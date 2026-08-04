Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (27 to 31 July 2026)

 | Source: IPSOS IPSOS

4 August 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback program

Period: From 27 to 31 July 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8727-Jul-26FR000007329813 40540,3133XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8727-Jul-26FR00000732984 00040,1650DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8728-Jul-26FR000007329813 88641,5259XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8728-Jul-26FR00000732983 00041,5087DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8729-Jul-26FR000007329816 50042,5799XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8730-Jul-26FR000007329813 75042,0180XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8730-Jul-26FR00000732983 00042,0226DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8731-Jul-26FR000007329815 52435,8500XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8731-Jul-26FR00000732984 00035,8615DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment


Attachments

2026 08 04_Communiqué_Rachat d'actions propres_va
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 