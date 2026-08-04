Neighbors Bank Launches Neighbor of the Year Campaign to Celebrate the People Who Make Communities Home

Columbia, MISSOURI, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neighbors Bank is proud to announce the launch of its inaugural Neighbor of the Year campaign, a community-driven initiative designed to celebrate and recognize exceptional individuals who strengthen their neighborhoods through selfless acts of kindness and service. In honor of National Good Neighbor Day (September 28th), the bank is inviting community members to nominate neighbors deserving of recognition and support for a chance to win a grand prize of $20,000 cash.

Neighbors Bank's Neighbor of the Year Contest Details

"Good neighbors change the trajectory of their communities," said Ashley Harris, Director of Homebuyer Education at Neighbors Bank. "They show up without being asked and they inspire others to do the same. This campaign is our way of celebrating those extraordinary individuals and reminding everyone that community strength starts with the people who care enough to make a difference."

Neighbors Bank Neighbor of the Year Award Official Rules

Community members across the United States of America can nominate their neighbors online at NeighborsBank.com/NeighborOfTheYear. The nomination period begins on August 3, 2026 and ends on September 1, 2026. A public voting period will follow, and closes on September 21, 2026. The grand prize winner is anticipated to be announced on September 28, 2026, which is National Good Neighbor Day. Nominees must be at least 18 years old, or the age of majority in their state of legal residence if older, and not reside in New York or Florida. Eligible nominators can nominate up to five (5) different individuals for Neighbor of the Year. No purchase is necessary, and being a Neighbors Bank customer, borrower, or applicant is not required to nominate or win, and does not improve a nominee's chance of winning.

For how to nominate, full eligibility requirements, prize details, judging criteria, public voting rules, restrictions, and all other conditions and requirements, see the Official Rules at https://www.neighborsbank.com/neighbor-of-the-year/rules/. Void where prohibited.

Meet the Judges

Behind the Neighbor of the Year selection process is a panel as accomplished as it is personally invested. Talia Jackson, President and CEO of the Heart of Missouri United Way, brings deep roots in community organizing. Leslie Cook, Lead Real Estate Editor at Money.com, has spent her career covering the link between homeownership and belonging. David Burton, author and creator of Missouri Good Neighbor Week, has dedicated his work to the idea that strong communities are built one relationship at a time. And Angela Santomero, creator of Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood and Blue's Clues, has spent decades teaching children (and their parents) what it means to be a good neighbor.

"What we celebrate, we encourage. Recognizing good neighbors reminds us that kindness, generosity, and connection are not rare — they are happening all around us." - David Burton, Author and Creator, Missouri Good Neighbor Week

About Neighbors Bank

Neighbors Bank is a direct-to-consumer mortgage lender and the #3 USDA lender by loan closing volume in the United States according to the 2026 United States Department of Agriculture rankings. Founded in 1945 in Clarence, Missouri, now headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, the bank specializes in USDA, FHA, VA, and conventional home loans. Neighbors Bank operates as an online-first lender, serving borrowers in 49 states and Washington, D.C. Member FDIC. NMLS #491986. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at neighborsbank.com.

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https://www.neighborsbank.com/

3621 Discovery Parkway, Suite 115Columbia, MO 65201