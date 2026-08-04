Experienced International Equity Team Partners with Polen Capital Through Formation of Polen International Equity LLC

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polen Capital today announced the formation of Polen International Equity LLC, a strategic partnership between an established international investment team, CastleArk Management, and Polen Capital.

The investment team—Ajoy Reddi, Maneesh Singhal, CFA, Huong Le, CFA, and Ken Wang—brings international investment expertise and a record of benchmark-relative outperformance developed at CastleArk over the past decade, and will leverage Polen Capital's institutional infrastructure and global distribution capabilities to reach a wider audience of potential investors. Mr. Reddi, who has managed the strategy since its inception, will continue to lead the team. Reflecting strong client conviction in the team, approximately $1.2 billion of client assets are expected to transition to the partnership. Under the partnership, the team retains full autonomy and ownership of its investment philosophy, research process, and portfolio management while drawing on Polen Capital's platform to serve clients worldwide.

Polen International Equity LLC will expand Polen Capital’s multi-franchise investment platform and reflects the firm’s belief that exceptional teams deliver their best results when maintaining ownership of their investment process while benefiting from the resources of a global investment platform. It also reinforces the firm's mission to empower exceptional investment teams to pursue strong long-term outcomes for clients.

"Polen International represents exactly the type of partnership we set out to build when we envisioned Polen Capital as a multi-franchise platform," said Stan Moss, Chief Executive Officer of Polen Capital. "Ajoy and his team have built a long-term track record that has ranked in the top quartile of its peer universe over nearly a decade, grounded in a repeatable, research-driven process. That's the caliber of investment talent we want on our platform. We believe exceptional teams do their best work when they fully own their investment process and have an established operating platform behind them, and Polen International is a powerful proof point of that conviction. We're thrilled to partner with Ajoy, Maneesh, Ken, and Huong."

Led by Ajoy Reddi, the top-quartile1 Polen International team employs a research-driven investment approach focused on identifying fundamental inflection points that precede accelerating revenue and earnings growth. Investing across developed and emerging markets, the strategy seeks to capitalize on market inefficiencies before improving business fundamentals become broadly recognized.

The team's long-term results reflect the strength of this disciplined investment process. Since inception in 2016, the strategy has achieved the following:

11.7% annualized net returns , outperforming the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index, a broad benchmark of developed- and emerging-market equities outside the U.S., by over 200 basis points annually.

, outperforming the a broad benchmark of developed- and emerging-market equities outside the U.S., by annually. Ranked in the top quartile1 since inception, on a net-of-fees basis, within the eVestment ACWI ex-US Large Cap Growth Equity universe, as of June 30, 2026. eVestment data queried July 21, 2026. The universe comprised 34 strategies as of June 30, 2026, and eVestment was not compensated in connection with the ranking.

Polen International Equity Composite Performance (%) — As of June 30, 2026

Polen International Equity Net (%) MSCI ACWI ex-USA (%) 1 Year 26.94 27.66 5 Years 7.63 8.78 10 Years 12.05 9.92 Since Inception (04/1/2016) 11.67 9.60

Returns for periods greater than one year are annualized. Returns are presented net of management fees and include the reinvestment of all income. Net of fee returns are calculated by deducting a model investment management fee of 0.75% (75 bps) annually, applied monthly. The model fee represents the highest fee applicable to the strategy per the current fee schedule and is intended to reflect the fee most relevant to a prospective investor. Performance represents results achieved at prior firms. Performance shown prior to June 1, 2026 represents results achieved for CastleArk Management (“CastleArk”). The International Equity strategy (the “Strategy”) performance from June 1, 2026 onward was achieved at Polen Capital. CastleArk and Polen Capital have formed a joint venture co-owned by the Strategy’s key personnel. This includes Mr. Ajoy Reddi, who has served as the portfolio manager of the Strategy since inception. Mr. Maneesh Singhal joined the Strategy team on March 1, 2019 and became co-portfolio manager on April 1, 2024. On August 31, 2024, Mr. Singhal left CastleArk and joined Polen Capital. Mr. Singhal rejoined the Strategy team as portfolio manager as part of the joint venture. International investing involves additional risks, including currency fluctuation and heightened volatility in emerging markets. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

"Our priority was finding the right long-term partner for our team and our clients," said Ajoy Reddi, Portfolio Manager of Polen International. "Polen International brings together the best of both organizations. We retain full ownership of our investment philosophy and decisions while gaining Polen Capital's global platform, technology, and distribution. It's a true partnership that keeps us focused on what matters most—delivering exceptional outcomes for clients."

Looking ahead, Polen Capital is committed to expanding access to Polen International Equity's investment capabilities through a range of investment vehicles.

The formation of Polen International Equity LLC reflects Polen Capital's long-term strategy of building a global, multi-franchise investment platform by partnering with exceptional investment teams.

About Polen Capital

Polen Capital is a global, employee-owned investment management firm founded in 1979. Through its multi-franchise investment platform, the firm empowers its four autonomous investment franchises—Quality Growth, 5Perspectives Growth, International Equity, and Leveraged Credit—to pursue distinct investment philosophies while benefiting from shared infrastructure, technology, operational expertise, and global distribution. Polen Capital serves institutional investors, financial advisors, RIAs, family offices, and individual investors worldwide across growth equity and leveraged credit strategies.

About Polen International Equity LLC

Polen International Equity LLC is an employee-owned partnership between an experienced international equity investment team led by Ajoy Reddi, CastleArk Management, and Polen Capital. The team invests across developed and emerging markets through a high-performing investment process focused on identifying fundamental inflection points that precede accelerating revenue and earnings growth. Polen International combines the team's independent investment philosophy and decision-making with the resources, infrastructure, and global reach of Polen Capital.

About CastleArk Management

CastleArk Management, LLC is a 100% employee-owned, Chicago-based investment manager founded in 1999, managing active growth equity and total fund strategies for institutional clients across the U.S.

Important Disclosures

1As of June 30, 2026. Source: eVestment, LLC. Polen Capital compensates eVestment with a subscription fee that enables Polen Capital to access the eVestment database; however, Polen Capital does not specifically pay eVestment to obtain the rankings set forth above. The universe represented is the eVestment ACWI ex-US Large Cap Growth Equity universe. Per eVestment, such universe comprises products that primarily invest in large capitalization stocks that are expected to have an above-average capital appreciation rate relative to the market. Common benchmarks for this universe include the MSCI ACWI ex-US and MSCI ACWI ex-US Growth. eVestment collects information directly from investment management firms and other sources believed to be reliable; however, eVestment does not guarantee or warrant the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of the information provided and is not responsible for any errors or omissions. Performance results may be provided with additional disclosure available on eVestment’s systems and other important considerations, such as fees that may be applicable with respect to the specific investment products. Data and information from third-party databases, such as those sponsored by eVestment, are self-reported by investment management firms that generally pay a subscription fee to access such database. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Since inception results are from April 1, 2016 for the International Equity strategy. Performance represents results achieved at prior firms. The MSCI ACWI ex USA Index is a market capitalization weighted equity index that measures the performance of large and mid-cap segments across developed and emerging market countries (excluding the U.S). The index is maintained by Morgan Stanley Capital International. It is impossible to invest directly in an index. The performance of an index does not reflect any transaction costs, management fees, or taxes.

Certain statements herein are forward-looking, including statements regarding expected client-asset transitions and future product availability. These statements reflect current expectations, are subject to change, and there can be no assurance they will be realized.

Performance is presented in U.S. dollars. Past performance does not guarantee future results, and current performance may be lower or higher than that shown. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal; international and emerging-market investing involves additional risks, including currency fluctuation and greater volatility. Polen Capital claims compliance with the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS). GIPS® is a registered trademark of CFA Institute. CFA Institute does not endorse or promote this organization, nor does it warrant the accuracy or quality of the content contained herein. This presentation is supplemental information to the fully compliant composite performance disclosure available at polencapital.com.

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