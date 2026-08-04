CryptEscrow Partners with First American Title to Expand Crypto-Backed Real Estate Transactions

Miami, FL, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CryptEscrow, a leading provider of compliant crypto conversion solutions for the purchase of real estate, today announced a new partnership with First American Title, the first major title insurance underwriter to approve crypto-backed real estate transactions through a secure, compliant crypto-to-cash settlement process.

First American Title, the principal title-insurance and settlement business of NYSE-listed First American Financial Corporation, is one of the United States’ largest real-estate transaction companies, combining nationwide title underwriting, escrow and closing operations, property-data services, and a workforce of roughly 19,000 people across a multibillion-dollar enterprise. This industry-first collaboration gives title agents and their customers exclusive access to fully insured cryptocurrency real estate closings, bridging digital assets with traditional title protection for the first time. First American Title typically supports millions of title and settlement transactions each year.

The partnership gives buyers holding digital assets a straightforward way to convert cryptocurrency into U.S. dollars for residential and commercial real estate purchases, while preserving the familiar closing experience expected by buyers, sellers, and real estate agents. By integrating CryptEscrow's cryptocurrency settlement capabilities into First American's network, title agents can support a broader range of transactions without adding unnecessary complexity to the closing process.

Today, an estimated 67 million Americans (roughly one in four adults) own crypto, demonstrating the rapidly expanding pool of potential homebuyers with wealth held in digital assets. That demand is already reaching the housing market, with 12.7% of Gen Z and Millennial homebuyers reporting they sold crypto to help fund a down payment. At the same time, crypto-wealth-enabled home purchases have increased by 35% year over year, highlighting growing momentum behind digital asset-funded real estate transactions. Together, these trends point to a clear opportunity for trusted infrastructure that enables buyers to seamlessly convert digital assets into U.S. dollars and complete property purchases with conviction.

Until now, converting those assets into funds acceptable for real estate closings has often been a convoluted process involving multiple intermediaries. The partnership between CryptEscrow and First American abstracts away the complexity by providing a compliant pathway for crypto conversion and settlement that integrates seamlessly with existing title and escrow processes.

First American recently facilitated its first crypto real estate transaction in partnership with CryptEscrow, a $4.2 million residential home purchase that successfully closed using digital assets. Through CryptEscrow's secure crypto-to-cash conversion process, the transaction was completed with minimal impact to the traditional closing workflow, demonstrating how digital asset buyers can participate in today's real estate market using established settlement practices.

"Digital assets have created an entirely new class of buyers, and the real estate industry needs practical infrastructure that helps them participate in the housing market," said John Ioannou, Founder of CryptEscrow. "Our partnership with First American gives title agents and their customers a secure, compliant solution that makes crypto-backed purchases feel like any other real estate transaction. Buyers can confidently move from crypto into U.S. dollars, while agents gain another way to help clients reach the closing table."

For First American agents, the partnership represents another opportunity to expand their business and green-light transactions that may previously have seemed too complex or unfamiliar. With secure cryptocurrency conversion handled by CryptEscrow and minimal disruption to established closing procedures, agents can work confidently with buyers leveraging digital assets while maintaining the certainty and trust expected throughout the transaction process.

The partnership also provides exclusive pricing benefits for First American agents. Eligible agents can take advantage of reduced CryptEscrow pricing through available discounts by logging into AgentNet® or by contacting their First American sales representative for additional information.

As institutional adoption of digital assets continues to accelerate and more consumers accumulate wealth in cryptocurrencies, CryptEscrow and First American believe the ability to support compliant crypto-backed real estate transactions will become an increasingly important capability for title agents, brokers, and real estate professionals.

For more information, visit: https://www.cryptescrow.com/ or follow us at https://www.instagram.com/cryptescrow/

About CryptEscrow

CryptEscrow is the simple way to close, building the layer between the fiat economy and the crypto economy for the real estate market. It specializes in cryptocurrency conversion services—fully licensed and insured—and is compliant with all federal and state regulations, operating with dedicated legal support at every stage. The company’s mission is to bring safety, trust, and structure to cryptocurrency transactions, protecting buyers, sellers, and intermediaries across the globe. Founded by real estate attorney John Ioannou, Esq., CryptEscrow is fully licensed with the U.S Department of the Treasury and with Florida's Office of Financial Regulation. For more information, visit: https://www.cryptescrow.com/ or follow us at https://www.instagram.com/cryptescrow/

About First American

First American is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions. Through its nationwide network and technology platforms, including AgentNet®, First American helps title agents deliver secure, efficient and trusted real estate closings while providing innovative solutions that support the evolving needs of the real estate industry.

Media Contact: CryptEscrow@transformgroup.com

Disclaimer: All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.