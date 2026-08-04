Darktrace Among First Cybersecurity Companies Selected to Integrate Risk Signals into Microsoft

Cambridge, UK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Darktrace, a global leader in behavioral security, today announced that it is among the first cybersecurity companies selected by Microsoft to contribute organization-specific behavioral risk signals to the Microsoft Agent 365 portal. Through a new integration, Darktrace / SECURE AI™ will derive these signals from each customer’s Unique Behavioral Profile and surface them directly within Agent 365, helping customers understand which agents exist, what they are permitted to do, and whether their actual behavior is consistent with how that organization normally operates.

As organizations deploy AI agents across business applications and workflows, those agents are gaining access to data, systems and tools and taking action on behalf of users. Their identities and permissions determine what they are allowed to do, but security teams also need to understand how they behave.

Microsoft Agent 365 provides a centralized way to manage and secure AI agents. Through the integration, Darktrace / SECURE AI will bring organization-specific, behavior-based agent risk signals into Agent 365 that reflect how each organization’s agents normally operate and where their behavior deviates from expectations. Customers will be able to view Darktrace-reported risk signals alongside Microsoft signals in a single interface.

Darktrace / SECURE AI is part of the Darktrace Behavioral Defense Platform, which provides unified visibility, continuous behavioral monitoring and autonomous response across AI, people and infrastructure. Powered by Darktrace’s Adaptive AI™, it learns how an organization operates and helps identify agent activity that may indicate compromise, manipulation, misconfiguration, or drift from intended behavior.

The integration will enable customers to:

View Darktrace-reported risk signals alongside Microsoft signals

Identify AI agents that may require attention more quickly

Add behavioral insight to their view of agent risk

“As AI adoption accelerates across the enterprise, agents are taking on more responsibility, accessing more sensitive data and acting across more systems,” said Ed Jennings, President and CEO of Darktrace. “That makes it critical for security teams to understand not only which agents exist and what permissions they have, but how they actually behave over time. By bringing unique behavioral risk signals from Darktrace / SECURE AI into Microsoft Agent 365, customers can more easily identify agents that may require attention and investigate the deeper context behind the risk. This helps close the gap between what an agent is allowed to do and what it is actually doing, giving organizations greater confidence to scale AI adoption securely.”

Darktrace monitors how agents operate over time and how their actions connect to people, data and infrastructure, helping security teams identify unexpected interactions, behavioral changes and activity outside an agent’s intended purpose.

"Microsoft is committed to delivering the industry’s most trusted and comprehensive AI governance and security experience as part of the Agent 365 promise. Through integrations with our security ecosystem partners, we enable customers to maximize the value of their existing security investments while gaining a unified, end-to-end view of risk signals across their agent ecosystem,” said Nirav Shah, CVP, Agent 365 and Agent Cloud, Microsoft.

Additional Resources:

For more information, check out the Darktrace blog and the Microsoft Agent 365 blog.

About Darktrace

Darktrace secures the modern enterprise by protecting AI, people, and infrastructure with behavioral security. Founded in 2013, Darktrace uses Adaptive AI to understand what is normal for an organization and detect known, unknown and novel threats and respond autonomously in real time. The Darktrace Behavioral Defense Platform delivers unified visibility, continuous behavioral monitoring, and autonomous response across the enterprise. Darktrace protects nearly 10,000 customers across major industries globally, helping organizations defend AI-powered threats across AI and agents, email and collaboration tools, and hybrid networks, while enabling them to innovate with AI securely.

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