United States Mint to Host 1933 Double Eagle Panel Discussion and Artist Q&A Sessions at ANA World's Fair of Money®

WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will bring together leading experts on the legendary 1933 Double Eagle $20 Gold Coins for two presentations and an artist Q&A session at its booth (#830) during the American Numismatic Association's (ANA) World's Fair of Money®, which takes place Aug. 25-29, 2026, in Pittsburgh.

On Thursday, Aug. 27, at 2 p.m., and Friday, Aug. 28, at 11 a.m., Mint Acting Chief Counsel Greg Weinman will present "The Extraordinary Case of the 1933 Double Eagle $20 Gold Coins" alongside David Tripp and Stephen Fenton. These presentations coincide with the Mint’s historic display of 11 of the 1933 Double Eagle gold coins together for the first time on Friday, Aug 28. Weinman has advised the Mint on significant legal matters involving the 1933 Double Eagles for decades and has been closely involved in litigation and other legal issues surrounding these famed coins since he first joined the Mint in 1997. Tripp is an award-winning numismatic author, researcher, and former director of Sotheby’s Coin Department, whose acclaimed book, Illegal Tender: Gold, Greed, and the Mystery of the Lost 1933 Double Eagle, established him as one of the foremost experts on the history of the coin. Fenton is a British rare coin dealer who has handled some of the world's most important numismatic rarities, including the King Farouk 1933 Double Eagle. That coin was at the center of the landmark legal case resulted in the only privately owned example being authorized for public auction in 2002. Attendees will also have an opportunity to meet the presenters during a signing session immediately following each presentation.

Additionally, on Friday, Aug. 28, at 2 p.m., Mint Medallic Artist John P. McGraw will participate in a Q&A session highlighting his work on the Best of the Mint 1907 Saint-Gaudens High Relief $20 Gold Coin and Silver Medal Set. The discussion will also explore several of McGraw's recent and upcoming coin and medal designs.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Additional Resources