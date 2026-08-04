Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Expands Its Energy Storage Portfolio with RESS211 and RESS422 Commercial Battery Energy Storage Systems

LAFOX, Ill., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL), a global provider of engineered solutions for power, microwave, and energy storage applications, today announced the expansion of its Richardson Energy Storage Solutions (RESS™) branded portfolio with the introduction of the RESS211 and RESS422 commercial battery energy storage systems (BESS). Together with the previously introduced RESS760 platform, the Company now offers a broader portfolio of scalable energy storage solutions for a wide range of commercial and industrial (C&I) applications.

The addition of the RESS211 and RESS422 systems marks another milestone in Richardson Electronics' strategy to expand its commercial battery energy storage system offerings. As businesses seek to reduce energy costs, improve resiliency, and modernize their electrical infrastructure, the Company's growing RESS™ portfolio offers flexible solutions for peak demand management, backup power, renewable energy integration, and participation in utility demand response and other utility incentive programs.

Richardson Electronics delivers engineered battery energy storage system solutions tailored to each customer's operational and infrastructure requirements. Whether customers require standalone DC battery blocks or fully integrated turnkey battery energy storage systems, the Company's engineering expertise enables solutions configured to meet specific power, capacity, and application requirements.

With nearly 80 years of engineering and manufacturing expertise, Richardson Electronics differentiates itself by delivering more than battery systems. The Company combines engineering, system integration, manufacturing expertise, and technical support to provide customized energy storage solutions that address each customer's unique operational requirements.

Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Power & Microwave Technologies and Green Energy Solutions at Richardson Electronics, said, "The addition of the RESS211 and RESS422 systems expands our commercial energy storage portfolio and reinforces our commitment to delivering engineered energy storage solutions for commercial and industrial customers. As the market continues to grow, we are well positioned to provide flexible, scalable solutions backed by Richardson Electronics' engineering expertise and nearly 80 years of manufacturing excellence.”

Key benefits of the RESS™ product family include:

Expanded portfolio with scalable 211kWh, 422kWh, and 760kWh battery energy storage systems

Modular solutions available as standalone DC battery blocks or fully integrated turnkey systems

Designed to help businesses reduce energy costs, improve resiliency, and optimize energy management

Opportunities to participate in utility demand response and other grid service incentive programs, where available

The expanding RESS™ portfolio reflects Richardson Electronics' continued investment in engineered energy storage solutions and strengthens the Company's ability to support commercial and industrial customers as demand for reliable, flexible, and scalable battery energy storage systems continues to grow.

For more information about Richardson Energy Storage Solutions, visit www.rell.com/RESS .

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, green energy products, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; CT X-ray tubes; and customized display solutions. More than 50% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Green Energy Solutions

Richardson Electronics Green Energy Solutions combines our key technology partners and engineered solutions capabilities to design and manufacture key products for the fast-growing energy storage market and power management applications. As a designer, manufacturer, technology partner, and authorized distributor, GES's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and engineered solutions using our core design engineering and manufacturing capabilities on a global basis. We provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. GES focuses on products for numerous green energy applications such as wind, solar, hydrogen, and electric vehicles and other power management applications that support green solutions such as synthetic diamond manufacturing. For more information, visit us at https://www.rell.com/greenenergysolutions/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain “forward-looking” statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this press release regarding the Company’s business that are not historical facts represent “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on August 3, 2026, and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no responsibility to update the “forward-looking” statements in this release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information:

Scott DuBois

Director Business Development | BESS

Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

630.277.2105 | sdubois@rell.com | rell.com