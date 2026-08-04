Snail, Inc. Subsidiary Egofold Introduces AI Ranch and NHPs™, a New Generation of AI Gaming Companions, at Ai4 2026

CULVER CITY, Calif., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the “Company”), a leading independent global developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today announced its subsidiary, Egofold, will publicly debut AI Ranch and NHPs™, an artificial intelligence initiative, at Ai4 2026, taking place August 4–6 in Las Vegas.

AI Ranch is an initiative designed to create Non-Human Players™ (NHPs™), a new category of AI companions built for video games. Unlike traditional non-playable characters (NPCs) or scripted bots, NHPs™ are built to behave, learn, and adapt like real human teammates, becoming trusted and dynamic partner throughout a player's gaming journey. Each NHP™ continuously improves through gameplay, learning from shared experiences to deliver increasingly personalized interactions. Rather than functioning as static computer-controlled characters, NHPs™ are designed to become teammates, rivals, and long-term companions that evolve alongside the player over time.

AI Ranch and NHPs™ reflect Snail Games' continued investment in emerging technologies that have the potential to enhance player engagement and shape the future of interactive entertainment. By combining adaptive AI with persistent player relationships, AI Ranch explores a new approach to AI-driven gameplay experiences centered on companionship, personalization, and long-term engagement.

Egofold will showcase AI Ranch and NHPs™ at Booth #1007 during Ai4 2026. Visitors can experience hands-on demonstrations of NHPs™, meet with the product development team to learn more about the technology powering the platform, and explore how adaptive AI personalization can create more engaging, dynamic, and personalized gaming experiences.

Media representatives unable to attend Ai4 in person are invited to schedule virtual demonstrations and interviews with the AI Ranch development team following the event. Please reach out to press@airanch.com

For more information about AI Ranch, visit www.egofold.com

Learn more: Press Kit

About Egofold

Egofold is developing the next generation of AI for games. AI Ranch is our platform for Non-Human Players™ (NHPs™), providing the foundation for intelligent teammates, opponents, coaches, and companions. Our mission is to make gaming more social, accessible, and enjoyable through intelligent companions that play alongside people, not just for them.

About Snail, Inc.

Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit: https://snail.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “may,” “predict,” “continue,” “estimate” and “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Snail Games’ business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Snail Games' continued investment in emerging technologies having the potential to enhance player engagement and shape the future of interactive entertainment, visitors during Ai4 2026 having the opportunity to experience hands-on demonstrations of AI Ranch’s Non-Human Players™ (NHPs™ ), meet with the product development team to learn more about the technology powering the platform, and explore how adaptive AI personalization can create more engaging, dynamic, and personalized gaming experiences . Further information on risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect Snail Games’ financial results and business include the market acceptance of NHPs; Snail Games’ ability to strengthen its gaming portfolio’s visibility; Snail Games’ ability to expand and grow its franchise and increase its revenue; retain its key employees and maintain its Nasdaq listing; and the risks that are included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Snail Games, and Snail Games does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.