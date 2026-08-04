SwamCam Launches True Wireless, App-Controlled Door and Window Pool Alarm Sensors ETL Listed to UL 2017

WEST NYACK, N.Y., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SwamCam, a developer of advanced pool-safety and drowning-prevention technology, today announced the launch and immediate availability of its new Door and Window Pool Alarm Sensors, compact, battery-powered smart sensors that are ETL Listed to the UL 2017 safety standard.

Designed to monitor doors, windows, gates and other access points leading to a swimming pool area, the sensors help alert families when a protected opening is used without activating the bypass function. The sensors are completely wireless, require no electrical wiring at the protected opening and feature a small, sleek design intended to blend easily into the home.

Two Flexible Ways to Use the Sensors

SwamCam Door and Window Sensors can be paired in one of two configurations:

With a SwamCam Camera System: When a sensor alarm is triggered, an audible alarm sounds inside the home through the connected indoor alarm, outside through the SwamCam camera and remotely on the user’s smartphone.

When a sensor alarm is triggered, an audible alarm sounds inside the home through the connected indoor alarm, outside through the SwamCam camera and remotely on the user’s smartphone. With a SwamCam Sensor Hub: When a sensor alarm is triggered, an audible alarm sounds inside the home through the Sensor Hub and remotely on the user’s smartphone. A SwamCam camera is not required.

Both configurations send a real-time push notification and audible alarm to the user’s phone, helping families receive urgent pool-access alerts even when they are in another part of the home or away from the protected opening.

Real-Time App Status, Sensor History and Battery Information

Through the SwamCam mobile app, homeowners can remotely view the open or closed status of each sensor in real time.

The app also allows users to:

Review sensor history showing when a protected door, window or gate was opened or closed.

See when an alarm was triggered.

Monitor battery status and receive low-battery warnings.

Manage multiple sensors protecting different access points.

Receive alerts even when the SwamCam app is not actively open.





Portable Pool-Access Protection for Vacation Rentals

The Sensor Hub configuration provides families with a portable safety option when traveling.

A family can bring a Sensor Hub and Door and Window Sensors to a compatible vacation home or rental property with a pool and establish an additional pool-access alert in only a few minutes. This can be especially valuable when the family is unfamiliar with the property’s doors, locks, gates or existing pool-safety equipment.

Why Every Pool Needs More Than One Layer of Protection

Nearly 70% of toddler drownings occur during non-swim times, when a child is not expected to be in or around the water.

A peer-reviewed analysis published in the International Journal of Aquatic Research and Education reviewed 1,523 fatal and nonfatal childhood pool and spa submersion incidents. The research found that submersion incidents occurred even when barriers were present. In the fatal cases analyzed, a majority involved a gate or barrier that was present but unlocked or unsecured. The researchers emphasized the importance of using multiple layers of protection to prevent unauthorized pool access.

The American Academy of Pediatrics similarly states that multiple layers of drowning prevention are necessary because no single prevention method is fully effective by itself. ( American Academy of Pediatrics )

“A fence, gate or locked door is essential, but no single layer of pool protection is fail-proof,” said Asher Brand, founder and CEO of SwamCam. “Every pool should have a minimum of two independent layers of protection—a physical barrier and an alarm. Our new sensors are designed to alert families when that first layer is breached, inside the home, on their phone and, when paired with a SwamCam Camera System, outside at the pool. When used on a door leading to a pool, it is important to incorporate a second layer such as our SwamCam camera system”

SwamCam recommends that every residential pool have, at minimum, a properly installed and maintained physical barrier together with an independent alarm layer. These protections should always be combined with active adult supervision whenever children are in or around the pool.

A Compliant UL 2017 Solution for Pool Builders and Homeowners

Many state and local pool-safety codes, including codes based on the International Swimming Pool and Spa Code, require a water-hazard entrance alarm listed and labeled in accordance with UL 2017 when doors or qualifying windows provide direct access from a home to the pool area, unless another code-approved protection option is used.

Because SwamCam Door and Window Sensors are ETL Listed to UL 2017, they satisfy the applicable product-listing requirement where the adopted code calls for a UL 2017 water-hazard entrance alarm.

When installed on all required doors and qualifying windows in accordance with the product instructions and locally adopted code, the sensors help homeowners and builders satisfy applicable pool-safety requirements and can be used to satisfy the UL 2017 entrance-alarm portion of a final pool inspection.

Final approval of the complete pool installation remains subject to the locally adopted code and the local building department or authority having jurisdiction.

A New Opportunity for Pool and Safety Professionals

The new sensors give pool builders, pool fence companies, pool service professionals, home-safety dealers, security installers, retailers and vacation-rental safety providers a flexible new product to offer customers.

The products are available directly through SwamCam and participating dealers. Qualified pool builders, pool fence companies, retailers, distributors and other safety professionals can contact SwamCam for dealer pricing, volume programs, product training and marketing materials.

SwamCam Door and Window Sensors are intended to provide an additional layer of pool protection. They do not replace active adult supervision, properly installed and maintained physical barriers, locks, water competency or other safety measures required by applicable laws and building codes.

About SwamCam

SwamCam develops advanced pool-safety technology designed to provide families with earlier warnings of unauthorized pool access.

The SwamCam product line includes AI-powered camera pool alarm systems certified to ASTM F2208 and true wireless, app-controlled Door and Window Sensors ETL Listed to the UL 2017 safety standard. SwamCam products are designed for homeowners, pool builders, pool fence companies, pool service professionals, retailers and safety dealers seeking smarter and more manageable layers of pool protection.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/398c4bd4-940b-4f43-bf6a-54546d118be7