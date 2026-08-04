U.S. Bank and Truist Top Javelin Strategy & Research’s 2026 Digital Banking Scorecards

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Javelin Strategy & Research has released the 2026 results of its annual Mobile Banking Scorecard and Online Banking Scorecard. U.S. Bank earned Best in Class honors in mobile banking for the third consecutive year, while Truist claimed Best in Class honors in online banking for the first time.

Bank of America and Truist placed second and third in the mobile banking scorecard, while U.S. Bank and Bank of America placed second and third in the online banking scorecard.





This year's evaluation identified several significant mobile app redesigns from banks including PNC, Citizens Bank, and Regions Bank as institutions seek to leverage frequent logins to encourage deeper engagement and build stronger relationships in the face of growing fintech and neobank threats.

“Core digital banking functionality has become a commodity and offers little differentiation,” said Emmett Higdon, Digital Banking Director at Javelin Strategy & Research. “Nearly half of primary banking customers feel that they can’t do much more than check balances, review transactions, and pay bills using their bank’s mobile app.”

Higdon highlighted several features that top-performing banks prioritized on their home screens this year to support consumers' broader financial wellness, including:

Prominent credit score tools to help customers lift their scores

Personalized account insights highlighting spending, budgeting, and cash flow trends

Aggregated account views on the home screen that display external and internal account balances and transactions





While these enhancements provide the foundation for a more engaging experience, Higdon said banks still fall short of making these features truly actionable for consumers. “Banks must be more proactive in delivering guided experiences with suggested next steps that help customers progress along their specific financial journeys.”

Javelin’s annual Digital Banking Scorecards provide the industry’s most detailed and strategic benchmark of retail banking digital experiences, evaluating more than 235 criteria in each channel at 20 of the largest retail financial institutions in the United States. Functional categories evaluated include Ease of Use, Security Empowerment, Money Movement, Financial Fitness, Customer Service, and Relationship Deepening. Each category is weighted based on an annual survey of more than 10,000 consumers that measures engagement and satisfaction with all aspects of digital banking.

About Javelin Strategy & Research

Javelin Strategy & Research, part of Escalent, helps its clients make informed decisions in a digital financial world. It provides strategic insights to financial institutions including banks, credit unions, brokerages and insurers, as well as payments companies, technology providers, fintechs and government agencies. Javelin’s independent insights result from a rigorous research process that assesses consumers, businesses, providers, and the transactions ecosystem. It conducts in-depth primary research studies to pinpoint dynamic risks and opportunities in digital banking, payments, fraud & security, lending, and wealth management. Learn more at javelinstrategy.com.

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