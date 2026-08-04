CARMAX, INC. (NYSE: KMX) SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard Investigates Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP , a nationally recognized investor rights law firm, announces that it is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty by certain directors and officers of CarMax, Inc. (“CarMax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KMX). The investigation seeks to determine whether the Company’s leadership fulfilled its obligations to shareholders and whether legal remedies may be available.

Current CarMax Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Do you currently own shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX)?

Did you purchase your shares before June 20, 2025?

Would you like to learn more about your legal rights as a shareholder?



Why Is Bernstein Liebhard Investigating?

Bernstein Liebhard is investigating whether certain directors and officers of CarMax breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the Company and its shareholders. The investigation is focused on determining whether Company leadership acted in the best interests of shareholders and whether additional legal action may be appropriate based on publicly available information.

What Shareholders Should Do

If you currently own CarMax stock and would like to discuss your legal rights or obtain additional information regarding the investigation, please visit the firm’s CarMax Shareholder Investigation page or contact Investor Relations Manager Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com for a confidential consultation.

About Bernstein Liebhard LLP

For more than three decades, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has represented investors in complex securities and shareholder litigation. Since 1993, the firm has recovered more than $3.5 billion for its clients and has been retained by many of the nation’s largest public and private pension funds to monitor investments and pursue claims on behalf of investors.

The firm’s accomplishments include recognition on The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and inclusion in The Legal 500 for sixteen consecutive years, reflecting its longstanding commitment to protecting shareholder rights.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

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