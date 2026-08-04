DEADLINE ALERT for PODD, MVST, HUBG: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

BENSALEM, Pa., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD)

Class Period: February 21, 2025 – May 26, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 31, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between February 21, 2025 and May 26, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Insulet’s manufacturing controls and procedures were defective; (2) the foregoing created a foreseeable heightened risk that one or more Insulet products would be found to be in violation of applicable safety regulations and/or pose a risk of injury; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST)

Class Period: April 1, 2025 – March 16, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 21, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between April 1, 2025 and March 16, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) due to, inter alia, inventory management issues and delays in commercial vehicle rollouts by Microvast’s customers, Defendants had overstated Microvast’s ability to reach its margin targets; (2) Defendants overstated Microvast’s ability to complete the Huzhou Phase 3.2 expansion by the end of 2025; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG)

Class Period: April 28, 2023 – May 11, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 28, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between April 28, 2023 and May 11, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company’s financial statements prepared for the periods from Q1 2023 to Q4 2024 contained material misstatements caused by the premature and incorrect recognition of certain transactions; (2) the Company’s financial statements prepared for the periods from Q1 2025 to Q3 2025 contained material misstatements caused by the understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

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Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com