Wasatch Global Investors Goes Live on Ridgeline, Modernizing Operations on the Unified, AI-Native Platform

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ridgeline , the AI-native platform for modern investment management, today announced that Wasatch Global Investors is live on the Ridgeline platform.

Wasatch, a $23 billion asset manager based in Salt Lake City, selected Ridgeline to modernize its technology after more than three decades on legacy systems. The firm set out to replace disconnected platforms, simplify operations, and establish a scalable foundation for its next phase of growth. Wasatch was looking for a long-term technology partner to evolve with the firm and found that in Ridgeline.

“Ridgeline wasn't simply rebuilding legacy software — they were rethinking how an investment management platform should operate,” said Hollie Strasburg, Chief Operating Officer at Wasatch Global Investors.





The firm's focus on establishing a sound AI strategy also played an important role in selecting Ridgeline. Jed Williams, Director of Technology, said, “Just as compelling was that the platform was clearly designed with AI in mind from day one, rather than AI being bolted on.”

For Wasatch's technology organization, the move to Ridgeline also represents a significant shift away from managing on-premises infrastructure toward focusing on strategic initiatives.

“We could hand off the infrastructure management — servers, patching, uptime, scaling — to Ridgeline and let our team focus on higher-value initiatives,” said Williams.

The implementation “felt like a true partnership,” according to Strasburg. “The Ridgeline implementation team truly became an extension of our own. They invested the time to understand how Wasatch operates, and when we encountered complex challenges — as every implementation does — they responded quickly, brought the right people to the table, and worked collaboratively with us to develop practical solutions.”

Wasatch’s decision reflects a broader industry shift toward modern technology designed to prepare investment managers for an AI-enabled future. Firms that transition to Ridgeline are drawn to its unified data model, SOC 2 Type II attested security protocols, and responsible approach to AI. Customers are replacing an average of 9 disconnected systems with Ridgeline’s single platform.

Looking back on the transformation, Strasburg emphasized that the value extends well beyond replacing software.

“We found that some of the greatest value came from rethinking our processes — not simply replacing our technology. Having a partner that's willing to engage in those conversations and evolve alongside you makes a meaningful difference,” said Strasburg.

Ridgeline CEO Dave Blair appreciated the forward orientation and strategic mindset the Wasatch team brought to the initiative.

“Wasatch approached this transformation with a clear vision of how they wanted to be positioned for the future. That's exactly the kind of customer Ridgeline is thrilled to partner with, and we're excited to support their continued growth for years to come.”

About Ridgeline

Ridgeline is the AI-native investment management platform built on the idea that human talent is too valuable to do the work that technology could handle. With over $735B in assets committed to the platform, Ridgeline unifies the front, middle, and back office on a single, real-time platform so routine work happens quietly in the background. Ridgeline has teams in New York, the Bay Area, Reno, and Dublin, and has been recognized by Forbes as a “Best Startup Employer,” by Global Financial Market Review for “Best Use of AI in Finance,” and by The Software Report as a “Top 100 Software Company.” Learn more at ridgeline.ai .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/afd3dc86-e519-44d0-a915-6aa8a6a7402a