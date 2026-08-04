Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (27 to 31 July 2026)

4 August 2026
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback program
Period: From 27 to 31 July 2026
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|27-Jul-26
|FR0000073298
|13 405
|40,3133
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|27-Jul-26
|FR0000073298
|4 000
|40,1650
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|28-Jul-26
|FR0000073298
|13 886
|41,5259
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|28-Jul-26
|FR0000073298
|3 000
|41,5087
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|29-Jul-26
|FR0000073298
|16 500
|42,5799
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|30-Jul-26
|FR0000073298
|13 750
|42,0180
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|30-Jul-26
|FR0000073298
|3 000
|42,0226
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|31-Jul-26
|FR0000073298
|15 524
|35,8500
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|31-Jul-26
|FR0000073298
|4 000
|35,8615
|DXE
Detailed presentation by transaction
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment