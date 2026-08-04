Savannah VOICE Festival Announces 2026 Summer Festival “Sunny Days and Starry Nights” – August 7-16

Savannah, GA, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year’s Savannah VOICE Festival’s 14th season, “Sunny Days and Starry Nights,” will take place August 7–16, 2026, at venues throughout Savannah. Season 14 will celebrate Broadway’s Golden Age, highlighting the beauty of classical voices, and honor America’s 250th Anniversary with a special American Opera celebration finale.

Audiences can look forward to a dynamic lineup of performances and events, including A Night of Rising Stars on opening night, the lively Here Comes the Sun: Coffee Concert, and Broadway’s Golden Age, featuring beloved classics from the American stage. Additional highlights include VOICES in Sacred Song: Pergolesi’s Stabat Mater, Queens of the Night: Sopranos on Stage, and Night & Day: A Cabaret Concert with Samantha Talora. Opera lovers will enjoy Mozart’s Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute), sung in German with English dialogue and subtitles, as well as the Festival’s grand finale, the American Opera Celebration, honoring the nation’s rich operatic tradition during its 250th anniversary celebration year.

“We are thrilled to welcome audiences back for another unforgettable season of the Savannah VOICE Festival,” said Torlef Borsting, Executive Director. “Season 14 reflects both our commitment to artistic excellence and our mission to make great vocal music accessible to all. From opera and sacred works to Broadway and cabaret, this year’s festival truly offers something for everyone.”

“When we first started the Savannah VOICE Festival, our vision was to create a special place for artists and lovers of the vocal arts,” said Maria Zouves, Co-Founder and President. “This milestone season celebrates how far we’ve come while continuing to nurture the next generation of performers.”

Single tickets start at $25, with weekend and full festival passes available. New this year, the Festival introduces select pay-what-you-can for tickets at the door for select performances, expanding access to world-class vocal artistry throughout the Savannah community.

For the full festival lineup, ticket information, and details on free and public events, visit www.savannahvoicefestival.org, call 855-766-7372, or email info@savannahvoicefestival.org.

The Savannah VOICE Festival is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization in the state of Georgia. The Festival brings classical vocal excellence to the Savannah area through a two-week celebration of concerts, events, and educational presentations each August and throughout the year. Focused on arts awareness and audience development, the Festival showcases opera, musical theatre, and popular song. Donations are tax-deductible. The Savannah VOICE Festival is supported in part by the Georgia Council for the Arts through appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly. GCA is a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.

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