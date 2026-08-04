Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Pentair plc (PNR)

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Pentair plc (“Pentair” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PNR) securities between April 28, 2026 and July 14, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) there was significant destocking of inventory in the Pool channel; (2) as a result, the Company’s sales and operating income were adversely affected; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The Complaint alleges that on July 14, 2026, after the market closed, Pentair released its preliminary second quarter 2026 financial results, disclosing that “the [C]ompany estimates that the destocking of inventory in the Pool channel negatively impacted Pool segment sales by approximately $170 million and Pool segment income by approximately $105 million.” The Complaint continues to allege that as a result, second quarter 2026 sales were expected to be “down 17 percent versus the prior guide of approximately 1 percent” and full year 2026 “[s]ales are expected to be down approximately 4 percent to 7 percent versus prior guide of up 2 percent to 4 percent[.]” The Complaint alleges that the Company also announced the departure of its Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

The Complaint further alleges that on this news, Pentair’s stock price fell $11.35, or 15%, to close at $64.33 per share on July 15, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Pentair should contact the Firm prior to the October 2, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .