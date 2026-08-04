Unity Bank Named New Jersey Economic Development Authority Premier Lender

CLINTON, N.J., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY), the parent company of Unity Bank, announced that it has been approved by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority Board as a participant in the NJEDA Premier Lender Program, joining a select group of financial institutions committed to advancing small business growth throughout the state.

The Premier Lender Program is a strategic partnership between the NJEDA and more than two dozen banks across New Jersey. The program is designed to help small businesses overcome financial barriers that can impede growth, expansion, and job creation.

Through the program, the NJEDA can guarantee or participate in a portion of a Premier Lender’s commercial loans or lines of credit, providing qualifying businesses with greater access to affordable financing for fixed assets and term working capital.

“We are proud to be recognized as an NJEDA Premier Lender,” said James A. Hughes, CEO of Unity Bank. “This partnership strengthens our ability to support the growth and success of New Jersey’s small businesses by providing greater access to capital and flexible financing solutions. Small businesses are the backbone of our local economy, and we share the NJEDA’s commitment to helping entrepreneurs and business owners invest in their future, create jobs, and achieve their goals.”

NJEDA participation in qualifying loans can help businesses secure financing while providing lenders with greater flexibility by reducing their overall lending exposure. The partnership will enable Unity Bank to expand financing opportunities for businesses across its service area and support continued economic development throughout the region.

Unity Bank’s participation in the program aligns with its longstanding commitment to remaining accessible, responsive, and supportive of its clients’ needs. By working with the NJEDA, the bank can help more New Jersey businesses obtain the resources needed to grow and contribute to the vitality of their communities.

The Premier Lender Program is one of several NJEDA initiatives designed to support New Jersey’s small business community, a critical driver of economic growth and job creation throughout the state.

For more information about the NJEDA Premier Lender Program, visit www.njeda.com/premierlender .

About Unity Bancorp, Inc.

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY) is the parent company of Unity Bank, a financial services organization based in Clinton, New Jersey. Unity Bank operates 22 branches across New Jersey and the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, offering community-focused commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, loans, and digital services. For details, visit unitybank.com or call 800-618-BANK (800-618-2265). Unity Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). To learn about FDIC insurance, visit FDIC.gov .

Contact:

Crystal Rose

Chief Marketing Officer

(908) 713-4310

Crystal.Rose@unitybank.com