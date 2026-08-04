Coming soon… Over 800 competitors convene in Regina, Saskatchewan for the 48th annual Legion National Youth Track and Field Championships

OTTAWA, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: The Royal Canadian Legion National Youth Track and Field Championships: Canada’s only national Track and Field competition for under 16 and under 18 categories. WHEN: August 7 - 9, 2026 - Competition begins Friday, August 7 – 8:30 a.m. CT/ 10:30 a.m. ET Opening Ceremonies Thursday, August 6, 2026 - 7:00 p.m. CT/ 9:00 a.m. ET WHERE: Canada Games Athletic Complex, 3025 McDonald St., Regina, Saskatchewan WHO: Over 800 Track and Field athletes from across Canada

Competition livestream:

Watch live starting August 7: live action

(Note: Link will be updated closer to competition day 1)

Learn more and view schedule:

2026 Legion Nationals information centre

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About The Royal Canadian Legion

Established in 1926, the Legion is Canada’s largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S., and Europe. With more than 300,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

Public Relations / Media Inquiries: PublicRelations@Legion.ca – Nujma Bond 343-540-7604

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