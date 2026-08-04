STAR Systems Powers India's Growing Multi-Lane Free Flow Network

SINGAPORE, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STAR Systems International, a global leader in tolling and vehicle identification technology, is proud to support the successful launch of a new series of Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling projects across India, including the landmark Delhi-Jaipur Pink City Expressway in Rajasthan. The projects mark an important milestone in India’s transition toward seamless, barrier-free highway travel and demonstrate the growing role of advanced RFID technology in modernizing tolling infrastructure.

As one of India’s flagship MLFF deployments, the Delhi-Jaipur corridor in Rajasthan, commonly known as the Pink City Expressway, demonstrates the next generation of intelligent tolling, enabling vehicles to travel at highway speeds while tolling transactions are automatically identified, validated, and processed in real time. By eliminating the need for conventional toll barriers, the MLFF system is designed to reduce congestion, improve traffic throughput, lower fuel consumption and emissions, and enhance the overall travel experience for motorists, commercial fleets, and highway operators along one of India's busiest transportation corridors.

The launch of these MLFF projects represents a transformative advancement in Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), supporting the Government of India's vision for a safer, smarter, and more efficient national highway network through the digitization of India's tolling ecosystem and the modernization of National Highways in line with global best practices.

STAR Systems’ MLFF deployment footprint in India continues to expand, with projects at Choryasi in Gujarat, Mundka on Delhi's Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), Shahjahanpur, Daulatpura, and Manoharpura in Rajasthan on the NH-48 corridor, and Gharaunda on NH-44 in Haryana. This expanding deployment footprint reflects STAR Systems’ proven ability to support high-speed, multi-lane tolling applications across diverse roadway environments, helping operators deliver reliable vehicle identification and efficient free-flow toll collection at scale.

At the heart of these deployments are STAR Systems’ Titan Pro reader and Avior antenna, two high-performance products engineered specifically for demanding tolling environments. The Titan Pro delivers exceptional read accuracy, advanced flexibility, and seamless integration capabilities for high-speed, multi-lane applications. Paired with the Avior antenna’s powerful and precise radiation patterns, the system creates highly controlled read zones that support reliable vehicle identification in complex live traffic conditions. Together, they help enable accurate, free-flow tolling without requiring vehicles to stop or slow down.

“Free flow tolling demands uncompromising performance,” said Tarun Ahlawat, Director of STAR RFID & Systems India and STAR RFID. “Our Titan Pro reader and Avior antenna deliver the accuracy, reliability, and lane-level performance needed to support seamless toll collection at high speeds. These deployments demonstrate how proven RFID technologies can help accelerate the transition toward barrier-free tolling across India. STAR Systems remains committed to delivering proven technologies and deployment expertise to support the government's vision for world-class, technology-driven highway infrastructure.

For more information about the Titan Pro and other high-performance readers, antennas, and transponders, please contact STAR Systems at salesinquiry@star-int.net.

About STAR Systems International

Founded in 2013, STAR Systems International is a world leader in Automatic Vehicle Identification Technologies. STAR Systems focuses on providing best-in-class transponders, readers and professional consulting services for Smart City Initiatives, including Electronic Tolling (ETC), Congestion/Road Use Charging, Electronic Vehicle Registration (EVR), Express/HOT Lane, Fleet Management, Parking and Secure Access Control applications.

STAR Systems strives to ensure customer success by leveraging the Company’s technical expertise and implementation experience. For more information, please visit www.star-int.net.

Media Contact



Zhihan Chen

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/759942b9-8feb-43ea-a799-3bb55b9a28f4