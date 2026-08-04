Blaize Holdings, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit Alert: Johnson Fistel Notifies Investors of October 5, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP, a shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BZAI).

The Blaize class action lawsuit seeks to represent investors who acquired Blaize securities between July 18, 2025 and April 28, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors are hereby notified that they have until October 5, 2026, to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

Blaize Holdings, Inc. Investors: Contact Johnson Fistel

For more information, submit your information here or contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number. There is no cost or obligation to you.

What Is the Blaize Holdings, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit About?

The Blaize class action lawsuit alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information concerning the Company’s business operations and financial results.

According to the complaint, defendants allegedly failed to disclose that Blaize announced transactions with entities that were wholly unequipped to conduct meaningful business in order to create the appearance of growth and that Blaize improperly recognized revenue. As a result, the complaint alleges that defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Investors do not need to serve as lead plaintiff in order to share in any potential future recovery.

The deadline for investors to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Blaize class action lawsuit is October 5, 2026.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder class actions and derivative lawsuits.

Johnson Fistel has been selected as one of the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2024, Johnson Fistel recovered approximately $90,725,000 for aggrieved investors.

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Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

Phone: (619) 814-4471

Email: jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com