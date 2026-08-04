Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (27 to 31 July 2026)

4 August 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback program

Period: From 27 to 31 July 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 27-Jul-26 FR0000073298 13 405 40,3133 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 27-Jul-26 FR0000073298 4 000 40,1650 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 28-Jul-26 FR0000073298 13 886 41,5259 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 28-Jul-26 FR0000073298 3 000 41,5087 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 29-Jul-26 FR0000073298 16 500 42,5799 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 30-Jul-26 FR0000073298 13 750 42,0180 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 30-Jul-26 FR0000073298 3 000 42,0226 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 31-Jul-26 FR0000073298 15 524 35,8500 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 31-Jul-26 FR0000073298 4 000 35,8615 DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

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