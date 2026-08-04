MGT Capital Investments Engages B. Riley Securities as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Support Strategic Growth Initiatives

MELBOURNE, FL, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTC: MGTI) (“MGT” or the “Company”) announced today that it has retained B. Riley Securities, Inc. (“B. Riley”) as its exclusive financial advisor to support the Company’s strategic growth initiatives.

B. Riley will advise the Company on identifying transformational acquisition targets and sourcing strategic capital. While the Company will consider opportunities across various industry sectors, it will primarily focus on high growth targets in artificial intelligence, data center infrastructure, robotics and adjacent technology industries.

“Our recent restructuring to eliminate our debt, enhance our Board of Directors, and retain B. Riley marks an important next chapter in our corporate evolution and positions us to grow our company,” said Jonathan M. Pfohl, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of MGT Capital Investments. “B. Riley brings a proven track record in capital markets and advisory services, and we look forward to collaborating with their team to execute on our strategic goals and maximize shareholder value.”

About MGT Capital Investments, Inc.

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTC: MGTI) is a technology and growth-focused enterprise evaluating strategic corporate alternatives and opportunities across expanding digital and technology sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially. MGT assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contacts:

MGT Capital Investments, Inc.

Jonathan M. Pfohl

Interim Chief Executive Officer & CFO

Email: ir@mgtci.com