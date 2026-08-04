ClinNEXUS Appoints John Stamatopoulos to New Position of Chief Growth Officer

- Seasoned digital health growth executive with demonstrated ability to build revenue and drive disciplined expansion -

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClinNEXUS, a data-driven healthcare company that’s redefining care coordination by uniting clinical, social, and behavioral support to improve lives and deliver better outcomes, today announced the appointment of John Stamatopoulos to Chief Growth Officer. This is a newly created position to accelerate new partnership development, support broader market expansion initiatives and further position ClinNEXUS for long-term scalable growth.

As Chief Growth Officer, Mr. Stamatopoulos will lead ClinNEXUS’ growth and partnership strategy, deploying the company’s AI-driven ClinxOS™ platform and Enhanced Care Management (ECM) program across Medi-Cal health plans, community health centers, and specialty care providers in California.

Gregory Carroll, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of ClinNEXUS, commented, “John is a strong fit for our organization and having him join our leadership team is timely considering ClinNEXUS is at a deep inflection point for growth. His expertise will help to drive disciplined expansion of the company as we enable better care coordination with new strategic partners. John’s leadership will be important as, most immediately, we are looking to expand not just to community care centers in CA but to specialty care centers as well. His deep understanding of Medicaid and underserved populations and ability to navigate the healthcare payor landscape will help us to be strategic and measured as we experience growth on multiple fronts.”

Prior to his appointment at ClinNEXUS, Mr. Stamatopoulos was Chief Revenue Officer at Brook Health, a Morningside Venture company, a remote care company that provides a comprehensive AI-enabled care solution to help manage patients with chronic conditions, close care gaps, drive revenue, and reduce staff burden. Prior to this, Mr. Stamatopoulos was Global Chief Revenue Officer for Koa Health, also a Morningside Venture company, a company providing a digital mental health platform delivering prevention and treatment through virtual care and digital therapeutic programs to providers, employers, and health plans. Prior to that, he served as an Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Northeastern University and held various executive leadership roles in commercial operations, sales, and payor strategy.

Mr. Stamatopoulos commented, “I’m excited and grateful to join ClinNEXUS at a pivotal moment, as we have a real opportunity to scale member growth alongside the rapid advancement of our AI-driven data platform. Throughout my career building and advising virtual care companies, my mission has centered on improving access, outcomes, and equity for the communities that need it most. That commitment extends beyond corporate mandates to the communities we serve. I currently serve on several Boston-area and national boards, including a city planning board, a school building committee, and a housing leadership council, and I advocate for children’s health. This role allows me to bring together my commercial acumen and civic engagement to serve people coast to coast.”

Mr. Stamatopoulos holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Marketing and Management of Information Systems from Northeastern University and has completed multiple postgraduate executive education programs in healthcare and business.

About ClinNEXUS

ClinNEXUS is a data-driven healthcare company dedicated to transforming health outcomes for underserved communities across California. By combining generative-AI insights with culturally competent, community-centered care coordinators, the company can provide tailored support that addresses critical needs like housing, transportation, and food insecurity. To view ClinNEXUS’ website, visit: http://clinnexus.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Jeremy Feffer

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

jfeffer@lifesciadvisors.com