DEKRA’s Plymouth Automotive Test Center of Excellence Approved to Perform Ford Motor Company FMC 1278 Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) Testing

Plymouth, Michigan, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DEKRA, a global leader in testing, inspection, and certification services, today announced that its Plymouth, Michigan laboratory has received approval to perform testing in accordance with Ford Motor Company's FMC 1278 specification. The approval expands DEKRA's capabilities as a recognized provider of automotive EMC testing, covering emissions, immunity, transient, and electrostatic discharge testing used to validate the performance and reliability of automotive electronic components and systems.

The approval follows DEKRA's investment in its Automotive Test Center of Excellence, which features two semi-anechoic chambers, a reverberation chamber, and advanced testing infrastructure. Beyond EMC testing, the center offers environmental, dynamometer durability, connectivity, EV charging, cybersecurity, and functional safety testing services, supporting the validation of connected, electrified, and software-defined vehicle technologies. Accredited to ISO/IEC 17025, the Plymouth facility provides manufacturers with a trusted resource at a time when OEMs face growing pressure to validate increasingly complex electronic systems on aggressive timelines.

"Receiving approval to perform testing to Ford's FMC 1278 specification is an important milestone for DEKRA and our customers," said John Tesoro, President, DEKRA Americas. "It reflects our investment in advanced EMC testing capabilities and strengthens our ability to support OEMs and suppliers developing the next generation of vehicles."

DEKRA's FMC 1278 capabilities include testing for radiated and conducted emissions and immunity, transient disturbances, magnetic field immunity, load dump, electrostatic discharge, and voltage fluctuations, across a wide frequency range to meet the demands of modern vehicle architectures.

"Achieving this approval is a testament to the expertise, dedication and collaboration of our engineering and quality teams," said Andres Moreno, Senior Vice President, Digital Product Solutions, DEKRA North America. "We're proud to expand our portfolio of OEM-recognized testing services and help customers move through product validation more efficiently"

This milestone expands DEKRA's portfolio of automotive testing services and reinforces its commitment to helping manufacturers bring safe, reliable, and compliant products to market. As automotive technologies continue to evolve, DEKRA remains focused on investing in the facilities, expertise, and capabilities needed to support the future of mobility.

For more information about DEKRA's automotive testing services, visit www.dekra.us.

About DEKRA

DEKRA has been active in the field of safety for more than 100 years. Founded in 1925, DEKRA is one of the world's leading expert organizations, with approximately 49,000 employees worldwide. DEKRA supports customers with comprehensive services focused on safety, security, and sustainability. Guided by its purpose of helping build a safer, more secure, and sustainable world, DEKRA helps organizations navigate the challenges of digital transformation, emerging technologies, and the future of mobility.

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