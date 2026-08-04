AlixPartners acquires leading agentic AI consulting firm, Artium

New York, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlixPartners, the global consulting firm, today announced the acquisition of Artium, a leading agentic AI software consulting firm specializing in building and launching enterprise-grade agents for clients including BNY Mellon, Mayo Clinic, and eBay. The acquisition combines Artium’s powerful AI engineering capabilities with AlixPartners' 45 years of deep industry experience, helping clients navigate uncertainty, address disruption, and capitalize on opportunity.

Artium will operate as a distinct team within AlixPartners, as Artium by AlixPartners. Its people (including its founders), methodology, lab relationships, and ability to deliver exceptional client outcomes remain unchanged. Artium’s capabilities, as a part of AlixPartners, will help open new opportunities to transform businesses and integrate technology in ways that deliver sustainable performance improvements across the enterprise.

Rob Hornby, Co-CEO of AlixPartners, said: "Artium brings something genuinely rare: a pioneering team that has built production-grade agentic AI systems with direct relationships across the frontier labs. That commitment to results, achieved by working directly alongside their clients, and leaving those organizations better than they found them, is exactly how we work at AlixPartners. By combining Artium’s deep AI capabilities with AlixPartners' industry and functional expertise, we are well-positioned to create even greater value for our clients and define the future of consulting. We welcome the Artium team and look forward to delivering transformational results together."

Ross Hale, CEO and Co-Founder of Artium, said: “We are incredibly proud of the team we've built, the technology we've developed, and above all else the impact we've delivered for clients. As we looked to our next phase of growth, AlixPartners stood out as the clear choice. The firm’s leadership has a deep understanding of our business, our technology, and the opportunities ahead. It also has a genuine appreciation for the culture and values that have been central to our success. We believe that our combined strengths and commitment to results will create even greater impact for existing and future clients. We are excited to become Artium by AlixPartners."

-ENDS-

Advisors



Artium was advised by Equiteq (exclusive financial advisor), Cooley LLP (legal counsel to Artium), Morrison & Foerster LLP (legal counsel to the Co-Founders) and CBIZ (tax advisor).



The AlixPartners in-house M&A team was advised by Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP (legal counsel) and PWC (tax advisor).



About Artium

Artium is an agentic AI software consultancy founded in 2019 by Ross Hale, Henry Meller, and Elizabeth Gansen, with Adam Pritzker as the lead outside investor and director. The firm specializes in building custom enterprise-grade AI agents and transforming client software development teams to leverage agentic engineering practices. In May 2025, Artium became an OpenAI Solutions Partner, and in July 2026 was named as an OpenAI Advanced Partner. In May 2026 Artium became an Anthropic Claude Partner.



About AlixPartners

AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully capitalize on opportunities and address critical challenges. Our clients include companies, corporate boards, law firms, investment banks, private equity firms, and others. Founded in 1981, AlixPartners is headquartered in New York and has offices in more than 25 cities around the world. For more information, visit www.alixpartners.com.