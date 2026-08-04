FatPipe and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Secure SD-WAN, SASE and Resilient Connectivity Solutions to the Public Sector

SALT LAKE CITY and RESTON, Va., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FatPipe, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATN), the inventor of software-defined wide area networking and a leader in enterprise-class Secure SD-WAN and cybersecurity solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as a preferred FatPipe Public Sector distributor, making the company’s secure networking, cybersecurity and connectivity solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contracts.

“Partnering with Carahsoft is an important step in expanding FatPipe’s presence across the Public Sector,” said Sanch Datta, President and Chief Technology Officer at FatPipe. “Carahsoft brings extensive experience supporting Government agencies, resellers and systems integrators through a broad procurement ecosystem. Together, we will make it easier for Public Sector customers to deploy secure, resilient and high-performance connectivity across offices, data centers, remote facilities, mobile environments and cloud infrastructure.”

FatPipe enables Public Sector organizations to maintain secure access to mission-critical applications and services across diverse network environments, including fiber, broadband, MPLS, LTE, 5G, wireless and satellite connections. Its networking solutions deliver active-active load balancing, intelligent traffic management, centralized orchestration, secure failover and application-aware routing to enhance network availability and performance.

FatPipe’s Public Sector portfolio includes Secure SD-WAN, SASE, Total Security 360, EnterpriseView and SATBoost. Together, these solutions simplify network operations, strengthen cybersecurity and ensure resilient connectivity during carrier outages, network congestion and degraded link conditions, helping agencies maintain secure, uninterrupted access to critical applications and services.

FatPipe’s SATBoost is purpose-built for Government agencies and organizations that depend on satellite connectivity in rural, remote, mobile or disaster-affected environments. The solution seamlessly integrates LEO and GEO satellite services with traditional network connections, including fiber, broadband, MPLS, 4G and 5G. SATBoost improves satellite application performance by up to three times while supporting automatic failover, link aggregation and session continuity.

“Government agencies need secure, resilient networking solutions that support mission continuity across increasingly complex and distributed IT environments,” said Mark Demerse, Program Executive for 5G Solutions at Carahsoft. “FatPipe’s innovative networking and cybersecurity capabilities help agencies improve network performance, strengthen security posture and maintain access to mission-critical applications. Together with our reseller partners, Carahsoft and FatPipe are making it easier for Public Sector agencies to deploy trusted, enterprise-grade connectivity solutions.”

FatPipe’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (888) 964-7379 or FatPipe@carahsoft.com. Learn more about FatPipe’s solutions here.

About FatPipe, Inc.

FatPipe pioneered the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for hardware and software or cooperation from ISPs and allows companies and service providers to control multi-link network traffic. FatPipe introduced a full single stack cybersecurity solution designed to be sold to the same customer profile, and Buyer as FatPipe. FatPipe currently has 13 U.S. patents related to multipath, software-defined networking. FatPipe products are sold by 200+ resellers worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.fatpipeinc.com.

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Contact

Kanishka Ragula

(801) 281-3434

sales123@fatpipeinc.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for 5G, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com