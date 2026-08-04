Dubai, UAE, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto has announced its presale passed $10.57 million, with its newest stage closing before deadline and wallets entering at double last month's pace, demand surging daily as the listing draws closer. No presale in this cycle spreads faster or pulls capital harder, which is why Pepeto sits at the center of every serious crypto news conversation right now.

Look closer at who is entering and one detail jumps out: several of the market's biggest XRP wallets are on the buyer list. Strange, on the surface, since anyone expecting an XRP run should be adding XRP, not funding an early project. The explanation hides inside the XRP price prediction, and this crypto news breakdown gets there fast.

Crypto News: The $10.57 Million Surge Lands While the XRP Price Prediction Waits on One Vote

The update leads everything this week: $10.57 million raised, stages filling at a pace with no equal in either of the previous two cycles, and entries arriving daily through a frozen market, the exact conditions veterans remember as the ones that mattered most, because capital placed while everyone else is afraid has always earned the most. It is the least comfortable rule in crypto, and the most rewarded one.

Around that surge, one of crypto's biggest stories is stuck on a calendar. The XRP price today sits at $1.07 per crypto.news, pinned below its 50-day average while whale wallets grew their holdings 2.8% over five weeks and exchange reserves dropped to their lowest point in seven years at 1.7 billion XRP, accumulation happening quietly under a flat chart. The bullish XRP price prediction now rests on a single date. The CLARITY Act faces its make-or-break moment before the Senate recess on August 7, and Standard Chartered estimates passage would unlock roughly $8 billion of ETF inflows, with crypto.news mapping the bull case at $1.60 to $2.40 by year end if it clears.

Here is the honest math on it: even the very top of that bull case is about a 2.2x, and it only arrives if Congress cooperates on schedule. History tells a different story about early-stage projects: small money placed in them has always carried the biggest return potential in crypto, as they have no massive market cap limitation, and the market has watched them do in weeks what large caps needed years for.

What the Biggest Wallets in Crypto Found Inside Pepeto

The early project catching most of attention in 2026 is Pepeto, and nothing else raising money this cycle matches what sits under it, because the team went far beyond minting a token. They shipped a complete trading platform covering Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, where swaps cost nothing, AI checks each contract before a wallet can touch it, and activity routes through the coin itself, so demand compounds with usage from day one. Market history has its own chapter on what happens when an entire platform runs through one token: BNB started at cents in a 2017 ICO sits today among the top five assets in the world, and its early buyers made millions out of it.

DOGE built fortunes on a name alone, while XRP price prediction still depends on lawmakers and a calendar, and that gap is the whole story. Pepeto stacks the meme fire on top of an exchange where trading itself keeps generating demand. Consider the scale attention alone once reached: a single SHIB wallet rode $8,000 into $5.7 billion at the top per Yahoo Finance, with zero product underneath. Pepeto carries the attention and the machine. So when wallets sitting on millions of XRP show up inside an early project during a frozen market, it is arithmetic, not confusion, weeks against years, a working platform against a pending vote.

Conclusion

The update stands first: $10.57 million raised, demand surging daily, stages closing before their deadlines, and a listing drawing closer with every week. Everybody in this market is looking for life-changing outcomes, yet the ones who actually reach them share a single habit, acting while the crowd still argues. The XRP price at $1.07, whales quietly adding, reserves at seven-year lows, that is a solid large cap picture, and also a limited one, since even its bull scenario stops near $2.40 and needs a bill through the Senate by August 7. No such cap exists on Pepeto.

Today the presale remains open at the current stage price, and any morning could bring the listing that closes that chapter for good. Millions once read about early XRP and early DOGE, waited for certainty, and then spent an entire cycle doing the painful math on what slipped away. Weigh everything this article laid out, the builders, a platform already done, capital arriving at record pace, and Pepeto's place on a serious 2026 watchlist stops being a question.

For more information about Pepeto (PEPETO): Website: Official Pepeto Website

FAQs

Is Pepeto a legitimate project?

Pepeto is a legitimate project with a SolidProof-audited codebase, a built trading platform covering Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, and over $10.57 million raised, sold only through its official website Pepetocoin.com

What is the XRP price prediction for 2026?

The XRP price today is $1.07, with the bull case mapping $1.60 to $2.40 by year end per crypto.news if the CLARITY Act clears by August 7, unlocking an estimated $8 billion in ETF inflows.



