Holly, MI, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locks, Keys & Emergencies LLC (LKE Locksmith), a full-service locksmith based in Holly, Michigan, is celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2026 and marking the milestone with a significant expansion of its commercial and automotive service offerings. Founded in 2011 by Daniel Heffelbower, LKE Locksmith has grown from a single-technician operation into a storefront and mobile locksmith business backed by 91 Google reviews, a 4.7-star rating, and over 35 years of combined hands-on experience across its team. Today, it stands as one of the most reviewed and most trusted locksmith businesses serving Holly and Oakland County, MI.

Locks Keys and Emergencies 15 Year Anniversary

Fire door inspections are required annually for commercial properties under NFPA 80, the national standard governing fire door assemblies, yet most building owners in Oakland County have no local locksmith qualified to perform them. General contractors rarely have the hardware expertise required for the inspection, and specialty inspection firms often prioritize larger metro areas, leaving smaller markets underserved. LKE Locksmith is now one of the only locksmith businesses in the Oakland County region offering certified fire door inspections directly, with service calls starting at $125, per-door pricing for properties with nine or fewer doors, and volume discounts available for ten or more, making compliance accessible for small businesses, property managers, landlords, schools, and multi-unit facilities throughout the area.

On the automotive side, our Oakland County locksmiths notice that drivers are paying dealership prices for replacement keys, often $300 to $600 or more depending on the vehicle, and now have a local alternative with broader coverage than most independent shops in the region. LKE Locksmith handles key cutting, programming, and fob replacement on-site for Ford and Lincoln through 2026, GM through 2026, Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep through 2026, Subaru through 2025, BMW through 2021, and Mercedes-Benz through 2015. High-security key systems are supported through proprietary keyways, including Schlage Primus, Medeco, and CX5, with featured product lines including Assa Abloy, Schlage, Simplex, and Centrious.

LKE Locksmith operates from its Holly storefront at 215 S. Saginaw Street, open Monday through Friday for walk-in service, key duplication, and safe consultations, while mobile units serve Auburn Hills, Clarkston, Fenton, Grand Blanc, Waterford, White Lake, Rochester Hills, and the broader Oakland County region five days a week. The business holds full liability insurance and workers' compensation coverage and maintains active membership in both ALOA (Associated Locksmiths of America) and the Locksmith Security Association (LSA).

"Most commercial property owners don't realize fire door inspections are an annual legal requirement until they fail a building inspection or something goes wrong," said Daniel Heffelbower, owner of LKE Locksmith. "We have the hardware knowledge, the credentials, and the hands-on door experience to do these inspections properly — and we're local, which means we can get there when you need us. After 15 years in this trade, expanding into fire door compliance is the most natural next step we could have taken."

LKE Locksmith offers 10% discounts to seniors, first responders, and active-duty and retired military personnel, and is verified by the Fair Trade Locksmith Directory and listed on 1-800-Unlocks as a credentialed local locksmith provider in Holly, MI.

To schedule service or request a quote for a fire door inspection, visit lkelocksmith.com or call (248) 660-9509.

BMW Key Fob Programming by LKE Locksmith

Press Inquiries

Daniel Heffelbower

office [at] lkelocksmiths.com

(248) 660-9509

https://lkelocksmith.com/

215 S Saginaw St

Holly, MI 48442