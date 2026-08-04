AHCO INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation of AdaptHealth Corp. Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether AdaptHealth Corp. (“AdaptHealth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AHCO) complied with federal securities laws. On August 4, 2026, AdaptHealth revised its financial guidance and announced second quarter 2026 results, revealing that “[c]ash flow from operations was $239.0 million year-to-date 2026, a decrease from $257.5 million during the comparable period in 2025, and free cash flow was negative $48.4 million year-to-date 2026, compared to $73.3 million during the comparable period in 2025.” AdaptHealth attributed the results in part to its “West Coast capitated partnership reach[ing] full scale in the quarter, and the complexity of the transition” impacting margins. On this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

If you purchased AdaptHealth stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/adapthealth/ to discuss your legal rights.