California Neuropsychiatric Institute Partners with Qualifacts to Enhance Operations and Support Multi-Location Growth

Nashville, Tenn. & Upland, Calif., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, a leading technology partner for behavioral health and human services organizations specializing in AI-powered electronic health record (EHR) and data solutions, is proud to announce a new partnership with California Neuropsychiatric Institute (CNI), a growing psychiatry and behavioral health organization serving clients across California.

California Neuropsychiatric Institute selected the Qualifacts InSync EHR platform as a strategic investment to consolidate operations, enhance clinical and administrative efficiency, and support continued expansion across multiple locations.

"We clearly outgrew SimplePractice," said Dr. Sameer Hasmal, CEO & Medical Director at California Neuropsychiatric Institute. "As we evaluated the next phase of our growth, it became clear that we needed a platform that could bring our operations together and eliminate many of the manual processes slowing us down."

Why Qualifacts Was the Right Fit

CNI selected InSync based on its integrated platform, automation capabilities, and ability to support long-term growth.

Key benefits that influenced the decision include:

Platform Consolidation: Replace multiple disconnected systems for EHR, billing, scheduling, clinical, reporting, client engagement, and administrative workflows with a single integrated platform, reducing technology costs, duplicate data entry, and administrative complexity.

Replace multiple disconnected systems for EHR, billing, scheduling, clinical, reporting, client engagement, and administrative workflows with a single integrated platform, reducing technology costs, duplicate data entry, and administrative complexity. Advanced Tracking & Workflow Management: Consolidate data tracking by replacing excel spreadsheets with built-in tracking tools for authorizations, referrals, eligibility, client follow-up, tasks, and operational workflows, providing real-time visibility, automated alerts, and actionable reporting.

Integrated Billing & Financial Reporting: Automate claims management, eligibility verification, remittance posting, denial tracking, and financial reporting within a single platform, providing real-time visibility into revenue cycle performance while reducing manual billing effort.

Automate claims management, eligibility verification, remittance posting, denial tracking, and financial reporting within a single platform, providing real-time visibility into revenue cycle performance while reducing manual billing effort. Scalable Growth Infrastructure: Support organizational growth with a flexible platform that accommodates additional providers, locations, services, and patient volume while maintaining operational efficiency, standardized workflows, and centralized oversight.

"Organizations like California Neuropsychiatric Institute represent exactly why we continue investing in innovation for behavioral healthcare providers," said Josh Scholler, Chief Executive Officer of Qualifacts. "Their leadership team has a clear vision for growth and operational excellence. By replacing disconnected workflows with a single integrated platform, they are positioning themselves to scale more efficiently while allowing clinicians and staff to focus on what matters most—delivering exceptional care to patients."

ABOUT CALIFORNIA NEUROPSYCHIATRIC INSTITUTE

California Neuropsychiatric Institute is a California-based psychiatry and behavioral health organization providing comprehensive mental health services through a network of providers serving patients across multiple locations. The organization offers psychiatric care, medication management, and behavioral health services to a diverse patient population and continues to expand access to care throughout California. neuropsychinstitute.org

ABOUT QUALIFACTS

Qualifacts is the leading behavioral health technology partner, specializing in AI-powered electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions. Putting the health of individuals first, our award-winning solutions enable behavioral health providers to spend more time on what matters most: delivering superior care that drives better outcomes. Qualifacts is more than a provider of innovative technology—we’re partners in care, working alongside organizations of all sizes nationwide to simplify the lives of behavioral health providers. We simplify clinical workflows and ensure compliance, while strengthening client-provider relationships. Today, we serve more than 2,700 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation’s Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs), supporting both non-profit and for-profit organizations in delivering superior behavioral healthcare.