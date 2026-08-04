Proofpoint Launches OEM Program to Help Security Providers Embed Trusted Threat Intelligence and Detection Capabilities

Accelerates OEM innovation by embedding trusted threat intelligence into security products and customer-facing workflows.

Helps partners deliver more prioritized, explainable, and AI-ready security experiences.

Reduces the cost and complexity of building global threat intelligence and detection capabilities while improving customer security outcomes.



SUNNYVALE, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hat USA 2026 -- Proofpoint, Inc. , a global leader in human- and agent-centric cybersecurity, today announced the launch of the Proofpoint OEM Program, making a portfolio of OEM-ready threat intelligence and detection capabilities available for technology providers, cybersecurity vendors, managed service providers, and platform companies.

The Proofpoint OEM Program formalizes and expands the company's OEM business, providing partners with a clearer path to integrate Proofpoint's proven security solutions into their own offerings. By reducing the time, cost, and operational complexity of building and maintaining global-scale threat intelligence capabilities in-house, the program helps partners accelerate product roadmaps, differentiate their solutions, and deliver better security outcomes for customers. Proofpoint is introducing Active Exploits Protection to its program and will continue to expand its OEM offerings with additional OEM-ready solutions over time.

As security teams face growing pressure to do more than simply detect threats, organizations increasingly expect security products to prioritize the risks that matter most, provide meaningful context, recommend appropriate actions, and support AI-assisted security operations. Delivering those outcomes requires continuously curated intelligence, specialized research, and operational expertise that many technology providers find difficult to build and sustain independently.

The Proofpoint OEM Program gives partners a faster path to embed trusted security solutions into their own products and services, enabling richer detection, prioritization, investigation, and automation experiences across a broad range of security use cases. The program supports embedded product scenarios spanning network security, firewalls, vulnerability and exposure management, SIEM, XDR, SOAR, managed detection and response, threat intelligence platforms, AI security solutions, and other customer-facing security workflows. As the program evolves, additional OEM offerings will be introduced as individual capabilities reach launch readiness.

"Proofpoint has supported OEM relationships for years, and the Proofpoint OEM Program now provides technology partners with a clearer, more formal way to engage with us," said Stan de Boisset, SVP, Global Channels, Proofpoint. "By making Proofpoint Active Exploits Protection available through a dedicated OEM program, we're helping partners accelerate innovation, differentiate their products, and deliver more prioritized, explainable, and AI-ready security experiences for their customers. We're open for OEM business today and will continue expanding the portfolio as new offerings become ready for market."

Rather than requiring partners to build and operate extensive threat intelligence infrastructure themselves, the Proofpoint OEM Program enables them to leverage mature intelligence and detection backed by Proofpoint's research and operational expertise. Partners can enrich alerts with trusted context, improve investigation workflows, support more actionable reporting, and build AI-assisted security experiences grounded in continuously updated intelligence.

For technology providers, the program offers a faster path to market while allowing engineering teams to focus on differentiated platform capabilities instead of maintaining global-scale intelligence operations. For end customers, it delivers more relevant threat context, improved prioritization, richer investigations, and more transparent AI-assisted security experiences powered by trusted intelligence.

For more information about the Proofpoint OEM Program, please visit: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/partners/oem-security

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a global leader in human- and agent-centric cybersecurity, securing how people, data and AI agents connect across email, cloud and collaboration tools. Proofpoint is a trusted partner to over 80 of the Fortune 100, over 14,000 large enterprises, and millions of smaller organizations in stopping threats, preventing data loss, and building resilience across people and AI workflows. Proofpoint’s collaboration and data security platform helps organizations of all sizes protect and empower their people while embracing AI securely and confidently. Learn more at www.proofpoint.com .



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