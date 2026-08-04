New York, USA, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market is Expected to Expand at a Healthy Growth Rate of ~10% by 2034 | DelveInsight

The point-of-care molecular diagnostics Market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the increasing demand for rapid, accurate, and decentralized diagnostic testing across infectious diseases, oncology, and chronic disease management. Advances in portable molecular platforms, automated sample-to-answer technologies, and multiplex testing capabilities are improving diagnostic efficiency in hospitals, clinics, and remote healthcare settings. Growing adoption of point-of-care testing, expanding healthcare access in emerging markets, and continued investments in molecular diagnostic innovation are further supporting market expansion. Additionally, favorable regulatory support and the rising emphasis on early disease detection and personalized treatment are expected to sustain strong market growth over the coming years.

DelveInsight’s Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading point-of-care molecular diagnostics companies’ market shares, challenges, point-of-care molecular diagnostics market drivers, barriers, trends, and key point-of-care molecular diagnostics companies in the market.

Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Summary

2025 Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Size: USD 6.2 Billion

USD 6.2 Billion 2034 Projected Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Size: USD 14.8 Billion

USD 14.8 Billion Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Growth Rate (2026-2034): ~ 10%

10% Largest Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market: North America

North America Largest Product Segment: Assays and Consumables Category

Assays and Consumables Category Key Companies in the Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market: Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, bioMérieux SA, QIAGEN N.V., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Hologic, Inc., QuidelOrtho Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., SD Biosensor, Inc., and others

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Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market

Rising Burden of Infectious Diseases: The increasing prevalence of respiratory infections, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), tuberculosis, influenza, COVID-19, and other communicable diseases is driving demand for rapid molecular diagnostics. Point-of-care (POC) molecular tests enable timely detection, supporting faster treatment decisions and improved patient outcomes.

The increasing prevalence of respiratory infections, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), tuberculosis, influenza, COVID-19, and other communicable diseases is driving demand for rapid molecular diagnostics. Point-of-care (POC) molecular tests enable timely detection, supporting faster treatment decisions and improved patient outcomes. Growing Demand for Rapid and Accurate Diagnosis: Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting molecular POC tests because they deliver highly accurate results within minutes to an hour. This reduces diagnostic delays, enables immediate clinical intervention, and minimizes reliance on centralized laboratories.

Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting molecular POC tests because they deliver highly accurate results within minutes to an hour. This reduces diagnostic delays, enables immediate clinical intervention, and minimizes reliance on centralized laboratories. Technological Advancements in Molecular Testing: Innovations in PCR, isothermal amplification technologies, microfluidics, and cartridge-based platforms have made molecular diagnostics faster, simpler, and more portable. These advancements have expanded the use of POC testing across hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and remote healthcare settings.

Innovations in PCR, isothermal amplification technologies, microfluidics, and cartridge-based platforms have made molecular diagnostics faster, simpler, and more portable. These advancements have expanded the use of POC testing across hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and remote healthcare settings. Expansion of Decentralized Healthcare: The shift toward decentralized healthcare and community-based diagnostics has accelerated the adoption of point-of-care molecular testing. Portable diagnostic systems allow testing closer to patients, improving access to quality healthcare in rural and underserved regions.

The shift toward decentralized healthcare and community-based diagnostics has accelerated the adoption of point-of-care molecular testing. Portable diagnostic systems allow testing closer to patients, improving access to quality healthcare in rural and underserved regions. Increasing Adoption in Emergency and Critical Care Settings: Emergency departments, intensive care units, and urgent care centers require rapid diagnostic results to initiate appropriate treatment without delay. Point-of-care molecular diagnostics support faster clinical decision-making, reducing hospital stays and improving patient management.

Emergency departments, intensive care units, and urgent care centers require rapid diagnostic results to initiate appropriate treatment without delay. Point-of-care molecular diagnostics support faster clinical decision-making, reducing hospital stays and improving patient management. Growing Focus on Antimicrobial Stewardship: Rapid molecular identification of pathogens enables clinicians to prescribe targeted antimicrobial therapies rather than broad-spectrum antibiotics. This helps reduce antimicrobial resistance while improving treatment effectiveness and healthcare resource utilization.

Rapid molecular identification of pathogens enables clinicians to prescribe targeted antimicrobial therapies rather than broad-spectrum antibiotics. This helps reduce antimicrobial resistance while improving treatment effectiveness and healthcare resource utilization. Supportive Government Initiatives and Funding: Governments and public health agencies are investing in advanced diagnostic infrastructure and pandemic preparedness programs. Funding for infectious disease surveillance and decentralized testing continues to encourage the adoption of molecular point-of-care technologies.

Governments and public health agencies are investing in advanced diagnostic infrastructure and pandemic preparedness programs. Funding for infectious disease surveillance and decentralized testing continues to encourage the adoption of molecular point-of-care technologies. Increasing Preference for Multiplex Testing: Modern molecular POC platforms can simultaneously detect multiple pathogens from a single patient sample. Multiplex testing improves diagnostic efficiency, particularly during respiratory infection seasons when symptoms of multiple diseases overlap.

Modern molecular POC platforms can simultaneously detect multiple pathogens from a single patient sample. Multiplex testing improves diagnostic efficiency, particularly during respiratory infection seasons when symptoms of multiple diseases overlap. Rising Demand for Home and Near-Patient Testing: Patients and healthcare systems are increasingly seeking convenient diagnostic solutions that minimize hospital visits. User-friendly molecular POC devices support testing in physician offices, pharmacies, ambulatory care centers, and, in some cases, home settings.

Patients and healthcare systems are increasingly seeking convenient diagnostic solutions that minimize hospital visits. User-friendly molecular POC devices support testing in physician offices, pharmacies, ambulatory care centers, and, in some cases, home settings. Growing Investments and Product Innovation: Diagnostic companies continue to invest heavily in research and development, introducing faster, more sensitive, and automated molecular testing platforms. Continuous product innovation, strategic collaborations, and regulatory approvals are expanding the availability and clinical applications of point-of-care molecular diagnostics worldwide.

Get a sneak peek at the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market dynamics @ Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Trends

Regional Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Insights

North America

North America held the largest share of the global point-of-care molecular diagnostics market in 2025, contributing approximately 46% of total revenue.

The region's leadership is driven by the presence of major molecular diagnostics companies, a well-developed healthcare system, and widespread adoption of decentralized testing, particularly across the United States.

Market growth is further supported by high testing rates per capita, favorable reimbursement policies for molecular diagnostics, and increasing use of CLIA-waived syndromic testing panels in urgent care centers, physician clinics, and retail pharmacies.

A well-established regulatory framework, including FDA clearance and CLIA-waiver pathways, has facilitated innovation, highlighted by key approvals such as the first over-the-counter PCR-based sexual health test in 2025 and the CLIA-waived BIOFIRE SPOTFIRE respiratory panels in 2024.

Additionally, the region continues to experience a significant infectious disease burden, with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting around 1.6 million new chlamydia infections and more than 700,000 gonorrhea cases each year, alongside persistent seasonal respiratory illnesses.

Combined with a strong manufacturing ecosystem and sustained investments from both public and private sectors, these factors reinforce North America's position as the leading regional market for point-of-care molecular diagnostics.

Europe

Europe represents a mature and well-established regional market, with Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Spain serving as its primary contributors.

Market growth is driven by robust public healthcare infrastructure, ongoing antimicrobial stewardship programs, and increasing adoption of syndromic testing.

At the same time, the implementation of the European In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR) is elevating clinical evidence requirements for new point-of-care molecular diagnostics, influencing product development and market access across the region.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market during the forecast period.

This strong expansion is supported by its large population, significant prevalence of infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, respiratory infections, and sexually transmitted infections, along with increasing adoption of decentralized diagnostic testing across countries including China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia.

Greater healthcare spending, government-led disease surveillance initiatives, and the emergence of cost-effective domestic technologies, including chip-based real-time micro-PCR platforms, are improving access to molecular diagnostics in both metropolitan and underserved areas.

At the same time, expanding manufacturing capabilities and regional innovation are reducing costs and driving wider adoption.

Rising public awareness, rapid urbanization, and broader health insurance coverage are further fueling market demand, positioning Asia-Pacific as the key contributor to future growth in the global point-of-care molecular diagnostics market.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market, get a snapshot of the Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Share

Recent Developmental Activities in the Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market

In June 2025, Danaher Corporation (Cepheid) received a Health Canada medical device license for the Xpert HIV-1 Viral Load XC, a next-generation extended-coverage test used to monitor the effectiveness of antiretroviral therapy.

received a Health Canada medical device license for the Xpert HIV-1 Viral Load XC, a next-generation extended-coverage test used to monitor the effectiveness of antiretroviral therapy. In March 2025, Visby Medical, Inc. , received FDA De Novo authorization for the Visby Medical Women's Sexual Health Test, the first over-the-counter PCR diagnostic authorized for home use for any indication, detecting chlamydia, gonorrhea, and trichomoniasis in 30 minutes.

, received FDA De Novo authorization for the Visby Medical Women's Sexual Health Test, the first over-the-counter PCR diagnostic authorized for home use for any indication, detecting chlamydia, gonorrhea, and trichomoniasis in 30 minutes. In January 2025, bioMérieux SA entered an agreement to acquire SpinChip Diagnostics ASA, a Norwegian point-of-care diagnostics company, to expand its technology portfolio.

What is Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics?

Point-of-care molecular diagnostics refers to rapid, nucleic acid-based testing performed at or near the site of patient care, such as hospitals, clinics, emergency departments, physician offices, pharmacies, or even at home. Unlike conventional laboratory testing, which often requires specialized equipment and longer turnaround times, POC molecular diagnostics integrates advanced technologies such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), isothermal amplification, and CRISPR-based detection into compact, user-friendly platforms that deliver accurate results within minutes to an hour. These tests enable the direct detection of pathogens or disease-specific genetic markers, facilitating early diagnosis, timely treatment decisions, and improved patient management. The growing demand for decentralized healthcare, rapid infectious disease detection, personalized medicine, and real-time clinical decision-making has positioned point-of-care molecular diagnostics as a critical component of modern healthcare systems, particularly in managing infectious diseases, oncology, and genetic disorders.

Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2023–2034 Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market CAGR ~10% Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Size by 2034 USD 14.8 Billion Key Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Companies Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, bioMérieux SA, QIAGEN N.V., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Hologic, Inc., QuidelOrtho Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., SD Biosensor, Inc., and others

Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Assessment

Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Segmentation Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Segmentation By Product: Assays and Consumables, Instruments and Analyzers, Software and Services Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Segmentation By Technology: Real-Time PCR, Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification, CRISPR-Based Detection, Microarray, Sequencing-Based, Others Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Segmentation By Application: Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Genetic Testing, Others Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals and Critical Care Settings, Physician Offices and Clinics, Urgent Care and Ambulatory Centers, Home Care and Self-Testing, Others Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Report Introduction 2 Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Executive Summary 3 Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Key Factors Analysis 4 Impact Analysis 5 Regulatory Analysis 6 Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Assessment 8 Competitive Landscape 9 Startup Funding & Investment Trends 10 Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Company and Product Profiles 11 KOL Views 12 Project Approach 13 About DelveInsight 14 Disclaimer & Contact Us

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