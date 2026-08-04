Trans Canada Trail’s Great Canadian Hike returns with 100,000-kilometre challenge

OTTAWA, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTTAWA, Aug. 4, 2026 — Even the most enthusiastic hiker would be hard pressed to cover 100,000 kilometres in 30 days. But could a nationwide community hit that lofty goal?

The organization behind Canada’s national trail system believes it can.

Trans Canada Trail has launched its second annual Great Canadian Hike, inviting people across the country to get active, explore the outdoors and raise funds to support the world’s longest trail. Registration and donations are now open for the nationwide challenge.

After more than tripling the inaugural campaign’s distance goal last year, this year’s Great Canadian Hike aims to collectively log 100,000 kilometres and raise $100,000. Participants can now register individually, create or join a team and begin fundraising. Starting September 1st, participants will have 30 days to track their activity and contribute to the shared national distance goal.

“Last year the Great Canadian Hike captured something powerful: a shared desire to connect with nature and experience Canada in a deeper way,” said Mathieu Roy, Chief Executive Officer of Trans Canada Trail. “We hope even more people will answer that call this year and join a movement that inspires national unity, and reveals the extraordinary beauty found in every corner of this country.”

A Unique National Project

Built over generations by communities, volunteers, governments and supporters, the Trans Canada Trail is shared public infrastructure that connects every province and territory. It provides opportunities for recreation and active transportation, supports local economies and tourism, and helps people connect with nature and one another.

Funds raised through the Great Canadian Hike will help support projects across Canada, including damage repair and maintenance, accessibility improvements, trail extensions, greenway development, climate resilience work and training for the local groups and volunteers who manage individual sections of the Trail.

By taking part, Canadians can enjoy the trails and natural spaces they value while helping ensure the Trans Canada Trail remains connected, accessible and resilient for generations to come.

Building on Year One

The 2025 Great Canadian Hike challenged Canadians to collectively cover 30,000 kilometres in 30 days. Participants reached that goal in just eight days.

By the end of the campaign, more than 2,100 participants had logged 94,076 kilometres while raising more than $80,000.

This year, Trans Canada Trail is building on that momentum. Participation is free and designed to fit a range of interests, experience levels and abilities. Participants can set their own distance and fundraising targets and take part anywhere in Canada — whether that’s on a backcountry trek, a neighbourhood bike ride, or a paddle on a local waterway.

To register, start a team or make a donation, visit greatcanadianhike.ca. Anyone who registers by August 31 is automatically entered to win a Garmin smartwatch.

The Great Canadian Hike is generously supported by Manulife. As Trans Canada Trail’s National Trails for Health Partner, Manulife is helping ensure that more people — of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds — can experience the physical, mental, and social benefits of trail use from coast to coast to coast.

-30-

Resources

Find more information and register at greatcanadianhike.ca

Explore Trans Canada Trail’s interactive map

About Trans Canada Trail

The Trans Canada Trail is the longest multi-use trail system in the world and it is always growing. It reaches every province and territory and connects all three of Canada’s coastlines. Each section of the Trans Canada Trail is managed locally and supports different activities and community needs.

Trans Canada Trail is the organization that advocates for, stewards and champions Canada’s nationwide trail system. It is a registered charity that receives funding from the Government of Canada (through Parks Canada), various provincial and municipal governments, and generous donors.

Attachment