1-26, up 25%. The cost of risk on credit-impaired exposures (Stage 3), rose 12% in H1-26, to -521 million euros, or 33bps.

Income before tax came to 414 million euros in Q2-26 (+21% year-on-year) and 887 million euros in H1-26 (+32%).

Underlying income before tax1 came to 428 million euros in Q2-26 (+22% year-on-year) and 916 million euros in H1-26 (+32%).

1.11.2 Caisse d’Epargne retail banking network

The Caisse d’Epargne retail banking network comprises 15 individual Caisses d’Epargne along with their subsidiaries.

€m Q2-26 % Change H1-26 % Change Net banking income 1,921 19% 3,752 16% Operating expenses (1,065) 0% (2,212) 2% Gross operating income 857 53% 1,540 45% Cost of risk (278) 51% (482) 17% Income before tax 578 50% 1,058 60% Exceptional items (22) 14% (44) 25% Underlying income before tax20​ 601 48% 1,103 59% Underlying cost/income ratio21 54.3% (10.1)pp 57.8% (8.3)pp

Loan outstandings rose 2% year-on-year to 386 billion euros at end-June 2026.

On-balance sheet deposits & savings rose 4 billion euros year-on-year at end-June 2026, with a 1% year-on-year increase in regulated and non-regulated passbook savings accounts. Off-balance sheet deposits & savings rose 14 billion euros year-on-year at end-June 2026.

In Q2-26, net banking income came to 1,921 million euros, representing growth of 19%.

In H1-26, net banking income came to 3,752 million euros, up 16%, comprising:

2,024 million euros of net interest income 22 ,4 up 36%,

up 36%, 1,788 million euros of commissions23, up 4%.

Operating expenses, which remained under tight control, came to 1,065 million euros, stable in Q2-26, and stood at 2,212 million euros in H1-26, up slightly by 2%.

This resulted in a very significant improvement in the underlying cost/income ratio2 of 10.1pp in Q2-26, to 54.3%, and a 8.3pp improvement in H1-26 to 57.8%.

Gross operating income, at 857 million euros in Q2-26, rose 53%; it stood at 1,540 million euros in H1-26, representing growth of 45%, benefitting from significant jaws effects.

The cost of risk came to -278 million euros in Q2-26, up 51%, and -482 million euros in H1-26, up 17%. The cost of risk on credit-impaired exposures (Stage 3) came to -521 million euros in H1-26, or 27bps.

Income before tax amounted to 578 million euros in Q2-26 (+50%) and 1,058 million euros in H1-26 (+60%).

Underlying income before tax1 came to 601 million euros in Q2-26 (+48%) and 1,103 million euros in H1-26 (+59%).

1.11.3 Financial Solutions & Expertise in France

€m Q2-26 % Change H1-26 % Change Net banking income 296 4% 592 4% Operating expenses (146) 0% (296) 0% Gross operating income 150 8% 296 8% Cost of risk (32) 6% (68) 4% Income before tax 117 9% 229 9% Exceptional items (0) ns (1) ns Underlying income before tax24​ 118 8% 230 8% Underlying cost/income ratio25 49.2% (1.7)pp 49.8% (1.5)pp

In Financial Solutions & Expertise in France, revenues grew across all market segments, confirming the trend recorded in 2025.

Retail banking services maintained a good level of activity, both in consumer credit, with average outstandings up 2% year-on-year, and in the Stock market business, which posted a 14% year-on-year increase in orders processed.

In Corporate services, momentum was strong, with a 5% increase in leasing outstandings and accelerating synergies with the BP and CE retail banking networks in factoring (+12% in new client acquisition).

The real estate businesses were resilient with growth in outstandings financed by Socfim (+6% year-on-year) driven exclusively by medium- and long-term activity, and 26% revenue growth in residential real estate (BPCE Solutions Immobilières).

In Q2-26, net banking income came to 296 million euros, up 4%.

In H1-26, net banking income stood at 592 million euros, up 4%.

Operating expenses, which remained under tight control, came to 146 million euros in Q2-26 and 296 million euros in H1-26, stable over both periods.

This resulted in an improvement in the underlying cost/income ratio2 of 1.7pp in Q2-26, to 49.2%, and 1.5pp in H1-26 to 49.8%.

Gross operating income, which came to 150 million euros in Q2-26, rose 8%; it stood at 296 million euros in H1-26, representing 8% growth, benefitting from a positive jaws effect.

The cost of risk came to -32 million euros in Q2-26, up 6%, and stood at -68 million euros in H1-26, up 4%.

Income before tax came to 117 million euros in Q2-26 (+9%) and 229 million euros in H1-26 (+9%).

Underlying income before tax1 came to 118 million euros in Q2-26 (+8%) and 230 million euros in H1-26 (+8%).

1.12 Retail Banking in Europe

€m Q2-26 % Change H1-26 % Change Net banking income 466 121% 687 94% Operating expenses (240) 86% (381) 68% Gross operating income 226 177% 306 139% Cost of risk (33) (15)% (84) 15% Income before tax 197 375% 226 317% Exceptional items (0) ns (0) ns Underlying income before tax26​ 197 375% 226 317% Underlying cost/income ratio27 51.4% (9.8)pp 55.5% (8.4)pp

Credit28 origination was buoyant at novobanco, amounting to 1.1 billion euros for the months of May and June 2026.

BPCE ES recorded strong growth in its business activities, with outstandings up 6% year-on-year in H1-26.

In Q2-26, the net banking income of the Retail Banking in Europe business line came to 466 million euros, up 121%.

In H1-26, net banking income came to 687 million euros, up 94%.

Operating expenses amounted to 240 million euros in Q2-26 (+86%) and 381 million euros in H1-26 (+68%).

This resulted in a marked improvement in the underlying cost/income ratio2 of 9.8pp in Q2-26, to 51.4%, and an improvement of 8.4pp in H1-26 to 55.5%.

Gross operating income, which stood at 226 million euros in Q2-26, rose 177%; it came to 306 million euros in H1-26, equal to growth of 139%, benefiting from a significant jaws effect.

The cost of risk came to -33 million euros in Q2-26, down 15%, and -84 million euros in H1-26, up 15%.

Income before tax came to 197 million euros in Q2-26 (+375%) and 226 million euros in H1-26 (+317%).

Underlying income before tax1 came to 197 million euros in Q2-26 (+375%) and 226 million euros in H1-26 (+317%).

1.12.4 novobanco

novobanco is Portugal’s fourth-largest bank; its acquisition by BPCE was finalized on April 30, 2026.

€m Q2-2629​ Net banking income 246 Operating expenses (96) Gross operating income 150 Cost of risk 9 Income before tax 163 Exceptional items - Underlying income before tax30 ​ 163 Underlying cost/income ratio​31 39.0%

Loan outstandings32 rose 6% YTD to reach 32 billion euros at end-June 2026.

On-balance sheet deposits & savings have risen by 1 billion euros since the beginning of the year to stand at 33 billion euros at end-June 2026.

In Q2-26, net banking income came to 246 million euros, comprising net interest income of 191 million euros and fees and commissions of 59 million euros, including 31 million euros in payment fees.

Operating expenses amounted to 96 million euros in Q2-26.

The underlying cost/income ratio2 stood at 39.0% in Q2-26.

Gross operating income amounted to 150 million euros in Q2-26

The cost of risk came to +9 million euros in Q2-26.

Income before tax came to 163 million euros in Q2-26.

Underlying income before tax1 stood at 163 million euros in Q2-26.

1.12.5 Financial Solutions & Expertise in Europe

€m Q2-26 % Change H1-26 %

Change Net banking income 220 4% 441 24% Operating expenses (144) 11% (285) 26% Gross operating income 76 (7)% 155 21% Cost of risk (42) 10% (93) 28% Income before tax 34 (19)% 62 15% Exceptional items (0) ns (0) ns Underlying income before tax33​ 34 (19)% 62 15% Underlying cost/income ratio34 65.4% 4.2pp 64.8% 0.9pp

BPCE ES activities enjoyed sharp growth, with outstandings up 6% year-on-year in H1-26, spread across all countries. Production rose sharply, by 18% vs. H1-25 over six months, particularly in Italy.

Commercial activity was very buoyant at oney, with loan outstandings up 8% year-on-year in H1-26, particularly in Poland (+25%). Production rose 4% year-on-year in H1-26, driven by non-merchant production.

In Q2-26, the business line’s net banking income came to 220 million euros, up 4%.

In H1-26, net banking income came to 441 million euros, up 24%, driven by both BPCE ES and oney thanks to the development of their activities.

Operating expenses came to 144 million euros in Q2-26, up 11%, and stood at 285 million euros in H1-26, up 26%.

The underlying cost/income ratio2 stood at 65.4% in Q2-26, up 4.2pp, and 64.8% in H1-26, up 0.9pp.

Gross operating income, at 76 million euros in Q2-26, fell 7%, and at 155 million euros in H1-26, rose 21%.

The cost of risk came to -42 million euros in Q2-26, up 10%, and amounted to -93 million euros in H1-26, up 28%.

Income before tax came to 34 million euros in Q2-26 (-19%) and 62 million euros in H1-26 (+15%).Underlying income before tax1 came to 34 million euros in Q2-26 (-19%) and 62 million euros in H1-26 (+15%).

1.13 Insurance and Asset Management

€m Q2-26 % Change H1-26 % Change Net banking income 1,194 9% 2,264 3% Operating expenses (738) 3% (1,446) (0)% Gross operating income 456 21% 818 9% Income before tax 452 18% 816 9% Exceptional items (1) ns (4) ns Underlying income before tax35 ​ 453 17% 819 8% Underlying cost/income ratio36 61.7% (3.3)pp 63.7% (1.9)pp

Gross inflows in life insurance amounted to 10 billion euros in H1-26, up 13% year-on-year.

Net inflows in Asset Management37 amounted to 18 billion euros in H1-26.

In Q2-26, the business line’s net banking income came to 1,194 million euros, up 9%.

In H1-26, net banking income came to 2,264 million euros, up 3%.

Operating expenses, which remained under tight control, came to 738 million euros in Q2-26, up 3%, and stood at 1,446 million euros in H1-26, stable over the period.

This resulted in an improvement in the underlying cost/income ratio2 of 3.3pp in Q2-26, to 61.7%, and 1.9pp in H1-26 to 63.7%.

Gross operating income, which stood at 456 million euros in Q2-26, rose 21%; it came to 818 million euros in H1-26, representing growth of 9%, benefitting from a positive jaws effect.

Income before tax came to 452 million euros in Q2-26 (+18%) and 816 million euros in H1-26 (+9%).

Underlying income before tax1 amounted to 453 million euros in Q2-26 (+17%) and 819 million euros in H1-26 (+8%).

1.13.6 Insurance

The results presented below concern BPCE Assurances and CEGC.

€m Q2-26 % Change H1-26 % Change Net banking income 310 33% 539 12% Operating expenses38 ​ (46) 4% (92) 1% Gross operating income 264 39% 446 15% Income before tax 267 38% 452 15% Exceptional items (0) ns (1) ns Underlying income before tax39 ​ 268 36% 454 14% Underlying cost/income ratio40 14.7% (3.2)pp 16.9% (1.4)pp

In H1-26, premium income41 rose 13%, to reach a total of 12.3 billion euros.

Gross inflows in life insurance amounted to 9.9 billion euros in H1-26, up 13% year-on-year

Protection turnover amounted to 2.4 billion euros in H1-26 (+10% year-on-year), driven by all business lines. The good momentum in non-life insurance was driven by pricing adjustments.

Revenues from the guarantees business42 were driven by both the Retail and corporate segments.

Assets under management4 in life insurance amounted to 133 billion euros at end-June 2026, up 7% since the beginning of the year, driven by high net inflows of 6.1 billion euros. Net inflows were positive in both euro-denominated funds and unit-linked products.

In Q2-26, the net banking income of the Insurance business line stood at 310 million euros, up 33%.

In H1-26, net banking income came to 539 million euros, up 12%.

Operating expenses, which remained under tight control, amounted to 46 million euros in Q2-26 (+4%) and 92 million euros in H1-26 (+1%).

This resulted in an improvement in the underlying cost/income ratio2 of 3.2pp in Q2-26, to 14.7%, and 1.4pp in H1-26 to 16.9%.

Gross operating income, at 264 million euros in Q2-26, rose 39%, and at 446 million euros in H1-26, rose 15%, benefitting from a positive jaws effect.

Income before tax came to 267 million euros in Q2-26 (+38%) and 452 million euros in H1-26 (+15%).

Underlying income before tax1 came to 268 million euros in Q2-26 (+36%) and 454 million euros in H1-26 (+14%).

1.13.7 Asset management

€m Q2-26 % Change Constant Fx

% change H1-26 % Change Constant Fx

% change Net banking income 883 3% 4% 1,725 1% 4% Operating expenses (692) 3% 4% (1,353) (0)% 3% Gross operating income 191 2% 4% 372 3% 8% Income before tax 185 (2)% 363 2% Exceptional items (1) ns (2) ns Underlying income before tax43 ​ 186 (3)% 366 2% Underlying cost/income ratio44 78.2% 0.4pp 78.3% (0.5)pp

In Asset Management, assets under management45 stood above 1.3 trillion euros at end-June 2026, thanks to positive inflows and favorable market and exchange rate effects, against a background of heightened financial market volatility (significant market effect notably in Q2-26). Assets under management have risen by 1% since the beginning of the year and by 5% since the beginning of the year if the asset transfer following the partnership concluded with Edward Jones is excluded.

Net inflows in Asset Management3 reached 18 billion euros in H1-26 (of which 9 billion euros in Q2-26), chiefly in fixed income products, driven by DNCA, Loomis Sayles and VEGA IS, and in money market funds and diversified products. International distribution delivered a solid first half with more than 6 billion euros in net inflows, of which 5.4 billion euros in Europe and the Middle East

In Asset Management, in H1-26, the total fee rate (excluding performance fees) stood at 25.0bps (+0.4bps year-on-year) and 35.1bps excluding insurance-related asset management activities (+0.4bps year-on-year). These figures have progressed year-on-year thanks to an improved product mix.

In Wealth Management, assets under management rose 6% year-on-year to 25.1 billion euros at June 30, 2026.

In Q2-26, the net banking income of the Asset Management business line came to 883 million euros, up 4% at constant exchange rates (+3% at current exchange rates).

In H1-26, net banking income stood at 1,725 million euros, up 4% at constant exchange rates (+1% at current exchange rates).

Operating expenses, which remained under tight control, amounted to 692 million euros in Q2-26, up 4% at constant exchange rates (+3% at current exchange rates), and stood at 1,353 million euros in H1-26, up 3% at constant exchange rates (stable at current exchange rates).

The underlying cost/income ratio2 stood at 78.2% in Q2-26, +0.4pp, and 78.3% in H1-26, -0.5pp.

Gross operating income, at 191 million euros in Q2-26, enjoyed 4% growth at constant exchange rates (+2% at current exchange rates); it stood at 372 million euros in H1-26, representing growth of 8% at constant exchange rates (+3% at current exchange rates).

Income before tax came to 185 million euros in Q2-26 (-2%) and 363 million euros in H1-26 (+2%).

Underlying income before tax1 came to 186 million euros in Q2-26 (-3%) and 366 million euros in H1-26 (+2%).

1.14 Corporate and Investment Banking

€m Q2-26 % change Constant Fx

% change H1-26 % Change Constant

Fx

% change Net banking income 1,310 7% 8% 2,560 5% 7% Operating expenses (792) 5% 6% (1,573) 4% 6% Gross operating income 519 11% 12% 986 6% 9% Cost of risk (59) 1% (119) (1)% Income before tax 468 12% 883 7% Exceptional items (4) (50)% (9) (6)% Underlying income before tax46 ​ 472 11% 892 7% Underlying cost/income ratio47 60.1% (0.8)pp 61.1% (0.4)pp

The net banking income of the Corporate and Investment Banking business line amounted to 1.3 billion euros in Q2-26 (+8% year-on-year at constant exchange rates) and 2.6 billion euros in H1-26 (+7% year-on-year at constant exchange rates), driven by all business activities.

Global Markets revenues amounted to 760 million euros in Q2-26, up 16% year-on-year at constant exchange rates, and 1.5 billion euros in H1-26, up 9% year-on-year at constant exchange rates.

Revenues from the Equity business came to 317 million euros in Q2-26, up 59% year-on-year at constant exchange rates. These results were driven by a very strong performance in Derivatives, whose revenues were multiplied by 2.5 year-on-year. In H1-26, revenues amounted to 570 million euros, up 44% year-on-year at constant exchange rates.

FIC-T revenues came to 436 million euros in Q2-26, virtually stable year-on-year at constant exchange rates, supported by a good performance in the Credit, Rates and Commodities asset classes, offset by a lower contribution from Treasury.

Global Banking revenues amounted to 555 million euros in Q2-26, up 2% year-on-year at constant exchange rates. They were driven by solid performances in Global Trade (+27% year-on-year at constant exchange rates), Real Assets (+17% year-on-year at constant exchange rates) and Investment Banking (+5% year-on-year at constant exchange rates). In H1-26, revenues came to 1.1 billion euros, up 6% year-on-year at constant exchange rates.

Operating expenses amounted to 792 million euros in Q2-26, up 6% at constant exchange rates (+5% at current exchange rates) and came to 1,573 million euros in H1-26, up 6% at constant exchange rates (+4% at current exchange rates).

The underlying cost/income ratio2 stood at 60.1% in Q2-26, -0.8pp, and 61.1% in H1-26, -0.4pp.

Gross operating income, at 519 million euros in Q2-26, rose 12% at constant exchange rates (+11% at current exchange rates), and standing at 986 million euros in H1-26, rose 9% at constant exchange rates (+6% at current exchange rates), with a positive jaws effect.

Income before tax came to 468 million euros in Q2-26 (+12%) and 883 million euros in H1-26 (+7%).

Underlying income before tax1 came to 472 million euros in Q2-26 (+11%) and 892 million euros in H1-26 (+7%).

Annexes

1.4 Notes on methodology





Exceptional items

Exceptional items and the reconciliation of the reported income statement to the underlying income statement of Groupe BPCE are detailed in the annexes.





Net banking income

Customer net interest income, excluding regulated home savings schemes, is computed on the basis of interest earned from transactions with customers, excluding net interest on centralized savings products (Livret A, Livret Développement Durable, Livret Épargne Logement passbook savings accounts) in addition to changes in provisions for regulated home purchase savings schemes. Net interest on centralized savings is assimilated to commissions.





Operating expenses

Operating expenses correspond to the aggregate total of the “Operating Expenses” (as presented in the 2024 Group’s universal registration document, note 4.7 appended to the consolidated financial statements of Groupe BPCE) and “Depreciation, amortization and impairment for property, plant and equipment and intangible assets.”





Cost/income ratio

Groupe BPCE's cost/income ratio is calculated on the basis of net banking income and operating expenses excluding exceptional items. The calculations are detailed in the annexes.

Business line cost/income ratios are calculated on the basis of underlying net banking income and operating expenses.

Cost of risk

The cost of risk is expressed in basis points and measures the level of risk per business line as a percentage of the volume of loan outstandings; it is calculated by comparing net provisions booked with respect to credit risks of the period to gross customer loan outstandings at the beginning of the period.





Loan oustandings and deposits & savings

Restatements regarding transitions from book outstandings to outstandings under management are as follows:

Loan outstandings: the scope of outstandings under management does not include securities classified as customer loans and receivables and other securities classified as financial operations,

Credit (net) novobanco is the sum of client loans and debt secutities associated with credit operations with clients

Deposits & savings: the scope of outstandings under management does not include debt securities (certificates of deposit and savings bonds).

Capital Adequacy

Common Equity Tier 1 is determined in accordance with the applicable CRR III/CRD VI rules, after deductions.

Additional Tier-1 capital takes account of subordinated debt issues that have become non-eligible and subject to ceilings at the phase-out rate in force.

The leverage ratio is calculated in accordance with the applicable CRR III/CRD VI rules. Centralized outstandings of regulated savings are excluded from the leverage exposures as are Central Bank exposures for a limited period of time (pursuant to ECB decision 2021/27 of June 18, 2021).





Total loss-absorbing capacity

The Total Loss-Absorbing Capacity (TLAC) requirement is determined by article 92a of CRR.

The TLAC numerator consists of the 4 following items:

Common Equity Tier 1 in accordance with the applicable CRR III/CRD VI rules,

Additional Tier-1 capital in accordance with the applicable CRR III/CRD VI rules,

Tier-2 capital in accordance with the applicable CRR III/CRD VI rules,

Subordinated liabilities not recognized in the capital mentioned above and whose residual maturity is greater than 1 year, namely: The share of additional Tier-1 capital instruments not recognized in common equity (i.e. included in the phase-out), The share of the prudential discount on Tier-2 capital instruments whose residual maturity is greater than 1 year, The nominal amount of Senior Non-Preferred securities maturing in more than 1 year.







Please note that a quantum of Senior Preferred securities has not been included in our calculation of TLAC.

Liquidity

Total liquidity reserves comprise the following:

Central bank-eligible assets include: ECB-eligible securities not eligible for the LCR, taken for their ECB valuation (after ECB haircut), securities retained (securitization and covered bonds) that are available and ECB-eligible taken for their ECB valuation (after ECB haircut) and private receivables available and eligible for central bank funding (ECB and the Federal Reserve), net of central bank funding,

LCR eligible assets comprising the Group’s LCR reserve taken for their LCR valuation,

Liquid assets placed with central banks (ECB and the Federal Reserve), net of US Money Market Funds deposits and to which fiduciary money is added.





Short-term funding corresponds to funding with an initial maturity of less than, or equal to, 1 year and the short-term maturities of medium-/long-term debt correspond to debt with an initial maturity date of more than 1 year maturing within the next 12 months.

Customer deposits are subject to the following adjustments:

Addition of security issues placed by the Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne retail banking networks with their customers, and certain operations carried out with counterparties comparable to customer deposits

Withdrawal of short-term deposits held by certain financial customers collected by Natixis in pursuit of its intermediation activities.

Business line indicators – BP & CE networks

Average rate (%) for residential mortgages: the average client rate for residential mortgages corresponds to the weighted average of actuarial rates for committed residential mortgages, excluding ancillary items (application fees, guarantees, creditor insurance). The rates are weighted by the amounts committed (offers made, net of cancellations) over the period under review. The calculation is based on aggregate residential mortgages, excluding zero interest rate loans.

Average rate (%) for consumer loans: the average client rate for consumer loans corresponds to the weighted average of the actuarial rates for committed consumer loans, excluding ancillary items (application fees, guarantees, creditor insurance). The rates are weighted by the amounts committed (offers made net of cancellations) over the period under review. The calculation is based on the scope of amortizable consumer loans, excluding overdraft and revolving loans.

Average rate (%) for equipment loans: the average customer rate for equipment loans is the average of the actuarial rates for equipment loans in each volume-weighted market.

Financing the transition and decarbonation: sum of loans that have received a sustainable green and/or green transition qualification and loans whose contractual interest rate is indexed to extra-financial performance.

% of sales initiated digitally refers to the proportion of total sales that were generated from digital pathways (mobile app / website).

Business line indicators – Insurance

The percentage of individual clients insured corresponds to the proportion of principal banking customers of legal age with an auto, 2-wheeler, home, civil liability/private life, personal accident, comprehensive personal accident, legal protection, health, mobile or provident insurance policy on a given date.

The percentage of active professional clients holding insurance products corresponds to the proportion of active professional customers with a Professional Auto, Professional Multi-risk Property, Professional Health or Professional Provident insurance policy on a given date.

The penetration rate on loan guarantees for individual clients corresponds to the production of individual mortgages guaranteed by CEGC as a proportion of the production of individual mortgages by BP or CE entities (cumulative view to date since the beginning of the year).

Digital indicators

Number of cumulative sales generated from digital refers to sales generated from digital pathways (mobile app / website).

The number of active main banking clients use digital services on mobile apps corresponds to the number of individual customers who have made at least one visit via a mobile app in a given month. This metric only includes customers whose main banking activity is conducted through the account of a bank or savings bank.

1.15 Reconciliation of 2025 data pro forma data

Retail banking

in France Q1-25 Q2-25 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures 4,140 (2,642) 973 (250) 720 4,195 (2,596) 1,133 (307) (820) Sectoral reallocation (391) 145 (213) 57 (158) (445) 174 (235) 50 184 Pro forma figures 3,749 (2,497) 760 (193) 562 3,750 (2,422) 898 (257) (636)





Retail banking

in France Q3-25 Q4-25 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures 4,439 (2,519) 1,399 (380) 1,011 4,729 (2,694) 1,444 (332) 1,104 Sectoral reallocation (456) 178 (230) 62 (166) (465) 189 (235) 69 (165) Pro forma figures 3,983 (2,341) 1,169 (318) 845 4,264 (2,505) 1,205 (263) 939

Retail banking

in Europe Q1-25 Q2-25 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures - - - - - - - - - - Sectoral reallocation 144 (98) 13 (8) 6 211 (129) 41 (11) 29 Pro forma figures 144 (98) 13 (8) 6 211 (129) 41 (11) 29





Retail banking

in Europe Q3-25 Q4-25 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures - - - - - - - - - - Sectoral reallocation 218 (134) 34 (14) 16 224 (142) 39 (14) 19 Pro forma figures 218 (134) 34 (14) 16 224 (142) 39 (14) 19





Insurance and Asset management Q1-25 Q2-25 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures - - - - - - - - - - Sectoral reallocation 1,102 (730) 370 (94) 264 1,094 (717) 382 (90) 278 Pro forma figures 1,102 (730) 370 (94) 264 1,094 (717) 382 (90) 278





Insurance and Asset management Q3-25 Q4-25 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures - - - - - - - - - - Sectoral reallocation 1,082 (711) 374 (95) 265 1,221 (788) 440 (119) 305 Pro forma figures 1,082 (711) 374 (95) 265 1,221 (788) 440 (119) 305





Corporate and Investment banking Q1-25 Q2-25 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures 1,247 (790) 400 (98) 304 1,249 (786) 412 (109) 302 Scope effect (19) 25 (7) 2 (3) (28) 34 (6) 3 (4) Pro forma figures 1,228 (765) 407 (100) 307 1,221 (752) 418 (111) 306





Corporate and Investment banking Q3-25 Q4-25 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures 1,160 (768) 349 (88) 263 1,161 (842) 268 (68) 195 Scope effect (31) 39 (8) 2 (5) (95) 81 (14) 3 (7) Pro forma figures 1,129 (729) 357 (90) 268 1,066 (761) 254 (65) 188





Corporate center Q1-25 Q2-25 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures 62 (244) (226) (75) (300) 11 (249) (265) (4) (269) Scope effect 19 (26) (7) 2 (4) 28 (34) (6) 2 (4) Pro forma figures 81 (270) (233) (73) (304) 39 (283) (271) (3) (273)





Corporate center Q3-25 Q4-25 €m Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Net banking income Operating expenses Income before tax Income

tax Net

income Reported figures (33) (203) (244) - (245) (177) (193) (369) 15 (354) Scope effect 31 (39) (8) 2 (4) 96 (82) 14 (4) 7 Pro forma figures (2) (242) (252) 2 (249) (81) (274) (355) 11 (347)

1.16 Q2-26 & Q2-25 results: reconciliation of reported data to alternative performance measures

€m Net banking income Operating expenses Cost of risk Share in net income of associates Gains or losses on others assets Income before tax Net income – Group share Reported Q2-26 results 7,162 (4,483) (848) 25 7 1,865 1,349 Transformation and reorganization costs Business lines/Corporate center (56) (4) (59) (45) Disposals Business lines (1) (1) (1) Acquisitions Corporate center (18) (50) (92) (160) (121) Other exceptional costs Business lines/Corporate center (9) (9) (10) Exceptional surcharge Corporate center (35) Q2-26 results excluding exceptional items 7,179 (4,369) (756) (28) 8 (2,093) 1,559











€m Net banking income Operating expenses Cost of risk Share in net income of associates Gains or losses on others assets Income before tax Net income – Group share Reported Q2-25 results 6,315 (4,304) (559) 16 (12) 1,468 976 Transformation and reorganization costs Business lines/Corporate center (43) (2) (45) (34) Disposals Business lines (1) (1) (0) Acquisitions Corporate center (63) (2) (65) (48) Other exceptional costs Business lines/Corporate center 1 (10) (1) (11) (8) Exceptional surcharge Corporate center (30) Q2-25 results excluding exceptional items 6,314 (4,187) (557) 18 (10) 1,590 1,097

1.17 H1-26 & H1-25 results: reconciliation of reported data to alternative performance measures

€m Net banking income Operating expenses Cost of risk Share in net income of associates Gains or losses on others assets Income before tax Net income – Group share Reported H1-26 results 13,919 (8,973) (1,502) 43 7 3,495 2,357 Transformation and reorganization costs Business lines/Corporate center (1) (106) (7) (114) (86) Disposals Business lines (1) (1) (1) Acquisitions Corporate center (18) (85) (89) (192) (145) Other exceptional costs Business lines/Corporate center (18) (18) (58) Exceptional surcharge Corporate center (171) H1-26 results excluding exceptional items 13,938 (8,765) (1,413) 50 8 3,820 2,818







€m Net banking income Operating expenses Cost of risk Share in net income of associates Gains or losses on others assets Income before tax Net income – Group share Reported H1-25 results 12,619 (8,662) (1,210) 33 (6) 2,786 1,811 Transformation and reorganization costs Business lines/Corporate center (65) (1) (66) (49) Disposals Business lines r (1) (1) (1) Acquisitions Corporate center (82) (49) (131) (94) Other exceptional costs Business lines/Corporate center 1 (30) (1) (30) (23) Exceptional surcharge Corporate center (105) H1-25 results excluding exceptional items 12,619 (8,485) (1,161) 34 (4) 3,015 2,083

1.18 Q2-26 & Q2-25 results: underlying cost in income ratio

€m Net banking

Income Operating

expenses Underlying

cost income

ratio Q2-26 reported figures 7,162 (4,483) Impact of exceptional items (17) (115) Q2-26 underlying figures 7,179 (4,369) 60.9% €m Net banking

income Operating

expenses Underlying

cost income

ratio Q2-25 reported figures 6 315 (4 304) Impact of exceptional items 1 (116) Q2-25 underlying figures 6314 (4 187) 66.3%

1.19 H1-26 & H1-25 results: underlying cost to income ratio

€m Net banking

income Operating

expenses Underlying

cost income

ratio H1-26 reported figures 13,919 (8,973) Impact of exceptional items (19) (209) H1-26 underlying figures 13,938 (8,765) 62.9% €m Net banking

income Operating

expenses Underlying

cost income

ratio H1-25 reported figures 12,619 (8,662) Impact of exceptional items 1 (177) H1-25 underlying figures 12,619 (8,485) 67.2%

1.20 Groupe BPCE: quarterly income statement per business line

RETAIL BANKING

IN FRANCE RETAIL BANKING

IN EUROPE INSURANCE

AND ASSET

MANAGEMENT CORPORATE

AND INVESTMENT BANKING GROUPE

BPCE €m Q2-26 Q2-25 pf Q2-26 Q2-25 pf Q2-26 Q2-25 pf Q2-26 Q2-25 pf Q2-26 Q2-25 pf % Net banking income 4,253 3,750 466 211 1,194 1,094 1,310 1,221 7,162 6,315 13% Operating expenses (2,455) (2,422) (240) (129) (738) (717) (792) (752) (4,483) (4,304) 4% Gross operating income 1,799 1,327 226 82 456 377 519 469 2,679 2,011 33% Cost of risk (637) (441) (33) (39) (7) 1 (59) (58) (848) (559) 52% Income before tax 1,175 898 197 41 452 382 468 418 1,865 1,468 27% Income tax (315) (257) (37) (11) (93) (90) (119) (111) (490) (472) 4% Non-controlling interests (4) (5) (5) (2) (19) (13) (2) (2) (26) (21) 26% Net income – Group share 856 636 156 29 341 278 347 306 1,349 976 38%

1.21 Groupe BPCE: semestrer income statement per business line

RETAIL BANKING

IN FRANCE RETAIL BANKING

IN EUROPE INSURANCE

AND ASSET

MANAGEMENT CORPORATE

AND INVESTMENT BANKING GROUPE

BPCE €m H1-26 H1-25 pf H1-26 H1-25 pf H1-26 H1-25 pf H1-26 H1-25 pf H1-26 H1-25 pf % Net banking income 8,441 7,499 687 355 2,264 2,197 2,560 (2,449) 13,919 12,619 10% Operating expenses (5,035) (4,919) (381) (227) (1,446) (1,447) (1,573) (1,517) (8,973) (8,662) 4% Gross operating income 3 406 2,580 306 128 818 750 986 933 (4,946) (3,957) 25% Cost of risk (1,123) (940) (84) (73) (8) (8) (119) (121) (1,502) (1,210) 24% Income before tax 2,304 1,658 226 54 816 752 883 826 3,495 2,786 25% Income tax (597) (451) (48) (18) (182) (184) (225) (210) (1,097) (939) 17% Non-controlling interests (5) (10) (6) (1) (31) (25) (3) (2) (42) (35) 18% Net income – Group share 1,702 1,198 172 35 603 543 656 613 2,357 1,811 30%

1.22 Groupe BPCE: quarterly series

GROUPE BPCE €m Q1-25 Q2-25 Q3-25 Q4-25 Q1-26 Q2-26 Net banking income 6,305 6,315 6,410 6,693 6,758 7,162 Operating expenses (4,359) (4,304) (4,157) (4,471) (4,490) (4,483) Gross operating income 1,946 2,011 2,253 2,222 2,267 2,679 Cost of risk (651) (559) (587) (669) (654) (848) Income before tax 1,318 1,468 1,682 1,583 1,631 1,865 Net income – Group share 835 976 1,146 1,104 1,008 1,349

1.23 Groupe BPCE: consolidated balance sheet

ASSETS

€m 30/06/2026 31/12/2025 Cash and amounts due from central banks 123,310 133,938 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 268,145 239,646 Hedging derivatives 6,304 6,398 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 71,545 63,971 Securities at amortized cost 36,318 26,851 Loans and advances to banks and similar 126,880 122,373 Loans and advances to customers 923,594 879,407 Revaluation difference on interest rate risk-hedged portfolios (2,383) (2,201) Financial investments of insurance activities 138,507 129,597 Insurance contracts issued - Assets 1,116 1,168 Reinsurance contracts held - Assets 9,249 9,188 Current tax assets 672 796 Deferred tax assets 5,207 4,292 Accrued income and other assets 16,550 14,931 Non-current assets held for sale 198 197 Investments accounted for using equity method 2,303 2,200 Investment property 1,234 984 Property, plant and equipment 7,135 6,645 Intangible assets 1,628 1,328 Goodwill 5,997 4,023 TOTAL ASSETS 1,743,511 1,645,733





LIABILITIES

€m 31/06/2026 31/12/2025 Amounts due to central banks 13 12 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 261,386 233,777 Hedging derivatives 12,226 13,251 Debt securities 289,753 283,035 Amounts due to banks and similar 109,735 90,939 Amounts due to customers 788,344 757,253 Revaluation difference on interest rate risk-hedged portfolios, liabilities 0 25 Insurance contracts issued - Liabilities 138,131 129,971 Reinsurance contracts held - Liabilities 99 109 Current tax liabilities 2,206 2,433 Deferred tax liabilities 1,599 1,491 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 25,136 20,528 Liabilities associated with non-current assets held for sale 24 21 Provisions 5,296 4,613 Subordinated debt 18,170 18,012 Shareholders' equity 91,392 90,264 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 90,421 89,309 Non-controlling interests 971 955 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,743,511 1,645,733

1.24 Groupe BPCE: Goodwill

€m Dec. 31, 2025 Acquisitions Disposals IFRS5 reclassifications Conversion Others June 30, 2026 Retail Banking in France 807 807 Retail Banking in France 46 1,916 43 2,004 Insurance and Asset Management 3,029 27 42 3,098 Corporate and Investment Banking 141 (57) 3 87 Total 4,023 1,916 (57) 27 45 43 5,997

1.25 Groupe BPCE: Statement of changes in shareholder’s equity

€m Equity attributable to shareholders’ equity December 31, 2025 89,309 Distributions (676) Change in capital (cooperative shares) (368) Renumeration of TSSDI (5) Impact of acquisitions and disposals on non-controlling interests (minority interests) 134 Income 2 357 Changes in gains & losses directly recognized in equity (36) Gains and losses reclassified to reserves (320) Others 26 June 30, 2026 90,420

1.26 Retail banking in France: quarterly income statement

BANQUE POPULAIRE NETWORK CAISSE D'EPARGNE NETWORK FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS

& EXPERTISE

IN FRANCE AI, DIGITAL & PAIEMENT OTHER

NETWORKS RETAIL BANKING

IN FRANCE €m Q2-26 Q2-25 Q2-26 Q2-25 Q2-26 Q2-25 pf Q2-26 Q2-25 pf Q2-26 Q2-25 pf Q2-26 Q2-25 pf % Net banking income 1,804 1,622 1,921 1,620 296 285 127 124 105 99 4,253 3,750 13% Operating expenses (1,092) (1,060) (1,065) (1,060) (146) (146) (95) (101) (57) (54) (2,455) (2,422) 1% Gross operating income 713 562 857 560 150 139 32 23 48 44 1,799 1,327 35% Cost of risk (315) (222) (278) (184) (32) (31) (0) (0) (12) (4) (637) (441) 44% Income before tax 414 343 578 386 117 108 27 21 36 40 1,175 898 31% Income tax (107) (96) (159) (115) (31) (29) (9) (8) (9) (10) (315) (257) 22% Non-controlling interests (3) (3) (1) (2) (0) (0) (4) (5) 17% Net income – Group share 304 244 418 269 86 79 20 13 28 30 856 636 34%

1.27 Retail banking in France: half-year income statement

BANQUE POPULAIRE NETWORK CAISSE D'EPARGNE NETWORK FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS & EXPERTISE

IN FRANCE AI, DIGITAL & PAIEMENT OTHER

NETWORKS RETAIL BANKING

IN FRANCE €m H1-26 H1-25 H1-26 H1-25 H1-26 H1-25 pf H1-26 H1-25 pf H1-26 H1-25 S1-26 S1-25 pf % Net banking income 3,626 3,244 3,752 3,234 592 570 257 251 213 200 8,441 7,499 11% Operating expenses (2,217) (2,140) (2,212) (2,172) (296) (295) (193) (199) (117) (113) (5,033) (4,919) 3% Gross operating income 1,409 1,104 1,540 1,061 296 275 64 52 96 87 3,406 2,580 25% Cost of risk (548) (438) (482) (412) (68) (65) (0) (1) (25) (25) (1,123) (940) 17% Income before tax 887 673 1 058 660 229 210 59 52 71 62 2,304 1,658 31% Income tax (222) (187) (281) (178) (60) (55) (17) (15) (17) (15) (597) (451) 25% Non-controlling interests (4) (7) (1) (2) (0) (0) (5) (10) (14)% Net income – Group share 662 479 777 480 168 155 42 37 54 47 1 702 1 198 33%

1.28 Retail banking in France: quarterly series

RETAIL BANKING IN FRANCE €m Q1-25 pf Q2-25 pf Q3-25 pf Q4-25 pf Q1-26 pf Q2-26 Net banking income 3,749 3,750 3,983 4,264 4,187 4,253 Operating expenses (2,497) (2,422) (2,341) (2,505) (2,580) (2,455) Gross operating income 1,253 1,327 1,641 1,759 1,607 1,799 Cost of risk (499) (441) (481) (580) (486) (637) Income before tax 760 898 1,169 1,205 1,129 1,175 Net income – Group share 562 636 845 939 846 856

1.29 Retail banking in France: quarterly series, Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne networks

BANQUE POPULAIRE NETWORK €m Q1-25 Q2-25 Q3-25 Q4-25 Q1-26 Q2-26 Net banking income 1,622 1,622 1,731 1,825 1,821 1,804 Operating expenses (1,080) (1,060) (1,034) (1,066) (1,125) (1,092) Gross operating income 542 562 697 759 696 713 Cost of risk (216) (222) (237) (296) (234) (315) Income before tax 330 343 469 489 473 414 Net income – Group share 235 244 344 373 358 304



CAISSE D’EPARGNE NETWORK €m Q1-25 Q2-25 Q3-25 Q4-25 Q1-26 Q2-26 Net banking income 1,614 1,620 1,740 1,917 1,831 1,921 Operating expenses (1,112) (1,060) (1,017) (1,126) (1,147) (1,065) Gross operating income 502 560 723 791 684 857 Cost of risk (228) (184) (196) (229) (204) (278) Income before tax 274 386 526 565 480 578 Net income – Group share 211 269 372 456 358 418

1.30 Retail banking in France: quarterly series, Financial solutions & expertise in France

FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS & EXPERTISE IN FRANCE €m Q1-25 pf Q2-25 pf Q3-25 pf Q4-25 pf Q1-26 pf Q2-26 Net banking income 286 285 280 293 297 296 Operating expenses (149) (146) (141) (148) (150) (146) Gross operating income 137 139 139 145 147 150 Cost of risk (34) (31) (43) (39) (35) (32) Income before tax 102 108 96 106 111 117 Net income – Group share 76 79 73 78 82 86

1.31 Retail banking in France: quarterly series, AI, Digital & Paiments

AI, DIGITAL & PAIEMENTS €m Q1-25 pf Q2-25 pf Q3-25 pf Q4-25 pf Q1-26 pf Q2-26 Net banking income 127 124 129 127 130 127 Operating expenses (98) (101) (98) (106) (97) (95) Gross operating income 29 23 32 22 32 32 Cost of risk (0) (0) (0) 1 (0) (0) Income before tax 32 21 32 17 30 29 Net income – Group share 24 13 21 11 22 20

1.32 Retail banking in France: quarterly series, Other network

OTHER NETWORK €m Q1-25 Q2-25 Q3-25 Q4-25 Q1-26 Q2-26 Net banking income 101 99 102 101 108 105 Operating expenses (59) (54) (51) (60) (60) (57) Gross operating income 43 44 51 41 48 48 Cost of risk (21) (4) (5) (16) (13) (12) Income before tax 22 40 46 28 35 36 Net income – Group share 17 30 35 21 26 28

1.33 Retail banking in Europe: quarterly income statement

NOVOBANCO FINANCIAL

SOLUTIONS & EXPERTISE

IN EUROPE RETAIL BANKING

IN EUROPE €m Q2-26 Q2-26 Q2-25 pf Q2-26 Q2-25 pf % Net banking income 246 220 211 466 211 120% Operating expenses (96) (144) (129) (240) (129) 85% Gross operating income 150 76 82 226 82 177% Cost of risk 9 (42) (39) (33) (39) (15)% Income before tax 163 34 41 197 41 375% Income tax (27) (10) (11) (37) (11) 238% Non-controlling interests (1) (4) (2) (5) (2) 186% Net income – Group share 136 19 29 156 29 438%

1.34 Retail banking in Europe: half-year income statement

NOVOBANCO FINANCIAL

SOLUTIONS & EXPERTISE

IN EUROPE RETAIL BANKING

IN EUROPE €m H1-26 H1-26 H1-25 pf H1-26 H1-25 pf % Net banking income 246 441 355 687 355 94% Operating expenses (96) (285) (227) (381) (227) 68% Gross operating income 150 155 128 306 128 139% Cost of risk 9 (93) (73) (84) (73) 15% Income before tax 163 62 54 226 54 317% Income tax (27) (21) (18) (48) (18) 160% Non-controlling interests (1) (5) (1) (6) (1) 431% Net income – Group share 136 36 35 172 35 396%

1.35 Retail banking in Europe: quarterly series

RETAIL BANKING IN EUROPE €m Q1-25 pf Q2-25 pf Q3-25 pf Q4-25 pf Q1-26 pf Q2-26 Net banking income 144 211 218 224 221 466 Operating expenses (98) (129) (134) (142) (142) (240) Gross operating income 46 82 84 81 79 226 Cost of risk (34) (39) (50) (43) (51) (33) Income before tax 13 41 34 39 29 197 Net income – Group share 6 29 16 19 16 156

1.36 Retail banking in Europe: quarterly serie, Novobanco

NOVOBANCO €m T2-26 Net banking income 246 Operating expenses (96) Gross operating income 150 Cost of risk 9 Income before tax 163 Net income – Group share 136

1.37 Retail banking in Europe: quarterly series, Financial solutions & expertise in Europe

FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS & EXPERTISE IN EUROPE €m Q1-25 pf Q2-25 pf Q3-25 pf Q4-25 pf Q1-26 pf Q2-26 Net banking income 144 211 218 224 221 220 Operating expenses (98) (129) (134) (142) (142) (144) Gross operating income 46 82 84 81 79 76 Cost of risk (34) (39) (50) (43) (51) (42) Income before tax 13 41 34 39 29 34 Net income – Group share 6 29 16 19 16 19

1.38 Insurance and Assets management: quarterly income statement per business line

INSURANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT INSURANCE

AND ASSET MANAGEMENT €m Q2-26 Q2-25 Q2-26 Q2-25 Q2-26 Q2-25 pf % Net banking income 310 234 883 860 1,194 1,094 9% Operating expenses (46) (44) (692) (673) (738) (717) 3% Gross operating income 264 190 191 187 456 377 21% Income before tax 267 194 185 187 452 382 18% Net income – Group share 220 155 120 123 341 278 22%

1.39 Insurance and Assets management: half-year income statement per business line

INSURANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT INSURANCE

AND ASSET MANAGEMENT €m H1-26 H1-25 H1-26 H1-25 H1-26 H1-25 pf % Net banking income 539 481 1,725 1,716 2 264 2,197 13% Operating expenses (92) (92) (1,353) (1,355) (1,446) (1,447) 0% Gross operating income 446 389 372 361 818 750 17% Income before tax 452 394 363 357 816 752 16% Net income – Group share 361 307 242 236 603 543 20%

1.40 Insurance and Assets management: quarterly series

INSURANCE AND ASSET MANAGEMENT €m Q1-25 pf Q2-25 pf Q3-25 pf Q4-25 pf Q1-26 pf Q2-26 Net banking income 1,102 1,094 1,082 1,221 1,070 1,194 Operating expenses (730) (717) (711) (788) (707) (738) Gross operating income 373 377 371 432 362 456 Income before tax 370 382 374 440 364 452 Net income – Group share 264 278 265 305 263 341

1.41 Insurance and Assets management: quarterly series, Insurance

INSURANCE €m Q1-25 Q2-25 Q3-25 Q4-25 Q1-26 Q2-26 Net banking income 247 234 238 241 228 310 Operating expenses48 (47) (44) (44) (47) (46) (46) Gross operating income 199 190 194 194 182 264 Income before tax 200 194 196 200 185 267 Net income – Group share 152 155 149 146 141 220

1.42 Insurance and Assets management: quarterly series, Asset management

ASSET MANAGEMENT €m Q1-25 Q2-25 Q3-25 Q4-25 Q1-26 Q2-26 Net banking income 856 860 844 980 841 883 Operating expenses (682) (673) (667) (742) (661) (692) Gross operating income 173 187 178 238 180 191 Income before tax 170 187 178 240 179 185 Net income – Group share 113 123 116 159 122 120

1.43 Corporate and Investment banking: quarterly series

CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING €m Q1-25 pf Q2-25 pf Q3-25 pf Q4-25 pf Q1-26 pf Q2-26 Net banking income 1,228 1,221 1,129 1,066 1,250 1,310 Operating expenses (765) (752) (729) (761) (782) (792) Gross operating income 464 469 399 305 468 519 Cost of risk (62) (58) (53) (55) (60) (59) Income before tax 407 418 357 254 415 468 Net income – Group share 307 306 268 188 309 347

1.44 Corporate center: quarterly series

CORPORATE CENTER €m Q1-25 pf Q2-25 pf Q3-25 pf Q4-25 pf Q1-26 pf Q2-26 Net banking income 81 39 (2) (81) 30 (62) Operating expenses (270) (283) (242) (274) (279) (259) Gross operating income (189) (244) (244) (356) (249) (321) Cost of risk (46) (22) (3) 7 (56) (113) Share in income of associates 2 (1) 1 0 2 2 Gains or losses on other assets 0 (4) (7) (7) (3) 5 Income before tax (233) (271) (252) (355) (306) (427) Net income – Group share (304) (273) (249) (347) (426) (350)

DISCLAIMER

This document may contain forward-looking statements and comments relating to the objectives and strategy of Groupe BPCE. By their very nature, these forward-looking statements inherently depend on assumptions, project considerations, objectives and expectations linked to future events, transactions, products and services as well as on suppositions regarding future performance and synergies.

No guarantee can be given that such objectives will be realized; they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions relating to the Group, its subsidiaries and associates and the business development thereof; trends in the sector; future acquisitions and investments; macroeconomic conditions and conditions in the Group’s principal local markets; competition and regulation. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated or implied by the forward-looking statements. Groupe BPCE shall in no event have any obligation to publish modifications or updates of such objectives.

Information in this document relating to parties other than Groupe BPCE or taken from external sources has not been subject to independent verification; the Group makes no statement or commitment with respect to this third-party information and makes no warranty as to the accuracy, fairness, precision or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this press release. Neither Groupe BPCE nor its representatives shall be held liable for any errors or omissions or for any harm that may result from the use of this document or of its contents or any related material, or of any document or information referred to in this document.

The financial information presented in this document relating to the fiscal period ended June 30, 2026 has been drawn up in compliance with IFRS guidelines, as adopted in the European Union. This financial information is the equivalent of summary financial statements for an interim period as defined by IAS 34 “Interim Financial Reporting.”

Preparation of the financial information requires Management to make estimates and assumptions in certain areas regarding uncertain future events.

These estimates are based on the judgment of the individuals preparing this financial information and the information available at the date of the balance sheet.

Actual future results may differ from these estimates.

With respect to the financial information of Groupe BPCE for the quarter ended on June 30, 2026, and in view of the context mentioned above, attention should be drawn to the fact that the estimated increase in credit risk and the calculation of expected credit losses (IFRS 9 provisions) are largely based on assumptions that depend on the macroeconomic context.

Significant factors liable to cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in the projections are related to the banking and financial environment in which Groupe BPCE operates, which exposes it to a multitude of risks. These potential risks liable to affect Groupe BPCE's financial results are detailed in the “Risk factors & risk management” chapter of the 2025 Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

Investors are advised to consider the uncertainties and risk factors liable to affect the Group's operations when examining the information contained in the projection elements.

The quarterly financial information of Groupe BPCE for the period ended June 30, 2026, approved by the Management Board at a meeting convened on August 3, 2026, were verified and reviewed by the Supervisory Board at a meeting convened on August 4, 2026.

The limited review procedures relating to the condensed consolidated financial statements for the interim period ended June 30, 2026, have been substantially completed. The reports of the statutory auditors regarding the limited review of these condensed consolidated financial statements will be published following the finalization of their verification.

The sum of the values shown in the tables and analyses may differ slightly from the total reported owing to rounding effects.

About Groupe BPCE

Groupe BPCE is the second-largest banking group in France and the fourth-largest in the euro zone by capital.

A cooperative group serving the real economy, it supports 36 million clients worldwide, backed by the commitment of its 110,000 employees.

In France, Groupe BPCE relies on its major local banking networks, Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne, both deeply rooted in their regions, as well as with Palatine. It operates across the full spectrum of banking and insurance activities. In Europe, it supports its clients through novobanco, the fourth-largest bank in Portugal, through BPCE Equipment Solutions, the European leader in equipment leasing, and through Oney, a major player in retail consumer finance. Internationally, the Group leverages its expertise in corporate and investment banking through Natixis CIB and in asset management through Natixis IM.

Groupe BPCE draws on its diverse business lines to provide local, accessible solutions for all and to help deliver a lasting positive impact. Its financial strength is recognized by four credit rating agencies: Standard & Poor’s

(A+, stable outlook), Fitch (A+, stable outlook), Moody’s (A2, stable outlook) and R&I (A+, stable outlook).

Groupe BPCE press contact

Christophe Gilbert: 01 40 39 66 00

Email: christophe.gilbert@bpce.fr Groupe BPCE investor and analyst relations

François Courtois: 01 58 40 46 69

Email: bpce-ir@bpce.fr







groupebpce.com

1 Group share

2 See the notes on methodology appended to this press release

3 Underlying cost/income ratio

4 Estimate at end-June 2026

5 Credit (net) is the sum of customer loans and debt securities associated with credit operations with clients

6 Europe including Dynamic Solutions and Vega IS; US including WCM IM; Excluding Wealth Management AuM

7 Groupe BPCE’s underlying cost/income ratio is calculated on the basis of net banking income and operating expenses excluding exceptional items.

The calculations are detailed in the appendix, pages 21 and 29

8 Credit (net) is the sum of customer loans and debt securities associated with credit operations with clients

9 Groupe BPCE’s underlying cost/income ratio is calculated on the basis of net banking income and operating expenses excluding exceptional items

10 Excluding the exceptional reclassification linked to the acquisition of novobanco

11 Scheme available at certain regional Banques Populaires and Caisses d’Epargne in the geographical regions affected by the wildfires

12 Groupe BPCE has chosen to waive the option provided for in Article 72b(3) of the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) to use senior preferred debt to comply with TLAC and subordinated MREL requirements.

13 Following receipt of the 2026 annual MREL letter.

14 “Underlying” means exclusive of exceptional items

15 Groupe BPCE’s underlying cost/income ratio is calculated on the basis of net banking income and operating expenses excluding exceptional items

16 “Underlying” means exclusive of exceptional items

17 Groupe BPCE’s underlying cost/income ratio is calculated on the basis of net banking income and operating expenses excluding exceptional items

18 Excluding provisions for home purchase savings schemes

19 Interest on regulated savings has been reclassified out of net interest income and included in commissions

20 “Underlying” means exclusive of exceptional items

21 Groupe BPCE’s underlying cost/income ratio is calculated on the basis of net banking income and operating expenses excluding exceptional items

22 Excluding provisions for home purchase savings schemes

23 Interest on regulated savings has been reclassified out of net interest income and included in commissions

24 “Underlying” means exclusive of exceptional items

25 Groupe BPCE’s underlying cost/income ratio is calculated on the basis of net banking income and operating expenses excluding exceptional items

26 “Underlying” means exclusive of exceptional items

27 Groupe BPCE’s underlying cost/income ratio is calculated on the basis of net banking income and operating expenses excluding exceptional items

28 Credit (net) is the sum of customer loans and debt securities associated with credit operations with clients

29 novobanco for a two-month contribution

30 “Underlying” means exclusive of exceptional items

31 The business line cost/income ratios have been calculated on the basis of net banking income and underlying operating expenses

32 Credit (net) is the sum of customer loans and debt securities associated with credit operations with clients

33 “Underlying” means exclusive of exceptional items

34 Groupe BPCE’s underlying cost/income ratio is calculated on the basis of net banking income and operating expenses excluding exceptional items

35 “Underlying” means exclusive of exceptional items

36 The business line cost/income ratios have been calculated on the basis of net banking income and underlying operating expenses

37 Europe including Dynamic Solutions and Vega IS; US including WCM IM; excluding Wealth Management assets under management

38 Operating expenses correspond to non-attributable expenses from an IFRS 17 standpoint, i.e. all costs that are not directly attributable to insurance contracts

39 “Underlying” means exclusive of exceptional items

40 The business line cost/income ratios have been calculated on the basis of net banking income and underlying operating expenses

41 Including retirement savings plans and including the reinsurance treaty with CNP Assurances

42 Guarantees provided by CEGC

43 “Underlying” means exclusive of exceptional items

44 The business line cost/income ratios have been calculated on the basis of net banking income and underlying operating expenses

45 Europe including Dynamic Solutions and Vega IS; US including WCM IM; excluding Wealth Management assets under management

46 “Underlying” means exclusive of exceptional items

47 The business line cost/income ratios have been calculated on the basis of net banking income and underlying operating expenses

48 Operating expenses are called non-attributable expenses under IFRS 17 i.e.costs that are not directly attributable to the insurance

Attachment