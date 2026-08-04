Newsweek Names America’s Best Plastic Surgeons 2026

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek , in partnership with Statista , today announced America’s Best Plastic Surgeons 2026 , recognizing 576 leading plastic surgeons across the United States for excellence in six cosmetic surgery procedures.

The ranking awards leading plastic surgeons in six cosmetic surgery procedures: Breast Augmentation, Liposuction, Facelift, Rhinoplasty, Eyelid Surgery and Tummy Tuck. For the 2026 edition, Newsweek recognized the top 240 plastic surgeons for Breast Augmentation, 235 for Facelift, 215 for Rhinoplasty, 220 for Liposuction, 235 for Tummy Tuck, and 180 for Eyelid Surgery.

“As demand for aesthetic procedures grows across the United States, identifying trusted surgeons has never been more important,” said Alexis Kayser, Health Care Editor at Newsweek. “With America’s Best Plastic Surgeons 2026, Newsweek aims to provide a trusted resource that helps patients identify leading specialists across the country.”

For the first time, the survey included plastic surgeons from the 25 U.S. states with the most plastic surgeons: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

The ranking is based on recommendation scores, quality scores and certifications. During the survey period from April to May 2026, thousands of medical experts with specific expertise in plastic surgery were invited to participate in an online survey. More than 10,000 votes were collected and analyzed for each procedure.

In-state and out-of-state recommendations account for 80 percent of the overall score. For in-state recommendations, participants were also asked to assess quality of care, including consultation with the doctor, complications, follow-up and outcomes. The ranking also incorporates certification from the American Board of Plastic Surgery, a voluntary credential for plastic surgeons in the U.S. Plastic surgeons with ABPS certification received 5 percent toward their total score.

Plastic surgeons who exclusively offer reconstruction or non-elective reconstruction or correction were excluded from the survey.

To view the full list of America’s Best Plastic Surgeons 2026 and learn more about the methodology, visit:

https://rankings.newsweek.com/americas-best-plastic-surgeons-2026

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 94-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in 50 countries.