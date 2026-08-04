RepSpark Secures $22 Million Strategic Investment to Scale E-commerce Platform Across Specialty Retail

ANAHEIM, Calif., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RepSpark, the leading B2B e-commerce platform serving brands and retailers across golf, outdoor and lifestyle apparel, today announced a strategic investment of $22 million from Headlight Partners, a software growth equity firm. The investment will accelerate RepSpark's platform development, enterprise capabilities and expansion across the specialty retail market.

RepSpark powers wholesale commerce for brands across golf, swim, fitness, tactical, footwear and more, providing a unified platform for digital ordering, product customization, digital catalogs, event microsites, accounts receivable and AI-powered insights. The platform serves more than 250 brands and 100,000 retailers worldwide and processes more than $4 billion in annual B2B transactions. RepSpark has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for five consecutive years.

"This investment is a testament to what we have built together with our customers and what is possible when the right partners believe in your vision," said Meghann Butcher, CEO and Co-Founder of RepSpark. "Headlight Partners brings not just capital, but strategic expertise and a network that will help us serve every one of our customers, in golf and across every vertical we power, at a higher level than ever before. We are just getting started."

Headlight Partners' investment in RepSpark reflects the firm's focus on backing B2B software platforms that have achieved dominant market positions within their categories. Golf is RepSpark's largest and fastest-growing vertical, where the platform has achieved category-defining market share: a majority (80%) of Association of Golf Merchandisers (AGM) buyers use RepSpark, according to Circana, LLC's 2025 proprietary consumer study, more than any competing platform. That proof of concept demonstrates RepSpark's ability to become the wholesale commerce standard within defined industry verticals, a model the company is executing across multiple categories.

"RepSpark is exactly the kind of B2B software business we look to partner with: a platform so embedded in its industry that it has become the market standard," said Jack Zollicoffer and Cam Salem, Co-Founders and Managing Partners of Headlight Partners. "They have proven the model in golf, where thousands of green grass shops use RepSpark, and the platform's capabilities extend naturally across every specialty sport and lifestyle category. What Meghann and her team have built is a durable commerce infrastructure, not just for golf, but for the broader world of specialty and outdoor retail. This investment reflects our conviction that RepSpark has the right foundation, the right team and the right moment to become the de facto wholesale platform across a wide range of industries."

"The two-sided network is what makes RepSpark different,” said Sawyer Frank, SVP Sales at RepSpark. “When 100,000 retailers are already on the platform ordering every day, a brand doesn't have to convince their accounts to adopt new software, their accounts are already here. This investment accelerates everything that makes that network more valuable: better tools, faster development, deeper integrations. I've seen what happens when an enterprise brand finally puts their wholesale operation on RepSpark. The question I hear most isn't 'does this work?' it's 'why didn't we do this sooner?'"

RepSpark will use the investment to expand its enterprise product suite, grow its ERP integration ecosystem, deepen its AI-powered tools and invest in the customer success infrastructure that has driven its industry-leading retention rates. The investment also accelerates RepSpark's ambition to become the de facto wholesale commerce platform across a wide range of industries.

About RepSpark

RepSpark is a leading B2B wholesale e-commerce platform helping brands and retailers across sport, outdoor, golf and lifestyle apparel grow stronger wholesale relationships through digital ordering, product customization, event microsites, digital catalogs and integrated wholesale operations. RepSpark serves 250 brands and 100,000 retailers worldwide, powering more than $4 billion in annual B2B transactions. RepSpark is an Inc. 5000 company. Learn more at repspark.com.

About Headlight Partners

Headlight Partners is a growth equity firm that invests in B2B software companies. Through a concentrated partnership model, flexible capital and hands-on operating support, Headlight helps founders and management teams build durable, market-leading businesses. Learn more at headlightpartners.com.

Contact Info



Kaci Pollack

kaci@seesparkgo.com

+1 678-895-4488