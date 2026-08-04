Former MLB Player and Real Estate Powerhouse Mike Mendoza Joins eXp Realty Luxury

Mendoza, who built Keller Williams’ Northwest Region into 30 Market Centers and 3,500+ agents, brings his Arizona-based family team to eXp after 29 years.





BELLINGHAM, Wash., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet and the core subsidiary of AGNT, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGNT), today announced that former Major League Baseball player and longtime real estate leader Mike Mendoza has joined eXp Realty Luxury after 29 years with Keller Williams.

Mendoza brings more than four decades of real estate experience and approximately 6,500 transactions to his career. As founder and former Operating Principal of Keller Williams Northwest Region, he grew the company’s footprint across Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Alaska into a network of 30 Market Centers and more than 3,500 agents.

“Mike’s career is what happens when talent, discipline and an entrepreneurial mindset come together,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “His decision to choose eXp after 29 years speaks volumes about where experienced leaders see the strongest opportunities for their teams and families. We are proud to welcome Mike, Jude, Josh and the entire Mendoza Team to eXp.”

Mendoza was introduced to eXp by longtime real estate friends Lou Ronayne and Gene Frederick. As he learned more about the company, he saw a platform equipped to help his family and team evolve alongside a rapidly changing industry.

“There is more opportunity for me, my son Josh, and the rest of our team with eXp,” Mendoza said. “It’s a cutting-edge company with technology that is also focused on agent support. I like the forward-looking mentality to help agents grow and succeed in a constantly shifting industry.”

Joining Mendoza at eXp are his wife and business partner, Jude Mendoza; his son, Josh Mendoza; and agents Rob Castellini, Cheryl Kvasnicka, Megan Bradley, Brad Turk and Taylor Turk. Together, the Ahwatukee-based Mendoza Team serves residential and luxury clients throughout Phoenix, the Valley and surrounding metropolitan areas.

Mendoza spent decades building offices and opportunities for thousands of agents. Now, he’s channeling that same focus into his own family’s team.

About AGNT, Inc. (AGNT)

Built by Agents. Built for Agents. AGNT, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGNT) is the global parent company of eXp Realty®, the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet, NextHome, Inc., an award-winning national real estate franchise, FrameVR.io, a virtual collaboration platform, and SUCCESS® Enterprises, a leading personal development and media brand for entrepreneurs. Together, the AGNT platform provides a world-class multi-model operating system empowering independent agents, franchise owners, and team leaders across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and South Africa. As a publicly traded company, AGNT prioritizes transparency, innovation, and long-term value for agents, franchise owners, staff, and shareholders.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company’s and its management’s current expectations, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially. These statements include, but are not limited to, eXp Realty’s market position, agent and team performance, and ability to attract and retain top-producing agents in competitive housing markets. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include real estate market fluctuations, changes in agent retention or recruitment, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media Relations Contact:

AGNT, Inc.

mediarelations@agnt.inc

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia

investors@agnt.inc

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6cddfb95-e158-43f6-923c-d6d10c29d9e6