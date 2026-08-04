BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE – BOW), Lantheus Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq – LNTH), Safety Insurance Group Inc. (Nasdaq – SAFT), Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq – NEUP)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE – BOW)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Bowhead will be acquired by American Family Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. (together with its affiliates, “American Family”) for $34.00 per share in an all-cash transaction that values Bowhead at approximately $1.2 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Bowhead Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/bowhead-specialty-holdings-inc-nyse-bow/.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq – LNTH)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Lantheus Holdings will be acquired by Curium for $102.50 per share in cash at closing, plus non-transferable Contingent Value Rights (“CVRs”) providing for up to $12.00 per share in potential additional cash payments. The transaction represents a total per share consideration of up to $114.50 and a total transaction value of up to approximately $8.0 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Lantheus Holdings Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/lantheus-holdings-inc-nasdaq-lnth/.

Safety Insurance Group Inc. (Nasdaq – SAFT)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Safety Insurance Group will be acquired by an affiliate of Mapfre S.A. ("Mapfre") for $105.00 for each Safety common share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.54 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Safety Insurance Group Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/safety-insurance-group-inc-nasdaq-saft-2/.

Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq – NEUP)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Neuphoria Therapeutics will be acquired by Scancell Holdings plc. On the close of the transaction, Neuphoria shareholders are expected to own approximately 13.7% of the of the Completion Ordinary Share Capital. The investigation concerns whether the Neuphoria Therapeutics Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/neuphoria-therapeutics-inc-nasdaq-neup/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.