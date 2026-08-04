D&H Distributing Expands Dell Offering With Addition of Complete Dell Storage Portfolio

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D&H, a leading distributor of technology solutions across North America, announced it is expanding upon their existing relationship with Dell Technologies. With this development, D&H is now fully authorized to carry the entire Dell portfolio of storage and server technologies in the United States and Canada. The agreement illustrates the exponential momentum of D&H’s Advanced Solutions+ business unit, as well as partner requests to leverage Dell's award-winning storage portfolio.

“D&H Distributing and Dell Technologies are committed to helping partners unleash growth across servers, storage, client, networking, and emerging infrastructure opportunities,” said Marty Bauerlein, Chief Commercial and Consumer Officer at D&H. “The addition of Dell storage further strengthens D&H’s ability to deliver a comprehensive Dell portfolio across the U.S. and Canada. Combined with our technical expertise and partner enablement, we’re focused on helping partners build modern infrastructure practices and sustain long-term success.”

In 2025, Dell was named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Storage Platforms. Dell’s storage portfolio includes future-ready, purpose-built solutions designed to expedite AI innovation at scale, increase cyber resilience, and optimize private cloud, while streamlining cost and complexity. D&H’s Dell Frontier Program – an exclusive D&H-led initiative dedicated to channel partner excellence – further helps partners drive business growth through training and enablement services as well as personalized, on-demand support.

Hands-On Enablement Through Advanced Solutions+

Underpinning the Dell authorization is D&H’s Advanced Solutions+ business unit, which delivers advanced infrastructure, services, and enablement for today’s enterprise and mid-market needs. With dedicated teams spanning pre- and post-sales and expanded capabilities and coverage across the U.S. and Canada, Advanced Solutions+ helps partners navigate customer demands and capture new opportunity.

“This Dell authorization highlights the strength of D&H’s partner-first approach and our ability to execute at scale," continued Bauerlein. "We built our Advanced Solutions+ organization to deliver end-to-end enterprise capabilities. As demand increases across AI, data center, and the broader infrastructure stack, we’re in a strong position to support partners with high-touch guidance and seamless execution from start to finish."

Backed by continued investments in Advanced Solutions+ resources, partners can expect:

Access to knowledgeable technology specialists across Dell’s client, server, and storage solutions

D&H’s signature comprehensive approach to training and enablement

The white-glove service and 360-degree marketing resources for which D&H is renowned





“D&H is a trusted and valued partner and continues to set the bar for excellence in distribution,” said Deena Berton, Chief Executive Officer, Cambridge Computer. "They consistently deliver the required speed and execution needed to support business with Dell, enabling our growth.”

The complete Dell storage line-up will be available through D&H Distributing. Partners are encouraged to contact the D&H Dell Sales team for more details at dellspecialist@dandh.com.



About D&H Distributing

D&H Distributing is a leading technology distributor in North America, delivering innovative IT solutions and electronics to partners in both commercial and consumer markets. Catering to organizations of all sizes, ranging from SMBs to mid-market and enterprise, D&H empowers businesses across public and private sectors with reliable, cutting-edge technology solutions designed to meet their evolving needs.

For generations, our employee co-owners have prioritized people and partnerships, adapting alongside the market. Through customized services and a "Built for Growth" mindset, we help partners capitalize on market opportunities with white glove support and comprehensive enablement resources.

Headquartered in Harrisburg, PA, with centers of excellence in Tampa, FL, and Mississauga, Ontario, along with distribution hubs across North America, D&H proudly continues to climb Forbes' rankings of the largest private companies. Learn more at dandh.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X to stay connected.