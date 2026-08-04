2026 Semiquincentennial President Donald J. Trump $1 Coin Designs Released

WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) has released the highly anticipated designs for the 2026 Semiquincentennial President Donald J. Trump $1 Coin. Related numismatic items, in the form of $1 Coin Rolls & Bags product options, are expected to go on sale in the next few months.

“The designs on this coin commemorate America’s Semiquincentennial through its depiction of America’s past, present and future,” said Mint Director Paul Hollis. “I am honored to be a part of this historic milestone in our Nation’s coinage and its history.”

The obverse (heads) design features a portrait of President Donald J. Trump with the inscriptions “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “1776~2026.” The design by United States Chief Engraver Joseph Menna was inspired by an official White House photo taken by Daniel Torok.

The reverse (tails) design features the Presidential Seal, which shows an eagle holding an olive branch and a bundle of arrows, with a shield on its breast and a banner inscribed “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” in its beak. The shield contains the additional inscription “250” to honor the Semiquincentennial of the United States. The additional inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and “ONE DOLLAR.” Former Mint Chief Engraver Frank Gasparro designed and sculpted the reverse.

Authorized by 31 U.S.C. §5112(y)(1)(C) and the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020 (Public Law 116-330), the Secretary may mint and issue a new $1 coin for one-year beginning January 1, 2026, in celebration of the Nation’s Semiquincentennial.

Customers can learn more about the Semiquincentennial or sign up for remind-me alerts by visiting the Mint’s website.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

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