Skilled Trades College Selected by Amazon as an Education Partner for Career Choice Program

Skilled Trades College will provide eligible Amazon employees access to hands-on electrical and HVAC pre-apprenticeship training.

Amazon's Career Choice program provides pre-paid tuition to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere.

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Skilled Trades College (STC) announced it has been selected as an education partner for Amazon's Career Choice program, providing eligible Amazon employees access to hands-on electrical and HVAC pre-apprenticeship training across its six Greater Toronto Area campuses.

“We built our programs around one goal: getting people job-ready for real careers in the skilled trades. Partnering with Amazon's Career Choice program lets us bring that hands-on training to Amazon's employees across the Greater Toronto Area and help them step confidently into high-demand trades,” said Anthony Gravina, Director of Business Development at Skilled Trades College.

Skilled Trades College offers hands-on, lab-based pre-apprenticeship training that prepares students for in-demand careers in the skilled trades. Through the Career Choice partnership, eligible Amazon employees can enroll in STC's electrical and HVAC pre-apprenticeship programs, delivered in-person at campuses in Vaughan, Ajax, Oakville, Toronto East, Toronto West, and Cambridge, with both full-time and part-time schedules available.

Amazon's Career Choice program is an education benefit that empowers employees to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere. The program meets individual learners where they are on their education journey through a variety of education and upskilling opportunities including industry certifications designed to lead to in-demand jobs and foundational skills such as English language proficiency. Since its launch, more than 300,000 global employees, including 100,000 in 2025 alone, have participated in Career Choice, including training for roles such as aircraft mechanics, commercial truck drivers, IT support specialists, software developers, and more.

Amazon's Career Choice program has a rigorous selection process for third-party partner educators, choosing partners that are focused on helping employees through their education programs, assisting them with job placements, and overall offering education that leads to career success.

“We're looking forward to Skilled Trades College coming on board as an education partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees,” said Tammy Thieman, Director of Career Choice at Amazon. “We're committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that's with us or elsewhere. We have intentionally created a partner network of third-party educators and employers committed to providing excellent education, job placement resources, and continuous improvements to the experience. We're proud of the number of Amazon employees around the world that have participated in Career Choice and we've seen first-hand how it can transform their lives.”

For more information on Amazon's Career Choice, visit: https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/workplace/career-choice

For more information on Skilled Trades College, visit: https://www.skilledtradescollege.ca/

About Skilled Trades College

Skilled Trades College (STC) is a Greater Toronto Area trades school offering hands-on, career-focused pre-apprenticeship training taught by industry-experienced instructors. With six GTA campuses, STC runs hands-on programs in trades including electrical, plumbing, home renovation, and HVAC, with the majority of class time spent in the lab.

Media Contact

Anthony Gravina, Director of Business Development · anthony@skilledtradescollege.ca

· 905-264-1412 x 206