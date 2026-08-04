TAP Real Estate Technologies Unveils Next-Generation Real Estate Platform Features with Integrated Market Intelligence, Payments and Investing

Modernizing the World's Largest Asset Class Through AI, Market Intelligence and Financial Markets Infrastructure

San Diego, CA, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAP Real Estate Technologies (OTC: RWAX) today announced the expansion of its TAPRealEstate.com real estate platform, introducing a new generation of market intelligence, investing, and payment capabilities.

The enhancements transform the platform into a comprehensive ecosystem designed to help consumers, investors, homeowners, and enterprises discover properties, understand markets, manage assets, and participate in the future of real estate finance.

The release reflects the company's vision of Real Estate, Reimagined bringing together AI, financial technology, data, and modern market infrastructure to help digitize and simplify the world's largest asset class.

"We believe the future of real estate extends far beyond legacy listings, images and videos," said Greg Hopkins, Chief Executive Officer of TAP Real Estate Technologies. "Our goal is to build an intelligent platform that helps users automate transactions, better understand real estate markets, make more informed investment decisions, manage payments, and property ownership."

TAP - An Ecosystem for Real Estate AI, Market Intelligence, Transactions and Investing

The addition of investing, strategies and payments - alongside market intelligence - broadens the TAP ecosystem across the world’s largest asset class.

A unified login with TAP Inc. connects TAP Real Estate, TAP Pay, and TAP Invest through one consistent identity and sign-in experience. Users can move seamlessly between property discovery, market intelligence, payments, and investing without managing separate accounts across disconnected applications.

The addition of TAP Pay brings live digital payment capabilities into the TAP Real Estate ecosystem and paves the way for immediate adoption across property operations. Property owners and real estate investors can begin paying vendors, contractors, maintenance providers, and other service providers through the platform. Owners can also collect rent and security deposits, while tenants can make rent, deposit, and other property-related payments through the same connected experience.

The addition of TAP Invest extends the platform from real estate research and ownership tools into live investment access. It paves the way for eligible users to begin investing in select real-world assets (RWAs) and other real estate-related assets and securities through TAP’s registered investment adviser platform, connecting market intelligence with investment action across the broader TAP ecosystem. Investment availability remains subject to eligibility and applicable offering terms.

Expanding Beyond Legacy Property Search Websites

The newest release introduces an entirely redesigned Markets experience, providing users with deeper visibility into local housing trends, investment opportunities, and market activity through a growing suite of intelligence tools. Features and capabilities include:

Local Market dashboards with neighborhood-level housing intelligence

dashboards with neighborhood-level housing intelligence My Markets for personalized market tracking and watchlists

for personalized market tracking and watchlists Compare Markets to evaluate cities and regions side-by-side

to evaluate cities and regions side-by-side This Week in Housing featuring curated housing news and economic insights

featuring curated housing news and economic insights Housing Screener to identify opportunities based on customizable investment criteria

to identify opportunities based on customizable investment criteria Investor Pulse highlighting market sentiment and investor activity

highlighting market sentiment and investor activity Price Cuts showcasing recent listing reductions and buying opportunities

showcasing recent listing reductions and buying opportunities Prediction Markets exploring future housing trends and market expectations

exploring future housing trends and market expectations RWA’s and Tokenized Markets providing insights into tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) such as stablecoins, commodities, fixed income and more





Together, these capabilities complement the platform's existing AI-powered property discovery, MyHomeCloud homeowner services, TAP Registry, and integrated financial technologies creating a more intelligent and connected experience for homeowners, investors, and real estate professionals.

Integrated Financial Services and Creating a Programmable Asset Class

As part of the platform expansion, users now have direct access to an integrated suite of financial services powered by technologies licensed from TAP, a FINTECH.TV company.

The platform now incorporates:

TAP Pay for modern digital payments capabilities.

for modern digital payments capabilities. TAP Invest providing brokerage connectivity and access to investment accounts.

providing brokerage connectivity and access to investment accounts. TAP Strategies offering investment strategies across traditional and digital asset classes.





By integrating market intelligence with investing and payments, TAP Real Estate Technologies is creating a more seamless experience that connects real estate research with financial decision-making, helping reduce the fragmentation that has traditionally existed across multiple applications.

Building Modern Transaction Infrastructure for Real Estate

Real estate represents the largest asset class in the world, yet much of its underlying technology remains fragmented across disconnected listing platforms, financial services, property management tools, and data providers.

TAP Real Estate Technologies is modernizing this experience by bringing together AI-powered search, market intelligence, homeowner services, digital registry technologies, investing, and payments into a unified platform designed to serve consumers, professionals, enterprises, and institutional partners.

As digital infrastructure continues to evolve, the platform is designed to support emerging technologies that enhance ownership records, transaction workflows, and future real-world asset markets.

Powered by TAP Technologies

The expanded platform leverages financial technologies licensed from TAP, a FINTECH.TV company, including patented payments infrastructure, brokerage connectivity, investment strategies across multiple asset classes, digital registry technologies, smart contract infrastructure, and identity technologies. This allows TAP Real Estate Technologies to continue expanding its platform while remaining focused on delivering innovative solutions for the real estate industry.

About TAP Real Estate Technologies

TAP Real Estate Technologies (OTC: RWAX) is building a next-generation platform that combines AI-powered property discovery, homeowner services, market intelligence, digital registry technologies, investing, and payments into a unified experience. Through MyHomeCloud, TAP Registry, and an expanding suite of financial technologies, the company is helping modernize how consumers, investors, and enterprises interact with residential real estate.

About TAP, Inc.

TAP, a FINTECH.TV company, develops financial technology infrastructure spanning digital payments, brokerage connectivity, investment strategies, registry technologies, digital identity, smart contracts, and enterprise financial services. Its technology powers integrated financial experiences across media, investing, payments, and real-world asset platforms.

TAP's patented "System and Method for Transferring Currency Using Blockchain" (U.S. Patent No. 12,118,613; active through 2041) underpins the company's digital wallet, payments, registry, and tokenized market infrastructure, supporting the modernization of real estate as a programmable asset class.

FINTECH.TV combines financial media with market infrastructure, broadcasting live from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) across AI, financial markets and real world assets.

Media Contact

TAP Real Estate Technologies, Inc.

Investor Relations

info@taprealestate.com

https://taprealestate.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated products, technologies, platform capabilities, artificial intelligence initiatives, MyHomeCloud™, tokenization infrastructure, digital asset technologies, prediction markets, future integrations, regulatory developments, strategic partnerships, business plans, market opportunities, and future product roadmaps. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. References to future products, services, integrations, features, capabilities, or market developments reflect the Company's current objectives and development plans and should not be interpreted as guarantees that any such products, services, functionality, or initiatives will be successfully developed, launched, commercialized, or adopted. TAP Real Estate Technologies, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.