Harsh Goyal, Founder of LEVAFX, Is Rebuilding Trust in Proprietary Trading After Being Denied His Own Payouts





Harsh Goyal, Founder, LEVAFX LTD

LONDON, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsh Goyal, a young trader and entrepreneur, is the founder of LEVAFX (LEVAFX LTD), a UK-registered proprietary trading firm built on a simple idea the industry too often ignores: if a trader earns it, the trader gets paid.

Goyal's path into the industry began not with capital, but with skill. Trading funded accounts at established proprietary trading firms, he earned six figures in payouts — before being denied money he had rightfully earned after meeting every requirement. Rather than accept it, he made a decision that would define his career: to build his own firm from the ground up, with its own technology, its own pricing, and rules that are enforced by code rather than discretion.

The result is LEVAFX — a proprietary trading firm that evaluates traders on gold and major forex pairs, funds those who pass. The firm operates with transparent, fixed rules, no time limit, and no minimum trading days.

"I built LEVAFX to be the firm I wish I’d had," said Harsh Goyal, Founder of LEVAFX. "I know exactly what it feels like to do everything right and still be told no. Every part of this firm is designed around one question: would this feel fair to the trader on the other side? Proof, not promises — that’s the standard."

Since its launch, LEVAFX has positioned itself as a transparency-first alternative in a fast-growing but often-criticized industry, with a particular focus on traders in emerging markets where accessible, verifiable payouts matter most.

About LEVAFX

LEVAFX (LEVAFX LTD) is a proprietary trading firm registered in England and Wales (Company No. 17355265). It provides skill-based trading evaluations and funds qualifying traders to trade its capital in a simulated environment priced against live market data. Learn more at https://levafx.com .

About Harsh Goyal

Harsh Goyal (born 13 August 2002) is an Indian entrepreneur and trader, and the founder of the proprietary trading firm LEVAFX. He is known for building LEVAFX after being denied payouts at other firms, with a mission of bringing transparency and verifiable payouts to the proprietary trading industry.

Website: https://levafx.com

Instagram: instagram.com/mharsh_goyal

Disclaimer: LEVAFX provides simulated trading evaluations. Trading involves substantial risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. This release is for informational purposes and is not financial advice or an offer of securities.