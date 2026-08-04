Proofpoint Joins Google Unified Security Recommended Program to Help Organizations Defend Against Today’s Most Sophisticated Threats

Recognition highlights Proofpoint's deep technical integration with Google Cloud Security solutions and commitment to helping organizations protect people, data and AI

Helps simplify security operations with validated Google Cloud Security integrations.

Strengthens protection across cloud environments.

Accelerates threat detection and response through integrated security intelligence.





SUNNYVALE, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hat USA 2026 -- Proofpoint, Inc. , a a global leader in human- and agent-centric cybersecurity, today announced it has joined the invitation-only Google Unified Security Recommended program as a partner. The designation recognizes Proofpoint's deep technical integrations with Google Cloud Security solutions and reflects a commitment to helping organizations simplify security operations while protecting people, data, and AI across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

As organizations consolidate security operations and accelerate AI adoption, they need integrated security technologies that improve visibility, accelerate response, and reduce complexity. The Google Unified Security Recommended program recognizes security providers that meet Google's high standards for technical integration, customer support, and joint innovation, helping customers confidently deploy trusted, interoperable security solutions across their environments.

"Being selected to join the Google Unified Security Recommended program reflects our commitment to helping organizations simplify security while strengthening protection across people, data and AI," said Tom Corn, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Threat Protection Group at Proofpoint. "By combining Proofpoint's human- and agent-centric cybersecurity platform with Google Cloud's security capabilities, we're helping customers deploy integrated security that delivers greater visibility, faster response, and stronger protection without added complexity."

Proofpoint's participation in the program builds on its integrations with Google Cloud Security solutions to help strengthen protection across email, collaboration, cloud applications, and sensitive data while improving operational efficiency.

As a Google Unified Security Recommended partner, Proofpoint meets the program's high standards for technical integration, collaborative customer support, and ongoing joint innovation, helping customers deploy trusted security solutions with greater confidence.

The collaboration supports organizations as they modernize security operations by:

Strengthening protection against advanced threats targeting email and collaboration tools.

against advanced threats targeting email and collaboration tools. Improving security visibility and investigation workflows through integrated telemetry and intelligence.

and investigation workflows through integrated telemetry and intelligence. Supporting secure AI adoption with technologies designed to protect people, data, and AI-driven workflows.

with technologies designed to protect people, data, and AI-driven workflows. Helping customers simplify security operations through validated integrations within the Google Cloud security ecosystem.





Proofpoint continues to expand its ecosystem of strategic technology partnerships, enabling customers to build resilient, interoperable security architectures that reduce risk while supporting innovation.

Availability

Proofpoint's integrations supporting the Google Unified Security Recommended program are available today. For more information, visit https://cloud.google.com/security/google-unified-security.

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a global leader in human- and agent-centric cybersecurity, securing how people, data and AI agents connect across email, cloud and collaboration tools. Proofpoint is a trusted partner to over 80 of the Fortune 100, over 14,000 large enterprises, and millions of smaller organizations in stopping threats, preventing data loss, and building resilience across people and AI workflows. Proofpoint’s collaboration and data security platform helps organizations of all sizes protect and empower their people while embracing AI securely and confidently. Learn more at www.proofpoint.com .



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