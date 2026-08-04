PSNL Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Proposed Sale of Personalis to Tempus AI

MONSEY, N.Y., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Monsey law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed sale of Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL) (“Personalis”) to Tempus AI, Inc. (“Tempus”) for $16.25 per share. Consideration will be structured as a combination of shares of Tempus common stock, and up to 50% cash, at the discretion of Tempus. The exchange ratio for the stock consideration will be floating, subject to a maximum exchange ratio of 0.3356 shares of Tempus common stock for each share of Personalis common stock.

Following the announcement of the sale on July 20, 2026, Tempus shares have fallen from a closing price of $52.47 on July 17, 2026, to a closing price of $46.05 on August 3, 2026. Because a portion of the consideration payable to Personalis stockholders is in the form of Tempus common stock, Personalis shares have also fallen approximately 14% from a closing price of $15.39 on July 17, 2026, to a closing price of $13.20 on August 3, 2026.

Personalis stockholders have expressed disappointment with the transaction on the SeekingAlpha website, with one Personalis stockholder simply stating “Very disappointing,” and another adding that “as a PSNL shareholder I’m not real happy with the deal, or the big drop.”

If you remain a Personalis shareholder and have concerns about the fairness of the proposed merger, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/personalis/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

“We are investigating whether the Personalis Board of Directors acted in the best interests of Personalis shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the consideration agreed upon is fair to Personalis shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed. We encourage Personalis stockholders to contact us if they have any concerns.”

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.