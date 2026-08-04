Artane Partners Advises Side Kicks on £4M Strategic Investment from Dubai E-Commerce Group

Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

London sneaker and streetwear retailer takes Gulf operating capital to deepen inventory, build out European fulfilment and scale internationally, as its investor enters European fashion e-commerce.

Side Kicks, the privately held London-based fashion e-commerce retailer, has raised £4 million (approximately US$5.4 million / AED 19.7 million) in a strategic equity investment from a Dubai-based e-commerce group. Artane Partners , the Ireland-registered capital advisory firm and placement agent, acted as exclusive placement agent and financial advisor on the transaction - identifying and approaching the investor, structuring the investment and managing the process through to close.

The deal pairs a British platform with Gulf operating capital, and it runs in both directions. The investor is not a fund. It is an operating e-commerce business looking to penetrate fashion e-commerce across Europe, and it has chosen to do so through a UK platform it now part-owns rather than by building from a standing start.

What the capital does

Side Kicks built its customer base retailing sneakers, streetwear and collectibles from the most in-demand labels in the category - from Air Jordan and Yeezy to Supreme, Corteiz and Trapstar - direct to consumer through its own platform. Its audience is the one every retailer in the market wants: young, brand-literate and repeat-purchasing, following drops and releases rather than seasons.

In a multi-brand model, growth is won on depth and speed: holding the releases customers actually want, in the sizes they want, and getting them across borders quickly. The proceeds are directed accordingly - deepening inventory across the platform's core lines, building out European fulfilment and delivery so continental customers buy on home-market terms, and scaling the operational infrastructure that international expansion demands. The company plans to grow its presence market by market across Europe, with its new shareholder's own e-commerce infrastructure and playbook available alongside the capital.

Strategic capital, not just capital

A financial investor prices a business. A strategic investor prices a market. For the Dubai group, the investment in Side Kicks is a route into European fashion e-commerce: an established retailer, a live customer base and a team that already trades in the market it wants to enter. The full amount was placed with the single strategic rather than syndicated, giving the investor a genuine seat at the table and Side Kicks a simple cap table, one relationship to manage and a partner with a direct commercial interest in its growth.

Gulf e-commerce has matured from importing Western playbooks to exporting capital and capability. The region's operators have built logistics, customer acquisition and mobile-first retail muscle at home, and are now buying their way into Western markets rather than waiting to be disrupted by them. Fashion is the category where that move is most visible, and Europe is the market where the prize is largest.

"This is what strategic capital is supposed to look like. The investor wanted Europe and knew that fashion e-commerce is won with a retailer that already has its audience, not with a cold start. Side Kicks wanted a partner whose default instinct is operational. The two theses meet exactly, which is why the process moved quickly and closed with a single investor."

The comments were made by a spokesperson for Artane Partners .

About Side Kicks

Side Kicks is a privately held, London-based fashion e-commerce company. It retails sneakers, streetwear and collectibles from the world's most in-demand brands direct to consumer through its own platform, and is expanding across European markets following its £4M strategic investment from a Dubai-based e-commerce group. More information is available at sidekicks.co.uk.

About Artane Partners

Artane Partners is an Ireland-registered capital advisory firm and placement agent headquartered at 13 Adelaide Road, Dublin 2. The firm advises established companies across Europe, the UK and the US on raising debt and equity capital, and introduces them to investors across the Gulf Cooperation Council, including sovereign wealth funds, family offices and institutional allocators. Artane Partners represents the company raising capital and runs the process end to end; it is not an investor or fund manager and never takes custody of investor funds. Artane Partners Limited is registered in Ireland (CRO no. 795432), holds LEI 254900NULT3LTDELUK76 and D-U-N-S 768857829. Learn more at artanepartners.com.

Media contact

Artane Partners, 13 Adelaide Road, Dublin 2, D02 P950, Ireland.

Email: contact@artanepartners.com.

Web: https://artanepartners.com