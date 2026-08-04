Airlock Digital Unveils Agentic AI Control & Governance to Extend Preventative Endpoint Security





ATLANTA, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Airlock Digital announces Agentic AI Control & Governance, extending its preventative endpoint security solution with visibility into trusted AI agent behavior and governance over what trusted agents are allowed to do on endpoints.

Airlock Digital, a leader in preventative endpoint security, today announced Agentic AI Control & Governance at Black Hat USA 2026. The new capabilities build on application control by providing command- and session-level visibility into trusted AI agent behavior, centralized policy management for trusted applications and AI agents, and real-time governance over what trusted AI agents are allowed to do on endpoints. Airlock Digital expects customer general availability in Q3 2026.

AI agents are becoming part of everyday enterprise work, but traditional endpoint security was designed to govern applications—not autonomous software operating on behalf of users. Organizations still need preventative controls that determine what software is trusted to execute. But once trusted AI agents begin running, a new challenge emerges: understanding what they're doing, defining what they can do, and ensuring they operate within organizational policy.

Application Control determines what software is trusted to execute. Agentic AI Control & Governance extends that foundation, enabling organizations to understand AI agent behavior, define trusted operating boundaries, and govern AI activity at the endpoint. Together, they provide a consistent approach to governing trusted applications and AI agents.

The urgency is measurable. Knowing an AI agent exists isn't enough. Organizations need to understand how trusted AI agents behave once they are running, not simply where they exist. In April 2026, Cloud Security Alliance reported that 82% of organizations had unknown AI agents running in their environments and 65% had experienced an AI agent-related security incident in the prior 12 months.

"Traditional endpoint security determines what software is trusted to execute. Agentic AI introduces a second layer of policy: what a trusted AI agent is allowed to do once it's running," said David Cottingham, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Airlock Digital. "AI agents don't simply stop when an action is blocked; they evaluate alternatives and continue working toward their objective. Rather than repeatedly blocking an agent, organizations can communicate clear operational boundaries, allowing trusted agents to adapt their behavior while remaining within policy."

Agentic AI Control & Governance is designed to help security and IT teams:

Automatically discover AI applications and understand AI agent behavior through command- and session-level visibility.

Centrally manage policies for trusted applications and trusted AI agents with version-controlled policy changes and granular administrative controls.

Evaluate AI agent commands against policy in real time and communicate policy decisions back to supported AI agents so they adapt their behavior.

Demonstrate AI governance by monitoring and searching AI agent sessions, commands, files, policy decisions, risk activity, token usage, and cost from a centralized dashboard.

Airlock Digital governs AI where the work happens: endpoints. While native Applications and activity within their own ecosystems, Airlock Digital extends governance to where AI agents execute commands, interact with applications, and perform work. Organizations gain independent governance at the endpoint, providing consistent policy enforcement across supported AI platforms.

"What we're hearing from customers is that the challenge isn't adopting Agentic AI; it's governing it," said Kevin Dunne, Chief Executive Officer, Airlock Digital. "Organizations need to understand what trusted AI agents are doing, define what they're allowed to do and ensure they operate within organizational policy. Agentic AI Control & Governance extends our leadership in preventative endpoint security by giving organizations the visibility and governance they need to confidently adopt AI without slowing the business down."

Airlock Digital will demonstrate Agentic AI Control & Governance at Black Hat USA 2026 in Las Vegas. Visit Booth #5729 for an exclusive preview of the new capabilities ahead of customer general availability in Q3 2026.

Learn more on Airlock Digital's blog, AI Agents Behave More Like Employees Than Applications.

About Airlock Digital

Airlock Digital helps organizations stop threats before they start through preventative endpoint security. Founded in Australia in 2013 and operating internationally, the company provides precision application control, allowlisting and OS hardening that enable organizations to run only trusted software and reduce attack surfaces. Airlock Digital supports customers across financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, energy, government and education. Learn more at airlockdigital.com.

Contact

VP of Marketing

Erin Welke

Airlock Digital

erin.welke@airlockdigital.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

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